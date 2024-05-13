Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift have a lot in common: They both performed on The Eras Tour and they’ve both worked with Aaron Dessner. Now there’s another overlap to add to the list: They’re both on Abrams’ upcoming album, The Secret Of Us.
Abrams shared the tracklist today, revealing that Swift is featured on the song “Us.”
When Abrams announced the album, she wrote, “[yellow heart emoji] THE SECRET OF US[yellow heart emoji] the album that I made with some of my favorite people (!!!!!!!!!!) is yours JUNE 21 and the first single [yellow heart emoji]RISK[yellow heart emoji] comes out on MAY 1! We had real, true fun writing this album. There were also the occasional tears. Audrey [Hobert] and I wrote Risk on our couch at home. Aaron [Dessner] produced the sh*t out of it. Abby [Waisler] shot the cover. The music is yours in basically five seconds and we cannot wait. I. Love. You.”
Check out the album’s tracklist below.
Gracie Abrams’ The Secret Of Us Tracklist
1. “Felt Good About You”
2. “Risk”
3. “Blowing Smoke”
4. “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
5. “Us” Feat. Taylor Swift
6. “Let It Happen”
7. “Tough Love”
8. “I Knew It, I Knew You”
9. “Gave You I Gave You I”
10. “Normal Thing”
11. “Good Luck Charlie”
12. “Free Now”
13. “Close To You” (bonus track)
JUNE 21 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 screaming so loud…………. https://t.co/cUvCxbk7ti pic.twitter.com/MFVl7k0cNI
— Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams) May 13, 2024
The Secret Of Us is out 6/21 via Interscope. Find more information here.