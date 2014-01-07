The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw Old School 1/6/14: Solid Snake

Pre-show notes:
– Go “old school” by sharing this column like you might’ve a long time ago!
– Your comments, likes, etc. are appreciated. I haven’t really said this in a while, but you guys make what I do a lot of fun, even those of you who just show up to tell me I’m gay and wrong. Perhaps you the most. Thank you for a great year.
– Extremely important GIF via WrasslorMonkey at Punchsport.
Please click through to enjoy The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw for January 6, 2014. Raw goes old school.
I’m glad I’m not the only one questioning just why Punk is openly palling around with the guys who are known to be pals with Management.
Punk associating with the Outlaws was preposterous. I would have been OK with it if the Outlaws came out *separately,* but the three of them coming out together just seemed wrong.
But Triple H and Vince probably see it as “giving the rub” to Punk, because the Outlaws were so popular, or whatever.
Unrelated, except that it happened in the same segment: I love Ambrose. And his last line before the cavalry showed up was delivered in the most Heath-Ledger-Joker way possible.
— Is this what the physical WWE Hall of Fame is gonna be like? Are they gonna pay the Berserker to stand in the corner and huss at people as they walk around? Is Sean O’Haire gonna stand by a big sign that says BATHROOMS and tell people, “looking for the bathrooms? They’re right here.”
[www.cineol.net]
Man, you hit the nail on the head with that Ric Flair segment. I love Flair, but HATE “You aren’t the best until you fight JERRRRRRRRRRRRN again!” I really wish Flair had just brought up the fact that he fought like 5 times a week and Orton hasn’t defended his title(s?) yet. He’s not a cowardly heel if he never has a match scheduled.
That’s honestly how I read/understood it, because it was framed by Orton’s initial interjection – that he’s angry that he has to defend his title at all, so he resents having to fight Cena at the Rumble. Ric Flair’s retort was that in his day, you were a fighting champion and part of your reign was continually re-earning it. I didn’t read it as “You have to beat John Cena,” even if that’s WWE’s ongoing message. It seemed like “You have to defend your championship and John Cena has been declared to be your opponent, so stop whining.”
I’ve told my wife about Jake and the influence he had on my life as a five year old (watching him let a fn snake bite my favorite wrestler in the middle of the damn ring) and when he came out last night I smiled but my heart rate quickly jumped….
My wife goes “who is that?” I told her, and as he threw that fn bag in the ring I smiled and go ” NOT DEAN!!!”
A good ten minutes after the show was over I was watching the Title game and thinking… that snake could have easily opened its mouth and bit Dean on the face. A tear came to my eye, like I was 5 again…. and my wife goes “whats wrong?” and I told her… and she laughed….
my life is weird
My DVR cut off right after Roberts started walking down the aisle, and I almost murdered my girlfriend’s cat, but I managed to find the YouTube clip. The snake biting Macho Man left an indelible mark on my childhood, and seeing Roberts again, and looking as good as he did, was incredible.
i was seriously happy to see rollins and ambrose fanboy to their heart’s content yesterday. rollins was giddy as a schoolgirl when piper asked him if he thought piper was cute. (and the “yeah i do!” response. i lost it.)
and if you thought it made ambrose’s year going toe to toe with piper, he was super happy to be snaked. he was totally marking out with that big grin on his face as the new damien made friends with his face.
Ambrose and Rollins turned into Danielle when Joseph Park wins when they saw Jake the Snake
if the shield ever break, it’ll probably be because hot rod (we can call him that, no?) pinched reigns’s cheek instead of theirs.
I’m relieved to hear that someone else is as big of a nervous nellie as me and was worried about the snake getting stepped on.
Right there with ya.
Re: Daniel Bryan’s new outfit: THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING. He should have come out in a loin cloth made from the Wyatts’ most recent sacrificial goat.
I enjoyed someone as ringside screaming at Jake “Jake, it’s PG now”. It was all he could do to focus on his task; don’t make him adjust on the fly.
that was Punk
roaddogg
Billy Gunn (didn’t want him to be left out).
I also thought it was Punk
Ambrose!
I’m easy to impress, so I’ve nothing against Troll-niel Bryan trollin’ the Wyatts.
Stro-Bro, I believe Mark did have rib tape on and Brock ripped it off.
