There Was An Unidentified Powder Scare At WWE Headquarters Yesterday

Yesterday was one of the weirdest days in recent memory for WWE. They fired Emma for shoplifting and changed their mind a few hours later, and police responded to the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, on reports of an “unknown white powder.” The building has since been cleared of any danger.
Via the Stamford Advocate:
“WWE received a suspicious package at its headquarters today and contacted local law enforcement to investigate,” said Tara Carraro, a WWE spokeswoman. “All WWE personnel are safe, and business is being conducted as usual.”
The building, at 1241 East Main St., houses corporate staff and sales divisions of the entertainment empire that provides live wrestling events and produces digital products, television and movies.
The last time there was an unidentified powder scare at WWE headquarters it was called The 1980s and ended with a federal indictment.
Police haven’t responded to any requests for information on the incident, but the building has been cleared of danger, so that’s good. Living in the awful post-2001 world we live in, you can never be sure if somebody’s mailing you anthrax, a fan with a horrible sense of humor is sending you a loose envelope of baking powder because you gave John Cena another title run, or if a tub of protein ended up mislabeled and left in the lobby.
We’ll keep you updated on any followups to the scare, and/or if any disgruntled employees decide to spraypaint their logo on the side of the building again.
False alarm, Jack Swagger just sneezed
They should have just reviewed the visitor logs and seen that Lex Luger was there to pick up a royalty check.
[::inside joke about cocaine::]
Goddammit, Van Dam.
There goes Mr. Fuji misplacing his “salt” again!
Could it have been Adam Bomb?
The jokes, they write themselves!
Looks like Emma is a little more insane than we thought.
Pretty weeny, Bischoff.
The police must not have recognized Sheamus. However, calling him an “unknown white powder” is only 2/3rds correct. And probably a little hurtful to him.
Max Moon Dust?
//secretly wants him to join the Dust brothers and fight The Wyatts.
Embarrassed to ask, but could someone explain the picture?
basically, in the midst of the triple h/lesnar feud for last year’s ‘mania, paul heyman and brock decided to pay a visit to WWE offices. notably to go to trips’ office. the best part was that it led to brock DESTROYING the entire office.
it’s a fantastic segment. i just rewatched it the other day (on netflix, as the best of raw/smackdown of last year is now available) and it’s still awesome.
Thanks! How did I miss that?
@Adrian Adonis i have no idea….
also, it wasn’t wrestlemania season that it happened. it was summer slam. still, it’s a great segment. paul heyman’s commentary was aces during this segment too. it might be on youtube somewhere. i’d search it out!
oh, extreme rules
In addition to Lesnar destroying his office, you saw them hint at a future Rock v Brock feud at Mania 30 (which didn’t happen because Rock was still hurt, so plan B was conquering the streak), Heyman whistle the fandango theme in the elevator, and a host of other really stupid but awesome fan servicing.
Still doesn’t beat Lesnar’s “Paul, say something stupid” line though.
…WithLeather is turning into a Dirthsheet site so gradually I didn’t even notice it.
*Dirtsheet. Dirthsheets are on Marth.