10 great one-season wonder TV shows

The day he announced the cancellation of the fantastic but low-rated private eye drama “Terriers” after a single season, FX president John Landgraf said, frankly, “This isn’t the first good show we’ve had to cancel, and it won’t be the last.”
Great shows get canceled all the time, often as quickly as “Terriers” was – if not sooner. (This is, after all, the same season in which the best new broadcast network series, FOX’s “Lone Star,” lasted all of two episodes.) And though the cancellation of “Terriers” is a sad thing for fans of quality TV, it also means the show gets to join some pretty august company: great series that only lasted a single season. And in some ways, those shows can wind up better-remembered than ones that lasted longer. While it’s terrible to fall for a one-and-done show, there’s also something to be said for leaving the audience wanting more. Most TV shows will ultimately give you a bad season, or multiple bad seasons – it’s the nature of a business that usually demands keeping shows on the air past the point where everyone has stopped caring – but the one-and-dones lived fast, died young and left good-looking DVD corpses.
The “Terriers” cancellation is still too close for me to have perspective on where it might rank on any list of my favorite one-and-dones, though I wouldn’t be shocked if it wound up sitting in second place behind a show I have a hard time imagining ever losing the top spot.
The following list spans the time I’ve been working as a professional TV critic, starting with the 1996-97 TV season, which means no “My So-Called Life,” “Police Squad!” or anything earlier, and I decided to limit it to 10. Your own lists will vary, whether including shows I just didn’t like (“Wonderfalls”) or ones I liked but not more than these (“Action!”).
“Freaks and Geeks” (NBC, 1999-2000): It’s easy to argue that this dramedy about misfits in a 1980 Michigan high school was ahead of its time, given that showrunner Judd Apatow and stars Seth Rogen, James Franco and Jason Segel have done incredibly well in the movies, often collaborating with each other and often using the same mix of of uncomfortable humor and pathos that got “Freaks and Geeks” canceled after 18 episodes had been made. I do think, though, that Apatow and company’s movies have generally been sunnier and less cringe-inducing than the show was, and there’s not as wide a market for a show that perfectly, painfully captures the worst parts of adolescence. But if it hurt to watch “Freaks and Geeks” much of the time, it hurt so, so good, as those 18 episodes were a magnificent blend of big laughs and heart-tugging emotion. Much as I wish the show could have continued, I understand why it didn’t, and the finale – written when Apatow and creator Paul Feig could see the writing on the wall – is as perfect a closing note as any show has ever had. (I revisited all 18 episodes of “Freaks and Geeks” a few summers ago on the old blog.)
“EZ Streets” (CBS, 1996-97): As with Apatow on “Freaks and Geeks,” this is a case of a writer/director failing on network TV before blowing up in the movies. Years before “Million-Dollar Baby,” “Crash” and “Casino Royale,” Paul Haggis crafted this dense, riveting crime drama centered on three men coming into conflict in an unnamed Rust Belt city: a reckless, possibly bent cop (Ken Olin), a good-hearted but violent ex-con trying to win his family back (Jason Gedrick) and a sociopathic rising crime lord (Joe Pantoliano, in a performance that makes Ralphie from “The Sopranos” look like a choirboy). A sweeping, cinematic look, great performances and all the other elements that would become familiar on cable dramas in the following decade, yet I can only think of a handful of dramas of the ’00s I enjoyed more than the handful of “EZ Streets” episodes Haggis and company got to make.
“Cupid” (ABC, 1998-99): Right show, wrong network, wrong time. A pre-“Entourage” Jeremy Piven, in by far his most likable performance ever, played Trevor Hale, who was either an emotionally-damaged man or the Roman god of love, banished to Earth without his powers until he could unite 100 couples in true love. Rob Thomas’ series, co-starring Paula Marshall (also never more charming) as Trevor’s skeptical shrink, was a delightful confection of humor, romance, music, and even tragedy. (The best episode involved a “perfect match” where the woman received the dead man’s heart.) But the struggling, identity-less ABC of 1998 wasn’t in any condition to support such a show, and it failed in two suicidal timeslots on Saturday and then Thursday. Still, the show was so good, and so obviously right for 21st century ABC’s brand, that Thomas was asked to give it another shot a couple of years ago. But the remake (with Bobby Cannavale and Sarah Paulson as the leads) was mainly a cautionary tale about how hard it is to get lightning in a bottle twice. (On the old blog, I revisited the original “Cupid” – which isn’t on DVD but is on YouTube – during the 2007-08 WGA strike.)
