Will Taylor Swift Perform At The National’s Madison Square Garden Show?

The National is set to play a massive show at Madison Square Garden in NYC tonight, joined by Patti Smith & her band. Already a stacked lineup, it has been suspected that it might get even bigger.

In a new show poster, fans have spotted easter eggs for “Coney Island” and “The Alcott,” the two collaborations the band did with none other than Taylor Swift.

The pop star was also spotted in the city recently, leaving a dinner with Ed Sheeran and appearing to confirm that she’d be dropping by.

Swift is also no stranger for being a surprise guests at various concerts. Last July, she popped up in London at Haim’s show at The O2, where they performed a mashup of their “Gasoline” collab with Swift’s “Love Story.”

Then, in January of this year, she crashed the same venue, but for The 1975’s At Their Very Best show. She surprised the crowd after walking out from a door backstage during one of the concert’s breaks. Swift then covered “The City” and treated the audience to the live debut of her Midnights hit, “Anti-Hero.”

However, Swift has since been spotted in New Jersey with celebrity friends for a wedding, so she might have other plans and be busy.

If she does show to perform either “Coney Island” or “The Alcott,” as both are so so good, anyone who is in attendance is extremely lucky.

