’30 for 30′ – ‘Little Big Men’: The miracle on grass

I didn’t get a chance to watch “Little Big Men,” the latest “30 for 30” film, in advance, and since I’m slammed today, I’m going to keep this one short and sweet, right after the jump…
I thought Al Szymanski did a pretty good job of both picking a story (and one I don’t really remember from my childhood) and at choosing how to balance the time between the story of Kirkland’s improbable Little League World Series win over Tawain and then the aftermath of it. In a longer timeslot, he could have gone more in-depth about how Cody’s teammates dealt with having achieved their greatest fame at age 12, but in the time allotted, Cody’s story stood in nicely for the rest. (And the moment where one of the others got choked up talking about what Cody went through showed just how tight these guys were.)
What I didn’t like was the narration. Obviously, some kind of device was necessary to link together the story, and the parts of the voiceover that were purely expository were fine. But whenever the narration began to wax poetic about the beauty of baseball, etc., I cringed. It was both pretentious and unnecessary. If we’re watching this, we see how much the kids cared about each other and how much the game meant to them. Baseball for some reason inspires this kind of thing more than other sports, and much as I love the sport, I think my patience has worn thin with all these attempts to be lyrical about it.
But as with the Jimmy the Greek documentary from earlier in the series, “Little Big Men” had enough positives to overcome a very bad choice in the narration.
What did everybody else think?
Alan,
Did you, as I did, cringe at the attempts to tie this victory with the Miracle on Ice?
I mean, really? I may have only been two years old at the time, so I don’t remember how big this particular victory was, but let’s not let hyperbole run amuck here.
Taiwan was and is a democratic country. Yes, they were the Yankees of the sport, so the victory is a good underdog story, but it cannot compare with the Miracle on Ice, with the scrappy true amateurs of the American team beating the hardened, illegal professionals of the communist Soviet team.
So this particular doc lost me at the beginning a bit.
I know everyone loves The Two Escobars the most, but for me, the crown jewel of this experiment so far has been the Reggie Miller-Spike Lee doc. I still have saved to my DVR, and have watched it about once a month since it aired. Outstanding in every way.
BTW, Alan… how the HELL did The Two Escobars or the Miller-Lee doc not win an Emmy for best tv documentary?
Were they even nominated? Or did the academy screw over ESPN on this one?
30 for 30 wasn’t nominated. It’s a category that PBS tends to dominate (and the Ken Burns series on the national parks won).
they proved they actually dont watch tv after not recognizing 30/30
What a shame. They get everything so right with Eric Stonestreet (Fizbo forever!) and a few more of the awards this year, but they ignore the most original documentary series on television since perhaps Baseball or The Civil War?
Shame.
30 for 30 series is far better than half the stuff that receives emmys. Two Escobars was definitely my favorite
I actually remember being in Cooperstown with my dad that weekend — I was nine years old — and we stayed in the motel to watch the game. I remember what Webster looked like.
It’s a good story which, I agree, the filmmaker got in the way of.
Pretty spot on review, though I might argue that the narration hurt the film much more than you claim. This sits at the bottom of the 30 for 30 heap for me, a weak idea to begin with and very poorly executed (the film, not the series). Even Michael Moore would have to call it heavy handed.
Even with a misstep or two, I’m glad to have 30 for 30 back for a while.
No one will ever match the lyricism of “Baseball: the only game that transcends the boundary between fury and repose”, or especially, “it was not unlike watching Atlantis rise again from the sea, the bones of its kings new-covered with flesh.”
They should just stop trying.
George Will’s Sports Machine!
I thought it was good but not great, which is saying something considering I live in Kirkland and I’m sitting about half a mile from the statue commemorating the team :)
I agree that a longer time slot would have been better, but I also think that the shorter running time – as well as the need to narrate – might be because they for whatever reason didn’t get to interview many players on the actual team, not to mention the head coach (who died over a decade ago).
Regarding the comparison to the Miracle on Ice, remember that this happened within a couple of years of that, and there not only was that still fresh in everyone’s minds, the geopolitics of the time were much different. Any Asian outside of Japan was pretty much considered part of “Red China”, which is as close as you can get to communist Russia.
The sad thing about the story is how it shows the effect of the media, even 30yrs ago. It chews you up and spits you out, regardless of age.
Nice to see that for the most part everyone survived it.
If MLB used the strike zone from that championship game then more people would watch baseball.
Agree with everyone’s comments so far. After living in Hampton, VA for several years I have to post my disappointment that No Crossover received zero attention either. I guess Steve James is used to it by now.
Yes, that last strike stood out more than anything.
I have not seen the doc but I did watch the game back in 1982. I had just ended my Little League career the year before – I aged out. The Kirkland win was a great event because Taiwan was so dominate having won 8 of the previous 10 years.
I do agree it wasn’t as huge as the Miracle on Ice but was a major event at the time.