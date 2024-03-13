The 2024 Oscars are over, so Barbie is firmly behind Dua Lipa — although Barbie and “Dance The Night” will likely follow her forever. That opens up the runway for Radical Optimism. On Wednesday, March 13, the singer announced her third studio album in social media posts, revealing its cover art, release date, and tracklist. Lipa had previously laid the groundwork with the shimmering singles “Houdini” and “Training Season,” but the new era officially begins now.
“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term ‘Radical Optimism,'” Lipa said in a statement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip-hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”
Will Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Album Have Features?
Lipa posted the 11-song tracklist without any featured artists listed. For now, the answer appears to be that Lipa’s Radical Optimism album will not have any features. That could very well change between now and the album’s May 3 release date, but it’s equally plausible Lipa just won’t have any features because her Grammy-winning 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, also didn’t have any featured artists.
Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tracklist
1. “End Of An Era”
2. “Houdini”
3. “Training Season”
4. “These Walls”
5. “Whatcha Doing”
6. “French Exit”
7. “Illusion”
8. “Falling Forever”
9. “Anything For Love”
10. “Maria”
11. “Happy For You”
Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Album Cover Artwork
Radical Optimism is out 5/3 via Warner Records UK. Find more information here.
Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.