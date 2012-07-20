So Are Spain’s 2012 Olympic Uniforms Trying To Look Like 1990s Hulk Hogan Or What

By way of Sportress Of Blogitude come these pictures of Spain’s real, actual 2012 Summer Olympic uniforms, and to say they make the country’s best athletes look like pizza delivery boys or some sort of anthropomorphic kethups and mustards is an understatement.
Designed by Russian firm/old timey cartoon character Bosco, they are a hit with literally no one, especially Spanish Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco, a man tasked with coming up with something nice to say and choosing “well, we’re wearing them I guess”.
“The outfits are what we have, we cannot change them now, and were decided upon more than a year and a half ago.”
Field hockey player Alex Fabregas and canoeist (canoeist!) Saul Craviotto tweeted pictures of themselves in their gear and commented “Olympic outfit, there aren’t enough adjectives” and “At home trying on the Olympic clothes. Best I don’t comment, I will leave it up to you” respectively. I don’t know if they followed up the tweets the way they should’ve, because I don’t know what they call Ronald McDonald in Spain.
My theory: when Blanco says the outfits were decided upon “more than a year and a half ago”, he’s telling the truth — they were decided upon in 1994 when pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan joined World Championship Wrestling. Please compare and contrast the following photos and tell me if I’m wrong.
These uniforms aren’t from Russia. They’re AMERICAN MADE.
Are they sponsored by McDonalds?
Españamania is runnin’… with the bulls?
And there will be no wild Olympic sex for the Spanish team this year… Poor Guys.
Damn. Dude’s gonna be the laughing stock of the canoe industry for years.
It’s still better than the USA’s Frenchy Martin look.
So Bosco got out of the chocolate powdered drink mix business?
Those are some sweet threads, yo. Needs Zubaz though.
In the middle of the lake, Craviotto is going to tip over his partner’s canoe and spray paint the hull black.
The guy in the banner image is Spain’s thumb wrestling champion, right? Pretty sure it’s bigger than the rest of his fist.
Los ultimos muchachos contra las ultimas albondigas (estoy mirando a ti Portugal)
Hulkamania still running wild from the looks of it…
When you press that yellow patch on the shirt, does it play la cucaracha?
Kramerica Industries – ketchup and mustard in the same bottle attires!
order now, get all of them free
while supplies last……..and they will
lol. USA’s threads are made in China…..of course.
I do not think they are trying to look like 1990s Hulk Hogan.
Yeah, they’re more like early 2000’s Hogan. All that is missing are the feather boa, the deteriorating hips, and the creepy father-daughter hookup.