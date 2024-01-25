Tiësto is now set to perform at this year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, making him the first in-game DJ at the massive NFL event, as the league announced today.

Fans can expect to hear the musician play a set before the game kicks off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Tiësto will then continue to play tunes throughout featured breaks that take place during the game. According to the NFL, parts of his performance will air on CBS as part of the Super Bowl’s broadcast on February 11.

Tiësto will also reportedly be livestreaming moments of his DJ set through his social media accounts.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!” Tiësto shared in a statement. “And it’s even more incredible that it’s in my favorite place — Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!”

“Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event,” Tim Tubito, the NFL’s director of event presentation and content, added.

He will now be joining the NFL’s musical selection, which includes Usher running the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and Post Malone is among the pre-game performers.

Tiësto is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.