“Firefly” (FOX, 2002): That this oddball Western/sci-fi mash-up – about a crew of bandits working jobs on the frontier of a new solar system – worked so well creatively is a testament to the talents of creator Joss Whedon, producer Tim Minear (who also has “Terriers,” “Wonderfalls” and a bunch of other done-in-ones on his resume) and the rest of the “Firefly” team. That it was a commercial failure – a blend of one genre that hadn’t been commercially successful in decades and another that usually attracts niche audiences at best – should have surprised no one, particularly once FOX decided to air the first episode last, and otherwise tinker with the show. Still, “Firefly” – highlighted by the alternately dark and funny leading man performance by Nathan Fillion – became arguably more beloved than any other Whedon show, to the point where a movie spin-off called “Serenity” was made to appease the rabid fans. Like the show, “Serenity” was terrific and yet little-seen. (I revisited “Firefly” on DVD this summer on HitFix.)
“Undeclared” (FOX, 2001-02): Apatow tried to learn from the “Freaks and Geeks” failure with this follow-up series, set in a college’s freshman dorm. Gone were the period setting and the truly agonizing moments you had to watch from behind your couch, while he kept the improvisational humor and commitment to well-rounded characterization. Didn’t matter, as the lighter, often funnier but still terrific “Undeclared” only got to make 17 episodes, one less than Apatow and company had on “Freaks and Geeks.” (Dan and I discussed the series in episodes 19-26 of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.)
“Nothing Sacred” (ABC, 1997-98): This drama about an unconventional young priest (Kevin Anderson) would likely have been doomed even if the Catholic League hadn’t gone on a crusade against it – among the show’s alleged sins were that the priest briefly contemplated giving up the collar to run off with a married ex-girlfriend, and in another episode counseled a parishioner who wanted an abortion without strongly urging her not to – because the audience for challenging, theologically-themed drama isn’t especially high. Still, the 15 episodes that aired (another 5 have never seen the light of day) were complex and thoughtful and moving.
“The Middleman” (ABC Family, 2008): When former ABC Family boss Paul Lee addressed the press on his first day as head of ABC proper, he mentioned the failure of this show – Javier Grillo-Marxuach’s adaptation of his own light-hearted comic book about a pair of anonymous monster hunters (played by Matt Keeslar and Natalie Morales) – as one of the biggest regrets of his old job. Like many of the shows on this list, it was a metric ton of fun. And like many shows on this list, it didn’t fit comfortably on the network that aired it, and its target audience never knew to go looking for it.
“Karen Sisco” (ABC, 2003): A spin-off of the Jennifer Lopez character from “Out of Sight” – with Carla Gugino as the tough US Marshal title character and Robert Forster as her private eye dad – was the rare TV adaptation of a great movie to actually capture most of that film’s spirit. It was smart and sexy and cool, and Gugino was a revelation in the title role. But while “Out of Sight” is well-remembered, it wasn’t actually a box office hit, and the show’s noir sensibilities proved no more successful on the small screen.
“Now And Again” (CBS, 1999-2000): Most of the shows on this list either got to make some kind of proper conclusion (the “Freaks and Geeks” finale, the “Firefly” movie) or at least closed on a note that made cancellation slightly less excruciating. “Now And Again” creator Glen Gordon Caron, on the other hand, crafted a season finale designed to dare CBS to cancel the show – a strange, fun and often exciting sort of “Six Million Dollar Man” update about a middle-aged family man (John Goodman) whose brain winds up in a genetically-perfect body (Eric Close) designed to be a government super-soldier – and CBS unfortunately called his bluff. I still wince thinking about the final scene, in which our hero decides to go on the run from murderous handler Dennis Haysbert, and to take the wife and daughter who think he’s dead along with him. No closure, and not even the sort of “we’ll never know exactly what happens, but this part of the story is incredibly satisfying as is” resolution that “Freaks and Geeks” or “Terriers” got.
“Kingpin” (NBC, 2003): After David Simon and David Mills won a pair of Emmys for their work on the HBO miniseries “The Corner,” the two friends split up to make two very different shows about the War on Drugs. Simon famously made “The Wire,” a hyper-realistic epic using the drug war as the spear tip for an attack on the the crumbling state of the American dream, where Mills made “Kingpin,” a larger-than-life pastiche of “The Godfather,” “Traffic” and a bunch of other crime and/or drug epics, about the reluctant boss (Yancey Arias) of a Mexican drug cartel. Not remotely as deep as “The Wire” (where Mills would wind up working a few years later), but fun and exciting on its own day-glo terms.
I would add Frank’s Place to that list. And The Prisoner.
Franks’s Place. Absolutely.
f&g was the best followed closely by terriers, imo.
F&G was certainly the best of this bunch. I only watched the pilot for Terriers and did not like it at all.
A couple others I can think of that I enjoyed are
Invasion and The Black Donnellys (I know I’m the only one).
TC, Black Donnellys was Haggis essentially re-doing EZ Streets 10 years later, not quite as well (though a damn site better than the Cupid remake).
I really liked the Black Donnellys and was annoyed when it was canned.
You’re not the only one re Black Donnellys. I bought the series on DVD as soon as it came out. (Really wish EZ Streets would get released on DVD).
F&G… maybe artistically the best, but you sit me down with a case of the blues or a real bad hangover and I’m watching Firefly or Terriers, not Freaks & Geeks.
Therefore Firefly and Terriers win.
Er… of course, those programs do not fit your criteria (shows since you became a professional critic)… So maybe next time I will learn to read before posting.
I’ll miss Terriers, but it had its memorable near-perfect one season run and wrapped up everything nicely in the terrific finale. I’m OK with that. Better than some of these shows that keep getting extended and run out of steam at some point (which is inevitable for every show I’ve seen – even the last season of The Wire or some of the later Sopranos stuff wasn’t their best work).
If fans looked at these shows like a movie or mini-series, the bitterness dissolves quite a bit. Terriers told its story, will be remembered by a rabid cult audience, and is off to Good TV Heaven with Freaks and Geeks, Arrested Development, etc.
Knights of Prosperity
agreed
That was damn good, even if the storyline was silly.
lots of fun that show
Still waiting for the DVD. I keep asking, but nothing seems to be happening.
yes! another great donal logue show.
No Journeyman love??
That’s a show that was only starting to find itself when the axe fell. I quite liked what it was becoming, but it wouldn’t be on the list even if I expanded it to 15, maybe not 20.
Agree on Journeyman love, Ander. So many cool possibilities opening up; and it was great how the show allowed itself to make substantial changes as it went — like finally bringing his doubting brother into the light.
How tough it is to invest the time into a show, especially one that’s not afraid to build far-reaching arcs, only to watch it simply disappear. Then again, the second season of “Crime Story” paled in comparison to the sure-handedness of its first season. Maybe that should’ve ended in its atomic explosion.
I sure would’ve loved to find out what sent Journeyman on his many journeys and what the scientist truly knew. Though Journeyman’s career as a writer for a great metropolitan newspaper was clearly a harbinger of downfall.
I agree with Alan here. This show had great potential and seemed to fianlly be reaching it when it got the axe. Maybe over a full season it would get more respect.
Oh, Journeyman; that one hurt because it seemed like something that could catch on (as opposed to something like Middleman, which was always an utterly bizarre niche diamond in the rough).
