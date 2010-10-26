’30 for 30′ – ‘Fernando Nation’: Screwball drama

Senior Television Writer
10.26.10 4 Comments

Cruz Angeles’ “Fernando Nation” was one of the more straightforward, familiar of the “30 for 30” films, in that the meteoric career of Fernando Valenzuela was well-documented and Angeles didn’t try to focus on an obscure area (ala the Ron Shelton film on Michael Jordan, minor leaguer). But if it wasn’t a surprising film – and hampered from a story arc standpoint by how quickly Fernando went from phenomenon to journeyman – it was still an effective one, particularly in the material about Chavez Ravine (which I was not familiar with) and how Fernando’s overnight success made the Dodgers a favorite of the Latino community in spite of the uncomfortable history with how the stadium was built. 

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TAGS30 FOR 30ALAN SEPINWALL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP