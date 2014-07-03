There Was An Unidentified Powder Scare At WWE Headquarters Yesterday

Yesterday was one of the weirdest days in recent memory for WWE. They fired Emma for shoplifting and changed their mind a few hours later, and police responded to the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, on reports of an “unknown white powder.” The building has since been cleared of any danger.

Via the Stamford Advocate:

“WWE received a suspicious package at its headquarters today and contacted local law enforcement to investigate,” said Tara Carraro, a WWE spokeswoman. “All WWE personnel are safe, and business is being conducted as usual.” The building, at 1241 East Main St., houses corporate staff and sales divisions of the entertainment empire that provides live wrestling events and produces digital products, television and movies.

The last time there was an unidentified powder scare at WWE headquarters it was called The 1980s and ended with a federal indictment.

Police haven’t responded to any requests for information on the incident, but the building has been cleared of danger, so that’s good. Living in the awful post-2001 world we live in, you can never be sure if somebody’s mailing you anthrax, a fan with a horrible sense of humor is sending you a loose envelope of baking powder because you gave John Cena another title run, or if a tub of protein ended up mislabeled and left in the lobby.

We’ll keep you updated on any followups to the scare, and/or if any disgruntled employees decide to spraypaint their logo on the side of the building again.