I haven’t seen most of the shows on this post (though I might seek some out now), so I can’t compare them, but I will say I loved Journeyman, and it broke my heart (and my GFs heart) when it was cancelled.
I was thinking the same thing. I would have loved to see this 2007 series go another season to answer some of the questions about what was behind his time traveling.
Alan! C’mon! The Tick!
Whereas this is one I’d consider strongly if the list went past 10 – if only for the splendor of Nestor Carbonell as Batmanuel.
“I saved a busload of supermodels. Then I saved them three more times, if you get my meaning…” Yeah, loved Batmanuel.
I second Journeyman- awesome show.
I love that you found another way to write about Terriers this week! Long live Terriers!
For me, Terriers is nipping at the heels of Freaks and Geeks for that #1 spot.
I know it was not great but I was a huge fan of “Journey man” a few years ago. A show that got better as it went along, unfortunately, people bailed on it and the writers strike kicked the last pile of dirt on that.
The writers strike actually kept the show on the air for quite a while, simply because NBC was desperate for original scripted content. In a normal season, its ratings would have gotten it canceled well before the good episodes started to air.
Interesting
Do British model shows count? Like Steven Moffat’s Jekyll?
I’d say they’re not eligible. Many of them are designed to only be 6 episodes or so.
I agree with about three or four of those (Freaks and Geeks, Karen Sisco, Firefly, and maybe Undeclared). A few others I didn;t care for or didn’t care to watch from the previews. What about shows that SHOULD HAVE stopped at one season?
Heroes.
Come now Josh, we all know Heros cancelled itself…
i think undeclared is overrated. love freaks, but undeclared felt cheap the entire time.
Co-sign. Watching Undeclared for first time right now on IFC and largely hating it (after loving F&G to itty bits.)
Same here. F&G was a classic, while Undeclared was weaker with all the compromises that they thought they had to make to keep it on the air.
FWIW Chris, I also couldn’t get into Undeclared. And I still haven’t seen Freaks and Geeks!
I concur wholeheardetly. I have been extremely disappointed with Undeclared after watching Freaks & Geeks. I not only rank F & G as the best one-year wonder, but it is in my top five of all series.
I loved Now and Again, and you never hear about it. Fun show, lots of good acting, and if it had a longer arc, I would have liked to see more throw away episodes w/him acting as a simple government superhero
I adored this show. I still have an old DVR that has the “There Are No Words” episode recorded on it. I can’t bear to erase it. ANy idea when or if it will come out on DVD?
Loved that show! Plus you never do see Dennis Haysbert sing and dance these days. Too busy selling insurance, I guess.
Two of my favorite one and dones are Keen Eddie and Kitchen Confidential. Is it just me or are there an awful lot of shows from FOX? Funny that Family Guy almost fell into the group too and even took their 1st episode back at the time to make fun of FOX’s decisions.
The thing about FOX is that they take all kinds of abuse for canceling great and/or unique shows, but of the broadcast networks, they’ve also put on far and away the most of those kinds of shows. Again, most shows fail, and I credit them for trying again and again on ideas that the other three wouldn’t touch.
I loved Keen Eddie!
Keen Eddie was the best. The chemistry between Mark Valley and Sienna Miller lept off the screen.
And I loved Kitchen Confidential and lucked out with Hulu while they had it up. I missed it the first time around.
Yeah, I give Fox credit for chances. I hate them for Firefly, because they screwed with the schedule and thought they knew more about it than Whedon, but for them to give Arrested Development three seasons I am forever grateful.
NBC is equally bad, not so much for cancelling Freaks and Geeks, but for not airing episodes they had already produced, opting for Dateline instead. Ridiculous, did they hate the show that much?
I’ve always felt that FOX is really great at finding good shows but then terrible at handling them. The marketing and the scheduling always seems to kill them.
Austin Stories on MTV!
Wow. Austin Stories. That takes me back. One of the three was from Jersey, so I did a couple of features on that show back in the day.
