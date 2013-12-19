The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/18/13: #200, How You Doin’

Pre-show notes:
– Want to get me a Christmas present? Share this week’s column:
Alternately, get me one of those NXT shirts people are always wearing. How do you even get one of those?
– Happy (upcoming) holidays, everybody. The NXT column will be on hiatus for a week, because next Wednesday is Christmas, but it’ll be back the week after that. Yes, I will try to find a way to work a Cesaro vs. Regal review into that column anyway.
– Here’s a link to this week’s episode.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
Please click through to enjoy The Best and Worst of the 200th episode of WWE NXT.
As a card carrying ROH-bot, I laughed so hard I almost peed my couch. Excellent job! :-D
I can’t believe the online iteration of NXT didn’t last 500 episodes. Are they sure about this?
I’m still waiting for Titus O’Neil to walk into the NXT arena w/a bunch of little tickets yelling: “Where do I redeem these!?”
“What can I get for 870 Redemption Points?”
“A cuddly giraffe or a Zac Ryder t-shirt.”
“…I’ll take the giraffe.”
“It’s so cuddly, I want to die!!! ARA-ARA-ARAA!!!”
I heard Titus is a big Star Trek fan. His favorite character?
UHURA UHURA UHURA
As a recently returned to the fold ROH fan, and a guy who almost cried in Providence at how amazing Eddie Edwards/Biff Busick Iron Man Match was I was super excited for the American Pitbulls but oh man that entire paragraph made me LOLZ
Checked Tensai’s claims – he’s worked two multi-man matches with “Derek Billington” in New Japan, but never “John Cahill”.
I’m also exceited for the future! but this was one of my least favourite NXT episodes in a long time, really. (which only speaks for how good NXT was most of the time!)
it’s the 200th episode! and I had HIGH hopes! and almost no one match was important and only the tag match was exciting (not the american pitbulls one).
the divas match felt a little slow and never really picked up to me. shouldn’t they have saved natalya’s appearances for AFTER the 200th episode and used the past few weeks to build paige/emma for THIS WEEK? of course it’s still good for the future. but for this one week, that didn’t satisfy me.
and that american pitbulls match had like only one really good looking move in rick victor’s secretly-better-than-daniel-bryan vicious running knee!
thank god for enzo amore, big cass and aiden english’s segment. loved hhh’s promo and the old NXT videos. and tyler breeze’s bummed face was the most adorable! he STAYED DOWN the whole time!!!
Too bad Rick Victor’s secretly-better-than-Daniel-Bryan-running-knee has to be part of his publicly-worse-than-everyone-else’s moveset.
This is a pretty accurate assessment with how I felt about this week’s NXT.
yeah, I thought that match was pretty shabby. Ascension was decent as always but t
woops, I dunno how that happened. he Pitbulls were kind of loose and… not great?
“All we needed was Cheeseburger and a crowd that shames women simply for being women and we’d be 40 minutes into ROH TV.”
I don’t watch much ROH but I saw a clip on wreddit of Kevin Steen package-piledriving a woman half his size and calling her a bitch to uproarious applause, so yeah, this sounds right.
That makes NXT the anti-ROH, right? Like in terms of over-ness the only thing more popular than the girls is Sami Zayn. It’s emotionally reinvigorating.
I just started watching ROH like a month ago. the in-ring product is enjoyable at least.
I was watching ROH’s final battle PPV (where that accident happened) earlier today, actually! and they made a video package that expressed why kevin steen piledriving maria kanellis was totally deserving: [www.youtube.com]
he didn’t do it “just because she was a woman. there were many reasons. she even slapped him again for no reason before he did that, and almost ruined his match, too.
same thing with another match AT THE SAME NIGHT where another guy kneed a girl named scarlett in the face when she refused to stop interfering in his match and started attacking him. he also left another girl and dropped her on his knees hard for doing the same. the story as I understood was that those two girls (and another 3rd manager, too) were helping his opponet retain his title for many months and kept interfering in his match, and that the guy was also some kind of a psychopath. so, he attacked them all to be able to win.
3 women were harmed at the first ROH PPV I see. but seriously, they introduced a lot of convincing reasons for it.
