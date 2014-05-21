The Rabid Wolverine: Hugh Jackman Called Out John Cena On SportsCenter

We’ve seen what happens when X-Men: Days Of Future Past and Assorted Other Wolverine Movies star Hugh Jackman shows up on Raw. The first time, he broke Dolph Ziggler’s jaw. The second time, he overcame the powers of magnetism and hip-tossed Damien Sandow. The guy’s got a proven aptitude for wrecking pro wrestlers, but now he’s making the worst mistake you can make: calling out John Cena.
Here’s Jackman on SportsCenter calling himself “The Flying Aussie,” threatening to come off the top rope on Cena.
So, uh, here’s the problem:
1. Challenging Cena is SUCH a bad idea. Cena’s taken about one-and-a-third of a clean pinfall victory in the last decade and gets his rocks off “never backing down from a challenge.” There will be much odds-overcoming, and a series of promos where Cena alternately jokes about things because he doesn’t care or take things seriously, followed by a big serious one where he calls Hugh “Jack.” Man. I hope Hugh knows how to escape an STF.
2. Jumping off the top rope at Cena is a terrible way to go about things, because he’s just gonna catch you, make a stressed poopies face and hoist you up onto his shoulders for an Attitude Adjustment.
As I said, though, Hugh’s track record speaks for itself. Take a look at these clips and familiarize yourself with his offense, should the shit go down.
So that’s what that was about. I was at a work thing at an Irish pub last night, with that playing on mute on the TV, and I had no idea what was going on. It was really disturbing me by the end.
You just know Cena would show clips of Jackman singing and dancing from when he hosted the Oscars or his various musicals and making comments like, “Wow, what a manly man!” if they actually had a feud.
Hugh Jackman the wrestler would be awesome. All of his moves could just be Wolverine’s moves from Marvel vs. Capcom.
I think Hugh Jackman knows how to escape the STF. He can get through an open window.
You would think having been a part of Cryme Tyme in the past, Cena would know better than to leave windows open
BERZERKERBARRAGE
Maybe Jackman can channel the move set and ability of Chris Binoit. I say if he applies the Crippler Crossface,….
I.
Will.
Mark.
OUT.
If Jackman shoot-murders Cena with metal claws I will buy his t-shirt.
Hugh Jackman should just beat Cena until Magneto!Sandow comes in and just causes a distraction which leads to Cena winning then after seeing what happens Cena then gives Magneto!Sandow 5 AA then Jackman hits his 450 degree moonsault splash. (Which I guess is his finisher.)
Cena would get his head cut off by Wolverine and would still kick out at two.
But on the other hand Cena did get pinned by Kevin Federline.
And I’ll bet Cena fought that every step of the way. No way would something like that happen today.
“…followed by a big serious one where he calls Hugh “Jack.” Man.” LMAO! maybe it’s going to be a good Wednesday after all
If Cena is OK to get pinned by C+ celebrity Kevin Federline and B movie star Rock at WM 28, he’ll have no problem jobbing to Wolverine.
@Thanksgiving Chimp : At Wrestlemania 28, which was in 2012, the Rock was most definitely not an A list movie star. It was after XXVIII where he had a bunch of mainstream hits that propelled him into the A list.
Rabid Wolverine? Are we allowed to summon up the monicker of He Who Shall Not Be Named? Doesn’t that break the sacred vow of silence, or something?