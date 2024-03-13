Will Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ Album Have Features?

The 2024 Oscars are over, so Barbie is firmly behind Dua Lipa — although Barbie and “Dance The Night” will likely follow her forever. That opens up the runway for Radical Optimism. On Wednesday, March 13, the singer announced her third studio album in social media posts, revealing its cover art, release date, and tracklist. Lipa had previously laid the groundwork with the shimmering singles “Houdini” and “Training Season,” but the new era officially begins now.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term ‘Radical Optimism,'” Lipa said in a statement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”