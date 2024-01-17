However, since not everyone can make it to the California desert to catch the band, there have been questions if No Doubt will tour at all too. Here’s what to know.

No Doubt announced earlier yesterday (January 16) that they would be reuniting for a show . Shortly after, it was revealed that the band was actually getting back together to perform at Coachella this year.

Will No Doubt Go On Tour In 2024?

Right now, it’s unclear if No Doubt will do a full tour this year. Save for Coachella, they have no other announced dates scheduled. The band’s last public show together was back in 2015 for the KAABOO Festival. Yet, considering they did several festivals that year, like Riot Fest and Rock In Rio, it is possible that they could follow a similar pattern for their 2024 return.

“What are the odds of anything?” lead singer Gwen Stefani shared with The Wall Street Journal about the reunion possibilities in 2022. “I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen.”

“I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt,” she added. “We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

Here’s hoping they follow Blink’s lead.