I think he had something on his chest/shoulder too.
He had his elbow completely wrapped up IIRC
I have never been so upset at missing the over-run as I have been last night. I go and read my son a couple stories before bed time and I get back to see that Jake the Snake has exploded my twitter.
How about cutting Scotty 2 Hotty’s worm back 5 or 6 minutes so I can get the whole show on my DVR?
Extend your DVR. Or sell your kid. I’d probably just sell my kid.
Def sell the kid.
My DVR won’t extend past 5 minutes over for some reason (damn you, X1), and I don’t have a kid to sell :(
Usually I can’t just extend the DVR. Once it’s 8pm (I’m on the west coast but get the east coast feed of USA) We run into The Voice/Dancing with the Stars territory and the DVR is full. I guess I could sell the wife too…
Two for one deal?!?
The finish last night was amazing. Dean’s smile had me smiling. Why? Cuz I’d do the same fucking thing! I slightly marked when Jake’s music hit…much to my dismay, the crowd in Baltimore did not.
I’m at work with tears in my eyes because every time I look away from the BROCKFACE double-GIF and calm down, I turn around and it’s still on my computer and the cycle begins anew.
It’s a great cracked out GIF too!
Speaking of Ziggler (via Alicia’s Ziggler-flips), WWE.com says he got another concussion.
If anyone had told you, after this year’s post-WrestleMania Raw, that it would be all downhill from here for Ziggler, would you have believed it would happen so fast or so completely?
Hell, even after the perfectly handled double-turn at Payback.
should have never broke him away from team Rocket :(
Ryback gave him a stiff clothesline in a match and that did it. Ryback just breaking people in the ring.
Yup.
What sucks is once you start getting regular concussions like that it only gets easier to pick them up. In two more years he’s going to get one from putting on a headset at the announcer’s table.
So he’s Bret Hart 2.0?
So yeah, about that BROCKFACE… [i.imgur.com]
Brockelangelo!
Cyber Pilates comment is a god damn riot
Also would like a worst to go for that awful crowd. I’m still pissed that Baltimore tried to ruin Wyatt’s debut and they were just as bad last night
the crowd was awfully unexcited last night. I won’t blame them much, though, as most stuff weren’t that exciting.
Agreed on the Cyber Pilate comment. I will give it an “unnecessary because it’s already on the top 10” +1!
Any crowd that chants for Nikki Bella, sincerely or ironically, is definitely a bad crowd.
I also feel I will use this Bad News Barrett gif a lot
[i.imgur.com]
+1000000000
OH MY GOD, HAHAHAHA!
I see your Bad News Barrett and raise you one Creeper Seth Rollins.
[25.media.tumblr.com]
Holy shit, Rollins looks like Aaron Rodgers in that hahahaha
It’s 10 minutes later and I am still laughing at that Barrett gif. Thanks, sir.
LBCS, I tried to give you a +1 for that brilliant Barrett GIF …… but it just kept rising. +100000000!!!!! and counting!
“Go “old school” by sharing this column like you might’ve a long time ago!”
Done, and done, Brandon. I told someone that I read your stuff.
I just re-watched that little clip of the Punk/Reigns match and i love how after he hit that superman punch on Punk when he tried to jump in off the apron, he looked down at his hand like “how did that not get the fucking 3 count”. love it.
i also applauded Alicia Fox for acting like she was in an actual wrestling match the whole time. tryna grab at Nikki when she was coming back. jumping up and kicking the fucking ropes like an idiot when she saw aksana was about to get the win. little shit like that keeps it alive for me.
I think Harper IS the right hand of Bray. He is the more intelligent of Bray’s followers, shown when he physically takes control of Rowan to stop him from going overboard. He is the one meant to reign Rowan in and believed he had to do the same with Bryan, who is obviously a huge rage monster despite his size. Even though it was a stupid end to the match, I think I at least made it out as good character work.
Also, I am extremely against Ryback doing anything if the reports that he injured Ziggler are true. Ziggler is once again suffering from a concussion.
I also got pissed that bryan got to talk and say smart stuff (smartest than probably any promo I’ve heard in wwe in a FEW MONTHS! ring psychology and remembering history and continuity and all!) when the other wyatts don’t have more than one line or two at most.
