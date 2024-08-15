When Will Post Malone’s New Album F-1 Trillion Be On Apple Music?

Post Malone is due to release F-1 Trillion on Friday, August 16. The album should become available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, and all DSPs at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 15, and midnight ET on Friday, August 16.

Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tracklist

1. “Wrong Ones” Feat. Tim McGraw

2. “Finer Things” Feat. Hank Williams Jr.

3. “I Had Some Help” Feat. Morgan Wallen

4. “Pour Me A Drink” Feat. Blake Shelton

5. “Have the Heart” Feat. Dolly Parton

6. “What Don’t Belong to Me”

7. “Goes Without Saying” Feat. Brad Paisley

8. “Guy for That” Feat. Luke Combs

9. “Nosedive” Feat. Lainey Wilson

10. “Losers” Feat. Jelly Roll

11. “Devil I’ve Been” Feat. ERNEST

12. “Never Love You Again” Feat. Sierra Ferrell

13. “Missin’ You Like This” Feat. Luke Combs

14. “California Sober” Feat. Chris Stapleton

15. “Hide My Gun” Feat. HARDY

16. “Right About You”

17. “M-e-x-i-c-o” Feat. Billy Strings

18. “Yours”