The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball is known for good lineups, after having artists like Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and BTS in the past. The touring festival makes stops through cities in Florida, Michigan, California, Texas, Georgia, and more states, but the most major event is the one in New York City, which is taking place on December 8 this year.

The lineup for the New York City event is nothing short of exciting. On the roster is Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.

Other dates have Ice Spice, Usher, Flo Rida, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Marshmello, Niall Horan, Zara Larsson, and more. Find more information here.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter on the same lineup is sure to cause a stir in the fan base. Upon the 2021 release of Rodrigo’s famous hit “Drivers License,” rumors spread that the “blonde girl” mentioned in the song was actually Carpenter, who shared the same ex as her: Joshua Bassett. However, Rodrigo debunked the gossip: “I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around,” she said when asked about it.