Who Is Replacing Tiësto As The 2024 Super Bowl In-Game DJ?

For those lucky enough to attend the live matchup, the NFL has introduced an inaugural in-game DJ . Tiësto was slated to step into the role, but unfortunately, he had to drop out due to a family emergency .

Last weekend was all about music’s biggest night, better known as the Grammys . This weekend, all eyes are on Super Bowl LVIII . Some are tuning in to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs duke it out. But, honestly, others are locked in just for the entertainment. Whether it’s a jumbotron cameo from Taylor Swift or Usher’s halftime show set , music lovers are looked in.

Who Is Replacing Tiësto’s As The 2024 Super Bowl In-Game DJ?

Yesterday (February 8), the league announced Kaskade as the replacement DJ.

Excited by the opportunity, Kaskade took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen a sweet message.

“As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the NFL Super Bowl every year with my family, this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind-blowing,” he wrote. “Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination. To be able to be the first electronic musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community.”

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 11. Find more information here.