EITHER THEY ALL SHUT UP AND OBEY ALL THE TIME, OR GIVE US MORE WYATTS MIC TIME! (we still don’t know how rowan sounds other than grunting and shouting.)
also, I always hate how people start hating some wrestlers for “accidents” -_- it’s not like ryback intended to injure ziggler. or swagger did. or anyone ever did, on purpose.
themo, Ryback has a rep for being stiff that only becomes stronger with injuries like Ziggler’s. I like the guy, but anyone who has that rep either learns to play nice or make Brock Lesnar money, cuz otherwise you see the door.
Harper is definitely Bray’s right hand man and it makes total sense that he would feel threatened by his master’s new prized recruit.
I’ll throw my two cents in here – Harper and Rowan are conditioned to do what Bray tells them to, right? And, to the best of my remembrance, since getting called up to the main roster, neither guy has tagged himself into a match without their partner being aware that they were going to do it (ie, Rowan has a guy in an armlock and backs up to the corner, looks at Harper, and Harper tags himself in).
Last night, Bryan disrupted that – he tagged himself in without Rowan’s knowledge and without a direct order from Bray to do so. Harper was upset that Bryan isn’t “following” the program, so he tagged himself in to make a point to Bryan. I also think that’s why Bryan has a blue color-swap of Rowan’s ring attire – he’s the novitiate to the Family, and, like Rowan, until he can learn to fully obey Bray, he gets the jumpsuit. Of course, none of this will ever be touched upon, so it’s just stuff I do to keep myself sane when a storyline with so much promise one week pretty much just goes nowhere the next.
Around 25 seconds of the BnB video, the camera pans to Flair and the way he is looking up at Barrett just kills me. It looks like Flair is thinking “That podium is awesome! Woooo!! Why did I never have one of those?? WOOOO!!”
The content listing for the Best of Raw and Smackdown 2013 was released today. There’s some good stuff on it– Punk v Ryback TLC match from the first Raw of the year, Punk v Cena from February, several Shield matches, Cena/Bryan on MizTV, even AJ and Kaitlyn’s contract signing.
Kind of disappointed that Bryan’s gauntlet match with Swagger, Cesaro, and Ryback isn’t there. And there’s a Punk/Rock promo segment, but I don’t think it’s the “Your arms are too short to box with God” promo (it’s a Smackdown segment instead).
Anyway, I think it’s worth buying. I’ve never bought any of their year-in-review DVDs, but there were some great TV matches in 2013.
There were so many good matches on TV, that I’m surprised how light the set is. Some of the choices for “Best” are mindbogling (Cesaro vs Santino, Curtis Axel or Kofi vs anybody). I feel like the choices were picked at random or whatever came to some passing interns mind.
I somehow remember that Cesaro v. Santino match being better than it had any right to be. But yeah, I know what you mean.
The previous two years, the Best of Raw and Smackdown has been streaming on Netflix almost immediately. It’s the one DVD I definitely wouldn’t buy
Without the Curtis Axel Art Project, life feels empty. Can we make Jack Swagger Valentines next month or something?
*Ahem*
[jackswaggerofmars.tumblr.com]
Okay, how about Leo Kruger Presidents day silhouettes?
You got me, Stroud. That trailer hooked me. I’m in.
I know, right? I watched it yesterday and that creepy background music is still in my head!
The cuts were too quick for me to be 100% sure, but I think Brandon had a child with Curtis Axel, misspelled his first name, and then put him in his movie.
Was great seeing Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts.
BROCKFACE = HYPNOTOAD
Brocknotoad, if you weeeeeeeel…
The only thing I’m concerned/excited is what are they going to do with Reigns as a character. To me, I’d like to see him be almost an undertaker type guy. Like if Undertaker evolved. Still able to dish out incredible offense but able to sell a bit more than Taker.
I wished they had gone ” old school” with the announcers and gave us a break from JBL & Magle for just one week.
Is Brie Bella actually yelling her own name when she jumps off the ropes in the tradition of Steve Holt from Arrested Development?
What else don’t we know about Brie Bella?
[www.youtube.com]
She is yelling Brie Mode! Which is why missing a drop kick is a critical for her. She is drunk
Yelling Brie Mode is even dumber than yelling her own name. So clearly she is drunk.
Maybe she was yelling “Beef Mode’ as a protest we aren’t getting more Brad Maddox screen time.
