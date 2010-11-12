’30 Rock’ – ‘Brooklyn Without Limits’: John Slattery for the win!

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I learn about air-quotes…
There was a period in the second season of “30 Rock” when the show was so consistent in both its hilarity and the ways in which it was hilarious that my posts on each episode became less reviews than lists of things I found funny. With a few exceptions, this young season is shaping up to be the show’s best since year two, and there are weeks like this one where analyzing why certain jokes worked and others didn’t feels besides the point. It wasn’t perfect, but it had so many laugh-out-loud moments (with Jack’s “Lesbian Mario Brothers!” line throwing me into full-on convulsions) that for this week, at least, I’m going old school and just listing some (but by no means all) of the great jokes, along with a few stray observations and questions, in rough chronological order:
• Jenna on fashion: “It’s the dream: boy on the bottom, girl on the top!”
• Liz’s list of trendy New York neighborhoods, including “the Van Beardswick section of Brooklyn.”
• The “Jenna Gets Hard” video snippet, and Jenna referring to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as “Hoff-pa!”
• Every single second that John Slattery was on screen. Seriously. Every single second. In my notes, I wrote at one point “Slattery + diaper + New England accent = win,” but everything about the Steve Austin character was just glorious in its absurdity(*). Often, when you introduce someone this ridiculous, the joke gets old after a scene or two, but the episode kept finding new levels of perversity to take the guy. (Though I did think his actual song at the end was much less campaign-killing than a number of the things he had said or done previously.) Jon Hamm? The gauntlet has officially been thrown in a Who’s The Funniest “Mad Men” Actor? contest. You, Slattery and Alison Brie go meet in the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce offices for a rumble.
(*) Let me remind you, by the way, that we have a No Politics rule around here, because we learned the hard way at the old blog that people on the Internet are incapable of discussing the subject rationally. So even though you might be able to look at Austin and see a Tea Party parody, or a spoof of various fringe third-party candidates, we’re going to leave that alone and just talk about a middle-aged man in a diaper, okay?
• A question: were they using a body double for all the Liz butt shots? Obviously, Tina Fey is a beautiful woman who keeps herself in great shape and enjoys all the benefits of the 21st century glamour industry. I would in no way be surprised to learn that that was her. On the other hand, though, every one of those shots (save for Liz in the hideous, unflattering, probably padded shorteralls) was edited in a way that called attention to the fact that you weren’t seeing Liz’s face and body in the same shot. That’s part of the joke, too (ala an old “SNL” commercial where Mary Tyler Moore advertized a leg razor, in which every insert shot was of a man’s hairy legs).
• Kenneth naked and covered in sushi, and later Cake Boy Kenneth declaring this the happiest day of his life.
• Pretty much every snippet of “Hard to Watch” and its lampoon of the kind of misery porn that becomes obvious awards show bait.
• The entire world being owned by or descended from Halliburton.
• Jack’s line about “USA” being a Vietnamese island prison reminded me of an elementary school assembly in which some crusty middle-aged guy in a trenchcoat (I think he was a former cop or FBI agent, but may have just been a weirdo the school somehow booked) gave us kids various lessons in protecting ourselves from fraud. One of them was that many “Made in USA” labels were referring not to the United States of America, but to some foreign island whose name had been changed to USA to allow for such a misleading label. Years later, I wondered if the guy was just a paranoid xenophobe, or if such a place existed. After Jack’s speech, I still don’t know.
• “I’ll be furious – like waking-up-next-to-Rob-Schneider furious!”
• Again, Alec Baldwin’s delivery of “Lesbian Mario Brothers!” could not have been more perfect.
• Liz mixing up lines from two different bad Tracy movies in her argument with Jack.
So glad to have “30 Rock” back as “30 Rock.” A season like this one reminds me why I stick it out with some other comedies I used to love that are struggling.
What did everybody else think?
Alan, the episode credits listed a “Nea McLin” as “Ms. Fey’s Butt Double,” so unless they’re monkeying with credits, I think it’s safe to say that wasn’t her ass. Though Tina does have a nice one.
The butt double was actually Joey Tribiani
That was definitely a butt double, and while Nea McLin sounds like an anagram, there is a real model by that name.
Yup. Here’s Nea’s modeling page, courtesy of Poniewozik:
[www.exploretalent.com]
Interestingly, none of the photos are from the rear.
If you see Nea’s last photo (where she’s not so glammed up), she actually looks a lot like Elizabeth Banks. (So maybe Liz would be dating Jack if she only had better jeans?)
Tina Fey really needed the body double there. The girl may be able to lampoon Sarah Palin, but the body just ain’t quite there.
When the body double walked, she wasn’t pigeon-toed, which for me was as noticeable as the absence of Tina’s hips. She isn’t fat, but does have curves.
Alan, I believe we have diverging sense of humor… Other than the Slattery scenes this episode was painfully unfunny…
I had given up on 30 Rock midway through last season, but I wound up leaving it on after Community last night. I feel well rewarded. If this is how most of the current season has gone, it might need to go back on my viewing schedule, because the episode was 30 minutes of comedy gold. “Lesbian Mario Brothers!” — yep, still laughing at that.
