Last night, at an album listening event at Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn, New York, Billie Eilish couldn’t contain her excitement for the release of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. Three years after the release of her last album, Happier Than Ever, who could blame her? The sentiment is likely one felt by much of her fanbase. So, when will Hit Me Hard And Soft be available to stream on DSPs like Apple Music and Spotify?

With a release date of May 17, Billie’s new album will almost certainly be available to stream at midnight Eastern time, 9 PM Pacific.

Fans will be taking in the album as a whole, as Eilish stated that she did not want to release singles this album cycle, which she compared to having nudes leaked during one interview. That didn’t stop her from teasing songs from the album ahead of its rollout, such as the lewd “Lunch,” which she played during a surprise DJ set at Coachella. Meanwhile, another song, “Birds Of A Feather,” found its way into a trailer for the Netflix show Heartstopper. Still, Billie wanted fans to hear the album in full, so you can give it a spin when it hits streamers in just a few hours.