There is nothing in the slightest illogical about Ambrose’s sex symbolness. AJ is on our side. [mobile.twitter.com]
“Bringing out Too Cool is to Attitude Era fans what showing a documentary on race relations is to people who say life was better in the 1950′s.”
Sometimes words hurt, yaknow
Yeah, that wasn’t a great comment. They might literally be the only thing left over from the attitude era you couldn’t do that with (okay, probably Mick Foley too). Almost every person or character or trope from the era has aged excruciatingly horribly. They were mostly just kinda there.
When Sheamus steals Del Rio’s car and burrito-diarrheas all in it to send a message to Mexicans, Be A Star him. Ryback’s not SUPPOSED to Be A Star. He’s the guy the Stars are supposed to be against.
here here
Great writing, as always. I noticed there was no old school NXT write up yesterday, did Brandon decide to stop doing them? I really hope not, they’re great and I was really enjoying them.
Probably a good call that Brandon didn’t post my 6+ liked comment from last night. I felt kinda bad about it even though the joke was there.
What was it about?
I don’t give a damn what anyone says: IRS reminding people to pay their taxes will always be funny.
He’s like a stone sober, fiscally responsible Towelie.
I want to say thank you to burnsyfan66 for randomly dropping past wrestler personalities’ names all night last night on the open thread, and burgermike for hating the wyatts angle with bryan so bad and comparing any bad thing to it (which although I don’t agree with him on, still gave me a few giggles).
ryback talking with JBL about cowboy hats = :(
actually, the commentary was totally horrible last night all the time even without king. and by the time they started arguing about the hip hop twins, I couldn’t keep the voice on.
+1 to the “I’m only happy when it Reigns” sign! +1 to the guy that yelled “SAWFT!” at lesnar backing down from big show.
hey, what happened? I wrote this:
“ryback talking with JBL about cowboy hats = :(”
how did it change to that?!
sh*t. it happened again!
a whole big sentence is getting deleted from my comment, and a sad face is appearing instead of a <3 sign! WTF?!
Texas Tornado Kerry Von Erich!
I’m pretty sure burgermike would ascertain that your heart for Ryback/JBL is exactly like Bryan/Wyatt’s angle so it automatically turned into a frown face. Because burgermike hates the Bryan/Wyatt angle you see.
BurnsyFan….sometimes I wish I could be in the open thread for moments like last night (I read them over the course of like five hours at work the next day) so I could’ve helped you randomly holler former legend’s names. Skinner! The Goon! Rad Radford!
I also don’t read them live, but take hours after waking up and watching some stream of RAW to do so.
Agreed. Takes me forever! And I love getting paid to read it. Terrible Employee of the Month!
I hope at the Rumble, we get Jake the Snake to DDT and eliminate Santino when he goes for the Cobra.
oh, 3 more things I forgot:
1 HEATH SLATER IS BACK! YES! YES! YES!
2 everyone hated billy gunn on RAW? wait until NXT turns another thing into gold. err… BO-ld!
3 aksana and alicia winning got me laughing and clapping so hard! I don’t hate the bellas, because of the reasons brandon listed. but I enjoy aksana and fox because of the selling, the new streak, the sexy theme music and because, seriously, they’re the two cutest and sexiest “looking” chicks in the divas division, IMO.
Akasana is pretty cute. But I’m still stunned how different she looked in her pre-WWE days, when she was a bodybuilder. She’s lost *so* much of that extreme definition that bodybuilders have, and she looks much better for it.
They need to bring back the Women’s Tag-Titles. With them as a goal, The Bellas would be tolerable and Aksana would have more chances to entertainment us.
thinking about divas tag teams, whatever happened to AJ and layla?! do they just drop stuff without explanation?!! or did I miss AJ getting pissed on layla?
I think Layla is hurt or dealing with some sort of “personal issue” which is why she hasn’t been on TV.
What Olk said in shoot (plus Big Mama Cool), realizing she’d continue to get her ass beat by those strong, smart, and sexy Total Divas if she kept associating with AJ in kayfabe.
it’s not that. it’s that they didn’t explain it in some way and just left us to forget it! I do NOT accept that. any other show doing such a thing would get shat on for eternity.
