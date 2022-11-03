Will The 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony Be Televised?

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 is coming up. The special event is taking place this Saturday, November 5, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with this year’s inductees in the Performers category featuring Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar.

Fortunately, the ceremony will be televised. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit. It will air on HBO on Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. EST. You can also watch the red carpet event, which will be livestreamed on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel.

In a recent interview, the one and only Dolly Parton revealed she’s unsure if she’s going to attend the induction ceremony this year. “I don’t know. If I do, I’m going to sing the hardest style rock ‘n’ roll song I could ever muster up just to show that I can do it.” She added, “I don’t know what I’ll do. […] But I’ll do something to make it fun and to be forgiven for my mistake. To earn my title.” This follows her rejection of her nomination and then her change of mind: Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I would just say thanks and I would accept it because the fans vote,” she concluded.