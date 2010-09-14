’30 for 30′ – ‘Unmatched’: My enemy, my ally

If last week’s “30 for 30” was a bit heavy on the style over substance, tonight’s “Unmatched” was the opposite. No frills(*), just old rivals/friends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova talking about their respective careers and their frequent and memorable clashes.
(*) Other than the Natalie Merchant soundtrack and the unnecessary gimmick of conducting some of the interviews in a car that sometimes looked like Martina was driving and sometimes looked like it was being towed or standing still in front of a green screen.
Much as I enjoyed HBO’s Bird/Magic documentary from the spring, watching “Unmatched” made me wish the earlier film had taken an approach more like this one. We know the broad strokes of Bird/Magic, and of Evert/Navratilova, but to hear the two of them together swapping stories about technique, motivation, break-ups, reconciliations and the rest was just fascinating. I liked, for instance, hearing them talk about how, public assumption to the contrary, Evert was the tough and ruthless one, while Navratilova was more sensitive and vulnerable (at least until Martina started destroying Evert and everyone else regularly), and the Dean Paul Martin/Desi Arnaz Jr. story was priceless.
What did everybody else think?
Could Evert be more smug?
You win 18 Grand Slams, you get to be smug. It’s a rule.
But Martina won just as many, and isn’t.
Actually I was surprised Evert admitted Navratilova’s best beats her best. She never would have said that 20 years ago. I didn’t get “smug” from her, but I did see a big ego. But Navratilova has that too (just listen to her tennis commentary), it just didn’t come across here as much as Evert’s.
u dont become a champion by being soft
I loved it, but I’m a tennis junkie, so I’m not sure if I’m particularly objective…
I liked it. It flirted with being too touchy-feely for my tastes, but never got to a point where it wasn’t interesting.
Maybe it’s because I was born circa 1970, but I’m most surprised to learn that Evert won as many Grand Slam titles as Navratilova. I’ve always felt that Martina and Michael Jordan were the 2 most dominant athletes of my sports-viewing lifetime.
That surprised me as well. I just remember Navratilova’s dominant years more than I remember Evert’s dominant years.
But the episode itself was good..not great but just good. I remember their battles year in and year out and it was good to see them as friends talking about their professional and personal lives together.
Your gut feeling is not really wrong if you include doubles. Navratilova has more than 40 Grand Slam doubles titles. Amazing.
The driving in the car was a little too Thelma & Louise for me.
I have to say I probably came out of it liking Navratilova more than during her career. I guess that’s what happens when you get to see someone being themselves instead of through the media narrative.
The car and beach parts were unnecessary and came off as phony. The discussions in the house felt genuine, but I keep wondering how genuine they are after the stuff in the car. The film should have been great, but it was just OK.
I don’t think the true Evert/Navratilova personality difference was unnoticed by the public. I think it was a media creation that emphasized the “beauty” of the American Evert compared to the “hard-edged” look of the Communist Navratilova. Navratilova’s early year vulnerabilities were all too apparent to those paying attention, and made it all that more special when she overcame them to become the greatest female tennis player ever.
Yeah, I wanted to watch this, and wanted to be down with ESPN for finally not making a 30 for 30 that wasn’t a total sausage fest.
But when the filmmakers picked such an obvious, generic song to open it, I said, “That’s all for me!”
I thought this documentary was fantastic. It’s definitely among the best of the 30 for 30 series. Having the two of them reflect on their careers and matches against each other was absolutely fascinating. And it always amazes me how great athletes and champions like Navratilova and Evert can recall every detail of specific points that were played and winning (and sometimes losing) shots.
I also think the no-frills approach to the storytelling really added something to this story. No one needed to add any gimmicks to this documentary to make it interesting. It worked because the subject matter was about two great and fascinating champions. This type of storytelling was a great example of “less is more.”
I agree. I thought it was pure gold.
I agree with the critiques of the car shots and corny music, but I guess that’s what happens when you get “pro” filmmakers: technical prowess and a lack of imagination…
I would like to comment on the whole notion of the Magic/Bird relationship however. I think this documentary proves that true friendship transcends competition (and hokey film making). I always felt that the Bird/Magic “friendship” was a fabrication and that documentary in no way convinced me they were “pals.”
Probably the greatest rivalry in sports history, given their parallel careers, the length of their joint dominance over the sport, and the insane number of times they faced each other.
It was interesting to learn some of the personal background stuff, especially just how much they meant to each other off the court, between Martina coming out and her return to her home country after a decade away. It’s nice to know there are athletes who don’t have to hate their opponent to want to beat them.