Well, Layla (and Alicia and Aksana) were being groomed as a Four Horseman stable by AJ to protect her Divas Title. When they saw that entailed continuously taking beatings from the Total Divas, they all abandoned her at Night of Champions ([www.dailymotion.com]). That’s about as much as was done of a break-up between them.
Irwin R Shyster looks a lot like Bruce Campbell hmmm. Have we ever sen those two together?
Damn fingers” seen”
Nothing to add beyond what’s been said, so I’ll just say the film looks wicked cool and I can’t wait for it.
I missed Jake “The Snake” Roberts. This is officially the worst week of my life.
Let’s not forget that at his heart of hearts CM Punk only has one priority: CM Punk. If having Trips old cronies be his back up to keep the rest of the Shield from attacking him when he tries to solo Reigns, so be it.
And holy shit how Grandmaster Sexay looks like his old man!
I seriously hope Big Show is intended as the “guy Brock Lesnars improbably squashes to seem invincible”.
Last but not least, am I the only one who thinks Alicia Fox sometimes look eerily similar to Rihanna?
ALICIA FOX APPRECIATION THREAD!
she looks similar to Rihanna, but german suplexes better!
>German suplexes better
Whoa, when did that happen.
doesn’t she do a bridge german suplex? or is my memory totally broke now?
It’s a bridging Northern Lights she does.
my bad.
How’s everyone feel about this assumed WWE channel that’s launching tomorrow? Do you think they’re going to take NXT off Hulu? I already read that they’re considering the move of Smackdown to a new night and maybe come up with a new show all together. Something between NXT and Raw/Smackdown where they can test the guys before taking them to the big stage. Maybe give WWE a chance to bring back the light heavyweight/cruiserweight/European championships?
so . much . wwe . and wrestling!
can’t . watch . any . more . shows.
I guess it’ll be another main event/superstars in 2-3 months. I don’t know… I’ll read reviews and might give it a try.
Brandon, if Berserker standing in the corner saying HUSS! at the physical Hall of Fame happens I’m moving in.
And really, as underwhelming as the majority of last night was, let’s just celebrate the fact that Cena/Orton was held to the first 10 minutes of the show. I honestly think they got less time than the Khaki/ Sandow débacle.
giant mistake realized as i rewatch with my roommate- definitely should have picked up a 30 of those old school miller lites. then, play old school raw drinking game and drink every time they say old school raw.
You’d need more than a 30 my friend.
Anyone else hear about time traveling Daniel Bryan?
[www.youtube.com]
Mind blown. Is he a timelord?
Jesus, that Bryan vs HBK feud has been on the making longer than anyone suspected.
HOLY CRAP
Bray, it’s your cousin Marvin. Marvin Wyatt! You know that bearded jumpsuit look you’ve been thinking about? Well take a look at this!
That is an amazing Back to the Future reference.
OMGOMGOMG
I actually just let out a loud “WHAT” when I saw that. I mean, seriously. Imagine; the proof of time travelers we’ve all been looking for, buried within a pretty solid Brain Busters vs Rockers match.
Rad. That is erie.
And well played Mr. Longabaugh.
Shouldn’t Ron Simmons have been watching the football team of which he is a legend win the national championship rather than hanging out with booker t and ddp?
He goes where he is needed and he wasn’t needed at the BCS Title Game. Many “DAMN!”s were spoken that night on both sides.
I honestly believe that he was in one of the rooms backstage watching the game except for the 5 minutes they needed him. That’s what I would have done.
And you know that fool probably had an eaerpiece in
Or an earpiece. what the ehll is an eaerpiece?
I quit.
“maybe the big reveal is that CM Punk is a giant f*king sellout.”
But, isn’t that sort of what you said last week, Brandon? That CM Punk blew the doors off wrestling, but since his ultimate is “CM Punk succeeds above everyone else,” he put everything back in its place. Now he’s in a position where he can phone in matches and complain about traveling, but he’s got his. So if “CM Punk succeeding” means he’s got to touch your ugly children and make fist bumpies with John Cena and tag with the NAO and basically do everything to not be the 2011 Summer of Punk Punk that we all liked, then so be it.
Yep, as you reference from Punk’s 01-07-13 speech ([www.youtube.com]), all Punk cares about is himself. He acts (pretend that’s bolded) like a normal face when he’s not at the top to get support from the people (because that’s what they like), then when he gets to the top (champion) he reveals his true self of a self-centered jerk. We should always consider face punk as heel punk in cena’s clothing.
