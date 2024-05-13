Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift have a lot in common: They both performed on The Eras Tour and they’ve both worked with Aaron Dessner. Now there’s another overlap to add to the list: They’re both on Abrams’ upcoming album, The Secret Of Us.

Abrams shared the tracklist today, revealing that Swift is featured on the song “Us.”

When Abrams announced the album, she wrote, “[yellow heart emoji] THE SECRET OF US[yellow heart emoji] the album that I made with some of my favorite people (!!!!!!!!!!) is yours JUNE 21 and the first single [yellow heart emoji]RISK[yellow heart emoji] comes out on MAY 1! We had real, true fun writing this album. There were also the occasional tears. Audrey [Hobert] and I wrote Risk on our couch at home. Aaron [Dessner] produced the sh*t out of it. Abby [Waisler] shot the cover. The music is yours in basically five seconds and we cannot wait. I. Love. You.”

Check out the album’s tracklist below.