Sorry, this one was pretty meh for me. There wasn’t a lot of subtlety to any of the jokes. I saw them coming a mile away.
You saw John Slattery standing in front of lady in stirrups and ending his ad with a Six Million Dollar Man joke from a mile away?
People don’t even put in effort to try and derail this show anymore.
Yeah. We all saw the “Lesbian Mario Brothers” coming from a mile away. Sure. I think that might have been the single funniest line uttered on tv this season.
The shot from behind of the shortalls killed me. Props to the wardrobe department. They added just the right amount of stuffing, without overdoing it. Perfectly encapsulated how it feels to be wearing your perfect jeans vs. your shortalls.
Agree about 98 percent, Alan. Kenneth is still a miss for me this season. Jonathan is doing better as the suckup/lackey for me.
And Nea McLin is a real model, apparently. I read it on the Internet.
Agree… the less Kenneth, the better.
Kenneth has been my kryptonite this season. It’s no coincidence that the episode I’ve enjoyed the most just uses him as a prop.
Last night’s episode was funny, but no way was it as funny as season 2. I think you’ve lowered your expectations accordingly.
I didn’t say this season has been as good as season 2. I said it’s been the show’s best season since season 2. There is a difference.
Made in Usa is an urban legend: [www.snopes.com]
Thanks, Michaela. I always figured.
For a long time, it was more or less true about the Northern Mariana Islands, which didn’t have to comply with US labor laws until 2007, but could label products there “Made in the USA” due to their status as a US territory. The details are summed up well in the Wikipedia article:
[en.wikipedia.org]
So Alan, maybe that’s what the trenchcoat guy was talking about, only with all of the details wrong.
Shouldn’t this episode been run a week or two before the election? It would have been nice to pair it with the zombie episode of Community rather than have Community shifted and 30 Rock lost that week.
Yeah, it bothered me that it was on after election day.
Loving this season too. I think this episode may be divisive because of the politics and after Season 2, I haven’t really liked any of their politically themed episodes but this one was surprisingly astute. It didn’t just focus on tea bagging but called out all sides on their hypocrisy which was something they did very well in the earlier seasons.
I’m sure the industry folks will love Tracy’s plotline. Died at ‘your mother exploded’ and how Tracy used everything in the room, including his hidden gun, to describe what is not an actor. Jenna was excellent in this one and it was a right amount of Kenneth. Also love that Jonathan is used more this season, especially his “people my generation don’t vote because we are too busy talking about ourselves”. But where are the writers?
John Slattery deserves an Emmy for this.
Aren’t they just called shortalls?
Lesbian Mario Brothers is still making me laugh.
I won’t go into too much detail since I don’t like to get political on boards. But, suffice it to say that the worst 30 Rock episodes may be unfunny…but they are still clever and original. This episode was neither. The ‘backwoods teabagger’ joke is as old as Tina’s Palin impression. And, after last Tuesday it’s not ever clever. I didn’t even watch the last 10 minutes.
Got to be honest, I did not find the Slattery character funny at all.
And to clarify, that has nothing to do with my politics. I’m not by any means a tea partier.
“Trying on jeans is my favorite thing. Maybe later I can get a pap smear from an old, male doctor” was my wife’s fave. Mine was “Those jeans make you look like a Mexican sports reporter.”
very funny show – (HOWEVER- don’t know how you can keep politics out of the discussion entirely, I would just like to say the fly-over states may not have thought this quite as hilarious as you did Alan. I didn’t)
As for the Mad Men comedy rumble – Christina Hendricks is very funny (i’m guessing) so I’m thinking we need a Christina/Allison wrestle off first (well, maybe only)
I’m carrying a football around with me all day in the office until somebody gets it.
FYI – Huffington Post just posted about the “most overtly political content the show has ever done.” and is of course blasting the tea party with it.
Sorry Alan – sometimes a guy wearing a diaper is not just a guy wearing a diaper. It’s your site and of course you can do what you want but I don’t really see how you can rave about the hilarity of Slattery’s performance while not allowing those that may very well find it offensive to comment. It’s a blatant attack (and I’m not even a tea partier I just think it’s very unfair)
Bryan, I would tell you to go to the old blog and read the comments from some of my SNL reviews during the fall of 2008 in order to understand why I banned all political talk from my blog, but most of the really egregious stuff got deleted at the time.
Trust me, I would *love* to have an in-depth discussion about political satire with y’all, but I’ve had ample evidence over the years that politics (and political hot-button issues) is an area that is guaranteed to lead to insults, name-calling and personal attacks, and I’m not having it. I don’t care what side of the aisle commenters are on, or which group is being mocked (as this episode also featured plenty of potshots at liberal hypocrisy); the political climate in this country has become too polarized and hostile, particularly for an entertainment blog.
If you want to say it wasn’t funny, that’s fine. But we’re not going beyond that. Sorry.
Understood- believe me I’ve seen some of those comments and see exactly why you have that rule- it’s a shame we can’t have that discussion.