This is exactly right, and I hope they acknowledge it and do a major storyline revolving around it at some point. Who am I kidding, I hope they use all of Brandon’s fantastic alternate character interpretations at some point.
@Johnny: Funny you mention Cena…
I’m beginning to agree with the current opinion of Cena that he is actually playing a heel, but because the face/heel dynamic is now “person we like” vs. “obstacle to the continued success of person we like,” he still gets cheers because the Status Quo is safe.
IDEALLY I’d like for there to be a person in Creative who’s brave enough to run with that. Make Cena the unwitting lapdog of the Authority. Since HHH is playing both sides of the fence, screwing over a particular section of his roster while playing to the crowd, they can exploit that two-facedness in HHH assuring Cena that he’s on the level. When he’s not. Then reveal down the road that Cena knew all along. Give him the opportunity to wax “holier-than-thou asshole heel” and say that the Authority is right, the WWE cannot survive without Cena as the God-King Champion of Forever. Since Cena’s Megatron, make Punk the best version of Starscream we can get out of him. *FANTASY BOOKING OHGOD* Give Bryan the Real Americans, Rhodesdust, and the former Team Rocket and maybe even the Wyatts, who don’t like Bryan but HATE the machine. Kane and Punk are sabotaging from the inside for different reasons. Kane’s been planted for the Wyatts, and Punk’s Starscream so duh. Create these clear lines of cronies and lapdogs vs. the ones who are forcing the change. You’ve got enough material just from that to last until NEXT Wrestlemania.
I don’t know about Cena being an actual heel in secret. I think it’s more about WWE just realizing that a certain segment hating Cena is better than that same segment not reacting at all. Generally speaking, they don’t love that (Cena is the only one who actually acknowledges the Let’s Go Cena!/Cena Sucks! chants). They don’t write for it. They just let it happen.
Cena would get less popular all-around if they went full heel with him. Most of his detractors don’t realize how important his current character is. A heel Cena who feared Bryan back at SummerSlam wouldn’t have been as exciting a match. He needs to be the nearly unbeatable, always thinks and is perceived as being in the right Superman. So being obliviously or reluctantly used by The Authority is the slight change I’d make to your otherwise solid booking.
As much as I liked the opening segment for what it was (at least until Cena the Inevitable showed up), you’re dead on about the principle of the thing.
As weird as the dynamic was between Bryan and the Wyatts, there are two things I loved about their match, neither of which are the match itself:
1. everyone was chanting for Daniel Bryan, which is either exactly what the writers are going for or something they’re going to have to finally accept if they haven’t
2. Daniel Wyatt may already be the best character Bryan Danielson has had in WWE. He has a new moveset that’s not too far removed from the old one and a totally new dark and aggressive in-ring demeanor that I REALLY like. He’s a little more grounded but keeps it energetic and fast-paced enough that it still “looks like” Daniel Bryan. Outside the ring, he’s desperate to make things work with the Wyatts but still has supreme confidence in his abilities in the ring. This character may have been the one thing he’s been missing that’s kept him pressed up against the glass ceiling for half a year.
I agree so very much about Ryback on commentary. He’s really settled in to this bully…”character.” *cough*
I buy the Outlaws being “against” the Authority on a few levels, depending how far it goes:
-If it was just an Old School Raw thing, I’m fine with it because it’s a special event and whoever you bring back is someone you’re bringing back because people love them so it doesn’t really make sense to make them heels…
-…and anyway, who says all of Hunter and Shawn’s friends agree with them? I can totally see the Outlaws having a beef with HHH and HBK for how they’re handling shit recently because they’re two of the most anti-authority dudes in wrestling history.
-But most of all, if that’s the case and this is an angle with the Outlaws beefing with Hunter and Shawn, I think we all know where that’s going, ultimately…
I’m sorry but I could never not Best a Ron Simmons “DAMN!” I just couldn’t.
BROCKFACE
That Jake appearance made almost everything on RAW tolerable. Although nothing on this earth will get me to enjoy a Great Khali singles match. Also, a thousand dollars (that I don’t really have) to anyone who can get Bradshaw to never say “twerkin'” again.