So Are Spain’s 2012 Olympic Uniforms Trying To Look Like 1990s Hulk Hogan Or What

07.20.12

By way of Sportress Of Blogitude come these pictures of Spain’s real, actual 2012 Summer Olympic uniforms, and to say they make the country’s best athletes look like pizza delivery boys or some sort of anthropomorphic kethups and mustards is an understatement.

Designed by Russian firm/old timey cartoon character Bosco, they are a hit with literally no one, especially Spanish Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco, a man tasked with coming up with something nice to say and choosing “well, we’re wearing them I guess”.

“The outfits are what we have, we cannot change them now, and were decided upon more than a year and a half ago.”

Field hockey player Alex Fabregas and canoeist (canoeist!) Saul Craviotto tweeted pictures of themselves in their gear and commented “Olympic outfit, there aren’t enough adjectives” and “At home trying on the Olympic clothes. Best I don’t comment, I will leave it up to you” respectively. I don’t know if they followed up the tweets the way they should’ve, because I don’t know what they call Ronald McDonald in Spain.

My theory: when Blanco says the outfits were decided upon “more than a year and a half ago”, he’s telling the truth — they were decided upon in 1994 when pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan joined World Championship Wrestling. Please compare and contrast the following photos and tell me if I’m wrong.

These uniforms aren’t from Russia. They’re AMERICAN MADE.