^That whole video package was to set up Maria getting pile-driven to the Christian interpretation of hell.
Also, Maria is like 5’4, 5’4 and probably about 110-115. Why is this Bennett guy even thinking about piledriving Maria when he’s about a foot taller and 100+ pounds heavier than her. He’d figuratively kill her.
no, not bennett. bennett is her boyfriend. he was piledriven thorugh a chair by kevin steen for the win, and then, steen piledrived maria because she, not only did all that in the video, but kept ruining the match for him.
maria is also a wrestler so she can take it. it wasn’t the same as cena calling eve a hoeski or something. she was indeed evil throughout the fued and got what was coming for her.
On WWE Raw/Smackdown, I find the wrestling to be too conservative and uninspiring (in general terms). So we see too many wrestlers go for chin locks and other rest holds far too often in every match.
ROH has the exact opposite problem. Every move done in an ROH ring seems to be a devastating finisher. Each wrestler in a match takes turns hitting 15 different finishers and then the match just ends. It gets ridiculous after about 5 minutes of this.
We need a happy medium between the two. NXT is almost there, but, it could use having its sliders adjusted a little more to the ROH side.
I second that statement after watching only 3 ROH episodes and one PPV.
btw, that reminded me, loved hearing the “match of the year!” chant for sami/cesaro, and the “five! five! five!” chant for big e on triple h.
That’s part of my problem watching ROH. I’ve been training with wrestlers for the last 8 months, and one of the things that’s been hammered home not only by the trainer but by other professionals who stop in is, “don’t trade kill shots.” I supposed adolescent me would’ve loved watching guys kick out of four or five consecutive super kicks, but 33-year-old me is like, “this is surprisingly boring.”
I try to avoid ROH because it every match feels the same. Superkick, then BuckleBomb, next a Spinning Backfist, into a Brainbuster and finally a Frog Splash. That sounds like an awful to finish to match but ROH will probably do it next week.
I watched ROH TV fairly regularly a couple of years ago, but eventually got bored with it and stopped. (I was a huge fan of Jay Lethal and kept wondering why he didn’t get a run as World champion). I haven’t seen the show since… the middle of last year, maybe? The production values were just so terrible, and the iPPV’s so frustrating to order that it made it easy to slip away from keeping up with the product.
With all of that said, my first reaction to that video package was “When did Mike Bennett turn into Aaron Paul?!!?”
In the WWE women are portrayed as weaker than men and need to be protected from them. In ROH they’re just as fair game as any guy if they attack them, try to interfere, cause them to lose a match etc. I can understand and appreciate that some fans get off on it in a “Yeah, teach that bitch some respect!!!” sexist manner but on the other hand there’s something to be said for the mindset of “The evil, cheating Maria is an equal target to the evil, cheating Bennet for a Steen piledriver”. It’s a kind of fucked-up equality.
If you piledrive Maria f-ing Kanellis, you have no heart.
@pedro that’s the point >:)
even kevin says in the video “if I put my hands on maria, I’m not going to do to her what most men would do. I’m gonna drop her on her head!”
SAY IT AGAIN SASHA BANKS IS AWESOME! SAY IT AGAIN!
And, Brandon, didn’t you hear Alex Riley? Sasha Banks is a NATURAL athlete due to her GENETICS and CERTAIN DIMPLES IN HER SKULL that make her ATHLETIC like, say, JACKI JOYNER KERSEY.
Also, that was the most likable HHH has been in literally ever. That open and the Biography makes him seem like a not shitty person sometimes oh my God what is happening?
Also, 15 guys crowding around Bo Dallas to help him into the ring is the single most telegraphed spot in wrestling all year. So there’s that, too.
“Hey, did I ever mention how The Miz taught me phrenology?”
“It was like on an 80s cartoon where a character is in a grocery store and they approach a bunch of tomatoes, and all the tomatoes are blurry and faded into the background except for one RED ASS TOMATO right in the middle, so you know that’s the one the character’s interacting with. Tyler Breeze was the tomato you noticed.” – Amazing. I want to frame this.
Brandon is the best, for buisness, in the world.
I didn’t understand this at all!
