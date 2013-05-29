WWE Is Making A Direct-To-DVD Flintstones Movie, Because Of Course They Are

WWE Studios has made a lot of great feature films, like the one where Kane tries to kill people because he hates May 19th, the one where Triple H puts himself over and entire school bus full of children and the one where Randy Orton will go to the papers if he has to. Over the next few years they’ll be releasing a Missing In Action reboot, a Leprechaun reboot (because they have a leprechaun already on the payroll) and an animated Scooby-Doo thing about WrestleMania. No, seriously.
Now, because of that one time the Rock had to come up with a PG way of calling John Cena gay for having colorful shirts, WWE Studios is doing a direct-to-DVD Flintstones movie about wrestling. Cue the Red Rooster popping up out of a stone age alarm clock and quipping, “eh, it’s a livin’!”
WWE Studios will announce today that they will be partnering with Warner Bros. to create a made for DVD Flintstones animated film.
The plan is for WWE stars to appear as prehistoric versions of themselves. The current script features twists on CM Punk, John Cena and others. The WWE talents will be providing the voices of their animated counterparts.
An official announcement is slated for later today, according to WWE sources. (via PWInsider)
I’ve done enough Sports On TV columns to know that tons of shows ended up doing episodes about wrestling, so I’m excited for this, especially to see what horrible Flintstones names they give everybody. The joke is that they’re cavemen, right, so their names all have to have something to do with rocks or boulders or whatever. Sometimes they’re really good, like when Tony Curtis became “Stoney Curtis,” but sometimes they’re lazy as f**k, like when Ann-Margret became “Ann Marg-rock.”
I have no idea what they’re gonna call Punk and Cena. Stone Cena, maybe? I really want The Rock to show up in this to see if they stick with calling him that, or call him “The Boulder” like they did on ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a “Corey Gravel” appearance, as well.
An official announcement is SLATED for later today? Hahaha. Oh, my god. Classic.
Instead of the Red Rooster I want Kane dragging Zach Ryder to the Christian interpretation of Hell and saying that.
Brodus Clay is going to be forced into dinosaur appliance labor :(
Almost assuredly, it will be CMent Punk.
It is CM Punkrock, Vince McMagma and John Cenastone apparently.
Unless the other story I read made those up, but they are still pretty good.
fuuuuck that is lazy
I’m not sure if it is Deadline trying to be clever or the actual names. I could believe either
[www.deadline.com]
Damien Sandstone (you’re welcome)
WWE Creative stopped working after they wrote the first hour of this past Raw so they could get started on coming up with the name John Cenastone.
Ryback heard about this project a year ago and everything he’s done since has been some Daniel Day-Lewis level method acting.
Maybe we will finally find out what led to Brodus Clay being the ONLY livin’, breathin’, rompin’, stompin’, Funkasaurus in captivity.
If Bam Bam Bigelow were still alive this would be an obvious career move.
HEATH SLATE AND CINDER MAHAL PLEASE.
I would rather have Cena and Punk main event Wrestlemania next year, but I -guess- this is the next best thing.
Oh the mid 2000’s. A time where WWE thought it’d be hilarious to slightly modify pro athletes names to give to new wrestlers.
What are the odds that someone gets called a Homo (erectus)?
CM Punk will probably be called Cro-magnon Punk. It’ll be nice an easy to make fun of him.
I’m waiting until I see whose doing the writing. If its the Flintstones’ writers, then I’m on board. If its WWE’s writers, than I don’t want to see John Cena’s ancestor AA a dinosaur.
That’s about the only thing I want to see John Cena do at this point.
So this has to Brodas Clay’s big payoff, right
As long as they don’t drop the ball on ring announcer Tony Chisel I am all for it.