That would be the comedian Howard Kremer, aka Dragon Boy Suede, and currently co-host of the very funny podcast Who Charted? on the Earwolf network of podcasts.
Did “Now and Again” premiere the same year as “Once and Again” or at least they were on at the same time briefly? I vaguely recall my own confusion with the titles and not knowing what this one was about until it was gone.
Yup. Same season. There was frequently much confusion on The Star-Ledger copy desk about this, particularly since Glen Gordon Caron insisted on capitalizing the A in And for Now And Again, whereas HerskoZwick used traditional grammar for Once and Again.
Not that any of these were necessarily good but I had a bad run of watching 1 year shows. Journeyman, Life (2 seasons i guess), Black Donnellys, Life on a Stick, Southland (supposedly still surviving). Does anyone remember Dead at 21?
Contenders for my personal list that didn’t make yours would be: WONDERFALLS, KITCHEN CONFIDENTIAL, and GREG THE BUNNY. And I agree with you on JOURNEYMAN, it was just getting to be really good when it ended, so not good enough for the list.
Yes! Wonderfalls was great.
+1 Wonderfalls. How sad to read that Alan didn’t like it!
Good point, I wasn’t the biggest Wonderfalls fan, but no question it should be in the top 10.
I would add the recently canceled “Huge” from Winnie Holtzman to the list (and My So Called Life if it fit the criteria…). Such realistic characters and emotion are rarely seen on television.
The show had far more depth than the one-line summary (“kids at fat camp”) would lead one to believe.
THIS. So much. I started watching it because of Sepinwall’s good review, and it was a revelation. All the stuff in the media now about how Glee is addressing Kurt/gay bullying/gay storylines? Huge did all of this, except BETTER. Terriers makes me sad, because it was by far my favorite new show of this season, but Huge being cancelled hurts more, because even if the subject matter didnt directly relate to me, the themes about identity problems and being a social outcast really hit home.
Thanks for mentioning “The Middleman.” I’m currently in the middle of a Netflix fueled re-watch. and It’s putting a smile on my face for sure.
I will have to forgive you for personally not liking Wonderfalls. The fact that Wonderfalls lasted only 4 episodes and Joan of Arcadia lasted two seasons is unjust. Thank God for full series DVD box sets.
Alan, where would Rubicon be on the list? Top 15? Top 20? How about if it would have had a more satisfying ending, Top 10?
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip”
yes!
NO!
No, NO!
I don’t know why this isn’t on the list. This show was fucking perfect.
Y’all might wanna go read my posts on the show on my old blog. I was NOT a fan.
[sepinwall.blogspot.com]
Yes, the show was full of itself, but it still had the best crafted characters on Television and had a way of crafting ongoing plots that had you hooked into watching next week’s episode.
The problem is that people were told it was a comedy, and even if they knew better, they tend to judge it on that basis.
Plus, it seems like Aaron Sorkin was held to a higher standard. Think of all the melodrama of Studio 60 and compare it to something like ER (talk about self-important) and it starts to look a *lot* better.
If it had lasted just one more season, it wouldn’t be the joke-fodder it’s become.
Studio 60, a show about some poor man’s SNL, managed to be as self-important as a show about the *most powerful man in the world*… and as self-indulgent as the worst of said show. /bitchslap Sorkin
Agreed :)
My all time favorite show
Weirdly enough…I’m actually watching it now :P
I can’t really justify these other than by the fact that I was really profoundly disappointed when they were cancelled – even moreso than Terriors- and I can’t say for sure why. Maybe it was some sort of personal thing I was goig through or maybe some sort of connection with the characters or maybe it was where they were in the story – I just don’t know.
American Gothic and Invasion
don’t laugh
American Gothic was a ton of fun. I can’t believe it was only on for one season. I guess it was plotterific.
Considering how all there other attempts at creating another Lost (usually scheduled after Lost) I wonder if ABC ever regretted canceling Invasion.
Invasion… good get. It really grew on me by the last 6 or so episodes.
Profit.
Made everything else Adrian Pasdar has ever done absolutely forgivable.