I mean, I did, but isn’t an actual thing, right? Like, can someone show me a clip? I’ll accept any tomato-like equivalent. (Orange, apple, watermelon, etc)
It’s a thing from the days when they’d draw cartoons by hand, have a static background, and then layers of things that moved on top. The tomato you notice is on a different layer, on top of the background, so it sticks out. (The tomato is just an example. I always noticed it when it was a door.)
No, I know exactly what he means and I get the general premise.
I just cannot imagine a specific example of it being a tomato, or any fruit or vegetable.
Is Brandon referencing a specific thing, or just a general concept? I NEED ANSWERS.
[www.youtube.com]
At 5:45 ish before he knocks the book off the table, you can see it’s the only no-blurry one. I don’t feel like finding a better example xP
I didn’t notice this until it was pointed out on twitter.
[twitter.com]
looooooooooooooooooooooooooooool!
A few things about NXT:
1) Oh my Gawd, that elf picture of Emma and Paige is the best both have looked (which is impressive because both are beautiful). Please keep their hair/makeup like the instagram picture.
2) I still think each match should be longer than the time currently allocated. They could have easily cut the Emma/Natty segment as it seemed more like filler than anything.
3) I’d like to see more of the American Pitbulls. Maybe when they are signed, they can change their names back to the American Wolves and go by their more recognized names. Though I find it interesting they have a subtle nod to Dynamite Kid. Or is that a co-incidence?
Either way, I’m glad they didn’t wrestle an ROH match where powerbombs are used as often as the WWE wrestlers use chin locks.
4) A year and a half ago I was ready/thrilled to see Paige become the next big thing. Since then, I feel like she’s regressed. Last night she looked kind of stiff and awkward. At least The BFF’s are around to make my heart smile
5) While I love Bo Dallas’ character, the dude needs to have better wrestling moves. I find him boring in the ring. His moveset seems so bland.
6) Whomever is the piece of shit who has “Fire this person” on their sign, I hope they go away and never come back. I’ve noticed this person two episodes in a row and it’s really pissing me off. Especially when he held it up when Sasha Banks entered the ring.
[pbs.twimg.com] just for you.
totally agreed with you on #6! he held it in front of almost EVERYBODY except for sami zayn! leo kruger, bo dallas and even alexander rusev got it flashed behind them! (which made me remember. no best/worst for the kofi kingston/lana segment, brandon? ok, ok. leave it for the week after next week when the match actually happens.
It’s ridiculous how much hate Sasha gets, what with the “ratchet” chants and the fire this person guy especially considering how good she is.
Holy moly Themo, that picture is amazing. Good hustle.
@Rocinante: THAT’S what they’re calling her? That’s kind of racist. Shit.
Do I even want to know what the ‘ratchet’ chants mean? And if it’s something racist, well…perhaps I’m glad I’m ignorant about that sort of thing. It’s a dumb chant, all in all, because it doesn’t MEAN anything.
I really do think NXT needs to change/shift the crowd a little. ANY of the women in developmental getting a “Fire This Person” chant/sign is insane. (Try cleaning up the roster on RAW – including a certain pair of twins, Tamina and Aksana – first) The crowd has simply gotten too smarky for its own good. We all can appreciate a hot, hot crowd every week…but not like this.
@PT oh, you didn’t know?!
[www.wrestlingnewsworld.com]
(warning: minor spoilers (just mentioning the main event match, but not the results))
the trainees and the trainers have all been tweeting about this for the last week or so. asking everyone to come and say goodbye for the final time. it’s probably what triple h meant in his opening promo in this episode.
@PT
Ratchet isn’t a racist term
[www.youtube.com]
It’s a chick who think she’s all that, when she’s really not. Just a ghetto chick who thinks she’s high class when she’s not. It fits Sasha’s character perfectly.
I enjoyed the “Join! the! family!” chant during the Bo match.
How about some more Diva Christmas goodness?
[s846.photobucket.com]
damn, Lana really has a prettier face than almost any other diva today.
I never thought cheesy Christmas outfits could ever be sexy, but, here we are. The ladies look fantastic.
Even more! [patrickkingart.tumblr.com]
Elf Paige makes Elf AJ look like wet trash.
errr… uhhh… weeeell…
no. yeah, no.
