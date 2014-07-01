The Most Patriotic People In The Entire World (Pro Wrestlers) Believe The USMNT Will Win

Before the World Cup began, WWE soccer team allegiances were divided. Since then, the United States has experienced triumph and suffered crushing defeat and disappointment, and the most patriotic people in the entire world — pro wrestlers — are ready to throw 100% support behind the red, white, and blue. Even the ones from England.
Here is the updated “what we think about the soccer” video, and highlights include:
– The continuation of Big E’s borderline psychotic patriotism
– Paige jumping ship to the United States, and Big E approving it because he’s “nice”
– Nikki Bella not even being able to love her country convincingly
– BO DALLAS (+++)
– The support of the Rosebuds, any of whom cannot be domestic
Join us tomorrow for the “I believe that Belgium cheated” followup.
Everyone knows the Algerian referee is going to screw us Nick Patrick nWo style.
Two things: 1) not to nitpick, but that’s not how you do the chant.
and 2)
EMMA GOT FUCKING ARRESTED. THIS IS MUCH MORE IMPORTANT TO MY FEELS
Yes we know! [uproxx.com]
MY BAD! Carry on!
Somewhere, the ghost of Giant Gonzalez is rolling his eyes knowingly.
NIKKI: “I…line?”
VINCE: “sigh…I believe that we will win.”
NIKKI: “I believe that…”
VINCE: “Get out.”
Adam Rose’s lips aren’t even moving. He can’t do anything right.
Maybe he didn’t want to do this because he’s not American. But yet he accepted to do the Twisted Tea ad….
He’s probably shitfaced on Twisted tea.
No doubt.
Big E is fuckin hilarious.
only on the internet, bro… he’s only real life fucking hilarious on the internet…
same for daniel bryan, really, if you ask me.
why they’re always badly scripted to death on air, I don’t know.
No Swagger?!
Zeb doesn’t care for the “World” cup with all them other countries kicking a little futbol. He much prefers yachts.
I was just flipping thru the channels last night and saw Swaggs toss that foreign hoss around like a chump… so Swagger’s a good guy now?!?!
Patriotism = the one great pro wrestling equalizer.
Pretty much…although Swagger’s been teetering on the edge of good guy-ness for a couple of months now anyway. So goes the value of having a catch phrase the crowd can say along with you.
I always liked Swaggs. If you squint real hard during his matches, you can pretend that Kurt Angle never left.
In 30 years, much like Flair did with the Niners, Bo Dallas will be giving pep talks to every major sports team.
Was going to comment why is Paige rooting for America, but…they addressed it. Hooray for explanations. But nothing for Adam Rose? I mean isnt he from the Bahamas, or England,or possibly South Africa?
Don’t worry, he’s not even moving his lips. Clearly he doesn’t believe that you will win.
“*Ready* to throw support? We’ve been putting soccer balls on our divas’ chests since 1994!”
-WWE
1994? Luna Vachon?
My Real American Hero, Jack Swagger, doesn’t give a fuck about soccer.
Alright English people have to cheer for our team after the get tossed out. It usually works the other way.
Missing Tyson Kidd: “I believe that we will win. FACT”
Or Randy Orton:'”I, Randy Orton, believe, that is to think that we, we being the United States of America and our men’s national soccer team, who are playing at the World Cup, will win against the country of belgium because we, the USMNT will beat belgium at the world cup, and win.”
+1, because I’ll always… AND I MEAN ALWAYS, +1 any “over-explainer Randy” comment.
If tomorrow’s video doesn’t feature Bad News Barrett we riot
aaaaaaaaaaaand we lost…