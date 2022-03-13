Zoë Kravitz is on a hot streak right now. She’s the star of Steven Soderbergh’s recent, acclaimed HBO Max film Kimi. And then there’s The Batman, in which she plays no less than Catwoman. The actress has already gotten support from actresses who’ve played the role before, but when she hosted the most recent episode of SNL, fellow portrayers of the iconic semi-villain did little but get in her way.

“In the movie, I play Catwoman — sorry, the Catwoman,” Kravitz cracked. “To prepare for the role, I watched the movie musical Cats every day for a year, which is actually the same way I heard Joaquin Phoenix prepared to play the Joker.”

Kravitz was soon joined on stage by Kate McKinnon, decked out in the leather get-up Michelle Pfeiffer wore in 1992’s Batman Returns. “Yes, I’m Catwoman from the ’90s, the one with the whip. You know, like cats have,” she joked.

Soon Ego Nwodim crashed the stage as well, dressed as Eartha Kitt from the ‘60s Batman show. Then Aidy Bryant joined her as just a cat lady. Then there was Katt Williams (Chris Redd), who just has that name.

You can watch Kravitz’s SNL monologue in the video above.