Tiësto Has Pulled Out Of Playing The Super Bowl Due To A ‘Family Emergency’

The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend with Halftime Show performer Usher ready to bring the soul, but fans looking forward to seeing what game DJ Tiësto would have contributed to the festivities will unfortunately be disappointed in that regard. The DJ has made the “tough” decision to pull out of the show due to a family emergency according to Variety based on social media posts he shared today.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” he wrote. “It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future !”

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII was to be the first with an “in-game” DJ, with Tiësto playing during breaks in the game. Some would even appear during CBS’ broadcast. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have to wait until some other time to see what Tiësto had up his sleeve. The NFL undoubtedly has a backup plan, but as of press time, it hasn’t yet been revealed which DJ will come off the bench to take Tiësto’s place — or if the league will just nix the plan altogether this year.

Well… at least we still have the ads. So. Many. Ads. (It’s a good crop this year, too.)