For live music lovers based in Southern California, tonight (December 1), iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball LA is the hottest ticket in town. Well, that’s if you aren’t to the theaters for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. The annual holiday tour kicked off over the weekend with a stop in Tampa, Florida. On Tuesday, November 28, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, concertgoers were treated to a special night. Now, it’s the greater Los Angeles area’s turn. So, who is performing at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball LA tonight?

So far, the confirmed performers for iHeartRadio Jingle 2023 are Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE, and P1Harmony. The show, which is presented by Capital One, will bring pop, R&B, and rap fans together to the Kia Forum. Given the history of the evening, it wouldn’t be odd if a few hometown heroes made a surprise cameo on stage.

The remaining 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour stops this month include Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Fort Lauderdale. Find more information here.

But if you cannot snag tickets to any of the concerts listed above, thanks to the series’ backing by ABC, you can watch the television broadcast on the network on Thursday, December 21, at 8 p.m. ET. The day after, the program will be available to enjoy on Hulu.