[static.giantbomb.com]
Elf Paige and Elf AJ are equally welcome visuals.
#TeamElfAJ
Did they hide Skip during that NXT episode 1 recap?
They Skipped Sheffield???
Oh c’mon…he may be “Executive Vice President Of Ruining My Good Time”, but it really wasn’t much of a promotion from “Director of Sledgehammers and Crotch-chops”.
[youtu.be]
The latest episode of Celebrity bowling featured Punk Kofi AJ and Fandango… It was quite enjoyable
No spanking!
I thought the Pitbulls vs Ascension match was a marked improvement over other Ascension matches, maybe they just need better competition.
I love how no one at NXT knows how to pronounce Norwich.
Regal has threatened to choke Saxton to death if he gets it wrong again.
Who’s sexier, Summer Rae or Tyler Breeze?
Roman Reigns.
^After 2014 Royal Rumble yes. Also I used to have a moustache, it was a nice one.
Summer – something about that hair flip from the top turnbuckle makes me have hearts for eyes. Like this -> ❤_❤
I like Summer Rae a lot (despite her being The Usurper (Never forget)) but I don’t find her sexy at all.
I’m feel like Lester. Well, kind of.
I look closely in the first 5-10 seconds she enters with Fandango and smile happily, but then, I don’t keep thinking about it. In NXT, when she whips her hair on the top turnbuckle, well, Alex* explained how I feel. but again, the feeling isn’t there the whole time, and that makes me furious when jerry lawler just KEEPS ONLY FOCUSING ON HER AND TALKING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE.
I think it’s because beauty and sexiness are definetely not the only thing summer got, nor even her best thing! that’s how good she is at her job.
I’m a sucker for blondes, but Summer’s attire is more revealing. So, Summer.
I’m sad that the American Pitbulls theme wasn’t
AMERICAN PITS!
AMERICAN PITS!
AMERICAN PITS!
AMERICAN PITS!
+1!
I almost choked on my breakfast when I read this.
Brandon, you really didn’t recognize Baron Corbin, Travis Tyler, Troy McClain, or Tye Dillinger?
You disappoint me, my friend.
Troy McClain is the bane of my NXT house show going existence, although now that they’ve closed FCW Arena I guess I won’t have to worry about that anymore…
*sniff*
Or what about Adrian Neville’s former tag team partner, Oliver Grey?
I like that Travis Tyler’s gimmick is “Colorado”. If his finisher isn’t ultimately called “Mountain High”, someone is doing it wrong.
“Next week’s supposed to mostly be a clip show, and I am surprisingly okay with that. Derrick Bateman and Daniel Bryan cheating to win immunity challenges, please.”
Isn’t it just a look back at 2013 though?
Still excited for it though!
Bo Dallas’ scream as Neville was lining up for that big dive was amazing.
what happened to the classic NXT reviews?
coming back on mondays next week.
That pic of Emma and Paige as elves. MY HEART.
Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards made their final PWG appearances this weekend. There were tears, laughter and people getting knocked the eff out.
It was glorious.
I’m waiting to watch both all star nights on the next weekend so, glad things were as glorious as expected.
That pic of Emma and Paige as elves. MY HEART!
Catching up on my darker period of wrestling, it seems like the hate for HHH, Cena, and Orton (to a lesser extent) comes from the period where it was just those 3 guys trading the WWE title back in forth with a little Edge, Batista, Hardy, and Punk thrown in. I know HHH has done worse (the Wrestlemania feuds with Booker, Jericho, and Orton & being a buzz kill)
Adrian Neville’s promo pic they show before matches makes him look like Don Martin from Mad Magazine drew him.
Welp, as I’ve stated in the current threads, I’ve been catching up on NXT (I’m very late to the party) and just watched this episode. This show is amazing every week, and people say it only gets BETTER, which I can hardly believe. The backstage bit with Enzo, Big Cass, and Aiden English had me legit laughing out loud, especially the theater elective line. I can’t explain how excited I am to hear Big Cass sing. If anyone reads this, I’m catching up, and I can’t wait to meet you guys in 2015.