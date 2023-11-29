Sabrina Carpenter isn’t sweating the scandal surrounding her music video for “Feather.”

The Diocese of Brooklyn denounced the blood-soaked video, in which the singer kills a bunch of dudes before dancing in a church, in a statement to the Catholic News Agency. Bishop Robert J. Brennan said he was “appalled at what was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Brooklyn,” adding, “The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script.”

Carpenter told Variety that “we got approval [for the shoot] in advance.” She then made a joke about how she shares a last name with a certain someone’s profession. “And Jesus was a carpenter,” she said.

Carpenter has been touring with Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, but she brought a part of her own show to her opener set. She changes the lyrics to “Nonsense” to make it city-specific. For instance, in Mexico City, she sang, “Felt so good he made me hit the top note / Eras tickets girl you won the lotto / Mexico I kinda think te amo.” Carpenter called the rhymes the “kind of the jokes I make on a daily basis,” adding, “Humor is such a healing part of my life. And I use it in everything — that’s how a lot of my songs happen.”

You can watch the “Feather” video above.