I would definitely throw Kings on my list. I was really sad when that axe fell, even knowing it was coming.
Yes! Once it moved to f’ing Saturdays, even reviewers started to subconsciously turn on it, but it was really fantastic all the way to the end.
I really loved Kings, especially the cadences of the dialogue. And best of all, the thing that relaly elevated it for me was the character of Jack, the closeted heir to the throne. He had some truly brilliant perrformances towards the end. Some of the episodes dragged a little, but I think part of that was it being on network TV, and them trying to fit it to the demands that networks generally have. NBC was completely the wrong home for it.
+1 for Kings. It has problems, but Ian McShane on my TV is never a bad thing. In fact, if it weren’t for the middling younger actors on the show, that could have been one of the best casts ever.
I *loved* Kings. It would have fit perfectly on HBO. NBC put it in a terrible time slot.
A couple of my favorite one-offs that didn’t make your list: Committed, a romantic comedy about a neurotic genius guy and a sweet by looney girl who meet on a blind date that was supposed to be with other people. Tom Poston plays a dying clown who lives in the girl’s closet. That show was just laugh-out-loud outrageous. Loved it. Valerie Harper once played the guy’s mother, who is locked up in a mental hospital. “Why doesn’t your mother like me?” the girl laments. “Because… she’s … INSANE!”
Also: Jake 2.0, about a computer geek who gets infected with nanobots and becomes a superman working for the government. As a computer geek myself, it’s the only show about a computer geek that I actually believed the character. He wasn’t a stereotype or over-the-top. I could never bring myself to watch Chuck, because it seemed like a cheap knockoff of Jake 2.0.
Uhm hello? How about My So-Called Life?
The worst thing about this internet writing thing is the reading part. So time-consuming!
I would have to include Odyssey 5 on my personal list, it still remains one of my favourite TV shows ever made. We have to just be content with the actors turning up in most of the shows Manny Coto has been involved with since (Enterprise, 24, Dexter).
No Bakersfield, PD?
Fantastic early comedy from FOX’s early days, it suffered the same fate as Terriers for the same reason: too mellow, too subtle. But it had great characters and sharp writing.
I would add Caprica to it. It is technically a one season show that was cancelled, and after seeing the finale, I am very disappointed there won’t be any more.
Love Monkey
Oh hell yes! I was a big fan of Ed and this was Tom Cavanaugh’s comeback show. It was def taken off the air too soon, so much so I think VH1 aired the unaired eps from CBS
Andy Barker, P.I.
Very enjoyable show. And it had the late Harve Presnell (aka Jerry Lundegaard’s father-in-law).
Tony Hale was the weakest part of that show.
studio 60 should be on this list.
It can be on your list if you’d like. I kinda hated it.
lol
Ugh, that show was awful.
Admission: I didn’t hate Miss Match, the Alicia Silverstone vehicle.
Day Break.
Yes! I enjoyed that show immensely and was saddened that it was canceled. But at least the storyline was somewhat tied up, if I remember correctly
I enjoyed “Thief” with Andre Braugher.
This is one that comes to mind for me as well. In fact, it was probably one of the first shows in which Landgraf had to make the call to cancel a critical success. Landgraf took over in mid-2005, and the show aired in ’06. Andre Braugher won an Emmy for it, which was one of FX’s first, but (according to wikipedia at least) FX “declined to extend” the show due to poor ratings.
Not sure if it would qualify for the list since the Emmys at least considered it a miniseries rather than a drama, but I sure enjoyed it.
The show also featured Yancey Arias, star of Kingpin as part of Braugher’s crew.
I’d like to give a vote to Aliens in America. Nothing groundbreaking but it really nailed the characters and actually made me laugh out loud each week.
Seconded.
Thirdio.
Since it’s my understanding that tomorrow is the last ep of The Good Guys (I’d love you to tell me I’m wrong), I’m adding that to my list. It was a fun ride.
