Post Malone has made three appearances within the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 this summer, thanks to “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen (No. 1), “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton (No. 12), and “Guy For That” featuring Luke Combs (No. 17). So, the bar is pretty high for the rest of Malone’s F-1 Trillion album.
When Will Post Malone’s New Album F-1 Trillion Be On Apple Music?
Post Malone is due to release F-1 Trillion on Friday, August 16. The album should become available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, and all DSPs at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 15, and midnight ET on Friday, August 16.
Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tracklist
1. “Wrong Ones” Feat. Tim McGraw
2. “Finer Things” Feat. Hank Williams Jr.
3. “I Had Some Help” Feat. Morgan Wallen
4. “Pour Me A Drink” Feat. Blake Shelton
5. “Have the Heart” Feat. Dolly Parton
6. “What Don’t Belong to Me”
7. “Goes Without Saying” Feat. Brad Paisley
8. “Guy for That” Feat. Luke Combs
9. “Nosedive” Feat. Lainey Wilson
10. “Losers” Feat. Jelly Roll
11. “Devil I’ve Been” Feat. ERNEST
12. “Never Love You Again” Feat. Sierra Ferrell
13. “Missin’ You Like This” Feat. Luke Combs
14. “California Sober” Feat. Chris Stapleton
15. “Hide My Gun” Feat. HARDY
16. “Right About You”
17. “M-e-x-i-c-o” Feat. Billy Strings
18. “Yours”