Also on my list: (in no particular order)
Miss Guided
EZ Streets
Wonderfalls
Freaks & Geeks
Action
Andy Barker, PI
Keen Eddie
Kitchen Confidential
Profit
I liked Miss Guided too.
I’m not claiming that these qualify — they WERE renewed for a second season — but in both cases they aired what amount to two half-seasons, adding up to one whole one before cancellation:
Pushing Daisies and Better Off Ted.
ABC did that with the Job as well.
Rinaldo – I concur! “Pushing Daisies” was the first show I thought of and the fact that it only aired 22 episodes was the justification I used for putting it on the list.
Better Off Ted: how the heck did ABC fail to sell such a broad appealing comedy?
It’s not like they named it “Cougar Town” or “Terriers”. (And it was a better comedy than Cougar Town. And I am a serious fan of Cougar Town.)
I realize it wasn’t considered because it had a second season technically, but the show that comes to mind for is “Boomtown.” Created by “Justified”‘s Graham Yost, it was a show with both compelling characters and a unique (to television at least) “Rashomon”/Harold Pinter style of story-telling.
As I said, it did have a second season, but it was an entirely different show due to changes forced by the network in an abortive attempt to increase ratings. The second season only lasted six episodes. Maybe give it an asterisk and an honorable mention on the list?
There was originally a passage in the Kingpin paragraph about how I felt NBC made the wrong call, creatively, in picking Boomtown over Kingpin as its low-rated boutique drama renewal for that season.
I’ve never been nearly as big a Boomtown fan as many of my fellow critics. I thought there were some very good performances (particularly Neal McDonough), but I thought the writing was terribly uneven and bordering on cliche (McDonough’s character in one episode even acknowledged that he was a walking collection of cliches). When NBC forced Yost (a writer whose work I’ve enjoyed elsewhere, as with Justified) to tell stories in chronological order, I felt it revealed the show for what it was. It’s not that the second season episodes were appreciably worse, but that taking away the out-of-sequence gimmick (which was never really “Rashomon”-style, anyway, since there was always a consistent picture of each story) made it harder to hide the cheesiness.
kings was a great modern retelling of the book of david. I thought it was fantastic.
Kings is like #17 or #23, somewhere in there.
i liked “Sons & Daughters”
Yes!
GREAT show.
I still miss this one. Great writing and hilarious actors. It was just a few years ahead of its time. After all, it was pretty successful when it returned in 2009… as Modern Family.
Yes! I read too many comments before “Sons and Daughters” was finally mentioned.
Alan, I can’t believe you missed out The Comeback. It had a perfect blend of cringe comedy and sadness not to mention a career best performance from Lisa Kudrow.
I admired what that show as trying to do, and its commitment to doing it, but I found it unbearable to watch. I related a little too well to Kudrow’s catchphrase, you know?
No love for ‘Thief’ with Andre Braugher?
+1
I don’t know if I missed it on the old blog, but did you ever offer an opinion on The Middleman’s finale/table read of the ‘thirteenth episode’ from ComicCon? I personally almost teared up at a few points (from laughing and the general level of awesome Middlemanness).
I nearly forgot about a show CBS showed a few summers back called Swingtown. I really liked it, your mileage may vary.
I really, really liked it. Loved it even when Uptight Janet and Swinging Pilot ended up in each other’s company
Yes…it was an awesome show with so many ways to expand, they just didn’t give it a try in the fall schedule!
I remember enjoying “Big Apple” on CBS (I think) – I think it had Ed O’Neill, Titus Welliver, Kim Dickens and some other folks in it. It didn’t last very long for whatever reason, but it seemed to have some real potential.
Big Apple was epic and I loved it so.
I concur about Thief. I thought it was a great show. I’m not sure where a second season was going to go, but it had a great cast. It’s still available on Hulu.
Wonderfalls would be high on my list, too, though I only caught that on DVD.
I haven’t seen most of the shows on Alan’s list. Just Freaks and Geeks, Firefly and Undeclared. I started following your blog because I found your summer reviews of Freaks and Geeks when I rented it from Netflix.