THANKS
Actually I think the polotics in the US are fairly mild if you compare them to Britian or Japan, or better yetthe US two hundred years ago. I get wanting a polite discussion board so I am all for the rule, but I don’t think polotical talk is nearly as bad as it used to be.
Fairly mild…um…yes, if you avoid cable news and the blogosphere and perhaps newspapers.
I don’t think it has to be political and I certainly don’t see why it should avoid ‘fly over states’ (to quote Bryan):
a) Rhode Island is not middle America.
b) It’s a joke about regression not really political ideas.
c) Satire.
I agree that this episode was up there with the great ones in season two. I noticed, though, that Fey and the writers didn’t even bother shoehorning in the writing staff or anyone unconnected with the Big Five (Liz, Jack, Tracy, Jenna, and Jack). When I rewatch the earlier seasons via Netflix Instant, I find myself really missing the rest of the show’s cast and “crew”, even when they were barely more than background noise. While I do still like the show now, I wish they’d get back to being a workplace comedy, instead of a comedy about people who happen to work together.
We saw Cerie, and the other female writer, briefly in the scene where Liz was showing off the BWL jeans to her co-workers.
>>the other female writer
“Wunderhinder” was another great throwaway.
Agree completely. I’ve been watching season 1 and 2 and as you say, though the cast and crew really don’t do a whole lot, they somehow add something that I’m missing now. Plus, it seems like TGS is rarely if at all mentioned anymore.
As a slightly right-of-center type, I have to say: I thought Slattery’s character was hysterical. (Honestly never thought he had such comedic chops in him. Nice to know I was wrong!) The character was just *so* over the top ludicrous, I found it impossible to take him seriously as a parody of any political position, quite frankly.
As for Tracy’s Oscar subplot: anyone else think he’s going to go down in flames Eddie Murphy style on this one…? (i.e., be the favorite until he releases a painfully and offensively unfunny comedy right before the award voting?)
Slattery was gold. I was worried when they started his storyline, as it’s dangerous to try and top the real-life obscure candidate commercials that everyone was lulzing at on the YouTubes. But the diaper? Holding a shotgun while popping up from between a woman’s legs? “If you’re blind, this is the wrestler?” Gold.
Can’t wait to see what they dream up for Elisabeth Moss. I don’t look forward to the inevitable return of Queen Latifah.
Jenna had a lot of good stuff this week, which was refreshing. Jonathan even got a rare good line, about his generation not voting because it would distract them from talking about themselves. And “Your mother just exploded” is the new whatever the last awesome thing was. Not a substantial ep, but too full of funny to fail.
Agreed this was a very funny episode. A big part of my enjoyment was having a guest star with a New England accent that wasnâ€™t cringe worthy . (Julianne Mooreâ€™s a wonderful actress, but her 30 Rock Boston accent was awful. Well, not quite as bad as Rob Morrow in Quiz Show, but still pretty bad.) Granted, John Slattery has the advantage of being from Massachusetts, but it was still nice to hear
Also, I loved the insanity upon insanity approach to Steve Austinâ€¦just when you think theyâ€™ve fleshed it out fully, they have Jack walk into an office and find him hiding in an impromptu seat-cushion fort. The show is on a roll right now.
Every piece of Hard to Watch was absolutely gold, up to and including Tracy Morgan’s full on Samuel L. Jackson outfit when meeting with Hoff-Pa, the obviously great “your mother just exploded” and him having no arms in that final scene. Just great.
As for the Tea Party-related stuff, I think it was more of a send-up of the Basil Marceaux wackjobs(youtube his videos if you haven’t already, you won’t be disappointed) of the world that hitched themselves on to the Tea Party Movement rather than some kind of indictment of everyone that favors smaller government.
The picture chosen to accompanying this article was a missed opportunity. Just sayin’
It was the best of the half-dozen publicity stills NBC had available. What exactly would you have preferred?
Just a joke given all the focus on Liz Lemon’s keister in the episode.
I saw the episode and honestly can’t remember the line about lesbian Mario Brothers. Can someone remind me where it was?
It was Jack’s immediate reaction to Liz’s shorteralls.
When Jack first sees Liz in the shorteralls.
This episode was very funny, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it had nothing to do with Jack or Liz’s love lives. Episodes about their love lives always seem to be less funny, and it doesn’t matter how well-acted their love interests are, they just change the show into a different, less funny one. They don’t need that stuff, it drags everything to a crawl IMO.
Only exception: Liz’s ex-boyfriend Dennis. He should get his own sitcom.
I thought Slattery was hysterical, and I’m a righty myself. On another show, it might have come across as a bit offensive, but on a completely looney toons and absurd show like 30-Rock, I thought it was fine. John Hamm plays a recurring character so dumb he that he managed to lose both his hands, half the regular cast is made up of completely ridiculous characters like Tracey and Jenna, so this is just par for the course. Besides, it was funny. You can do anything if you are funny.
I’m just sad Steve Austin didn’t win. I found him funnier than Queen Latifa. Hope he comes back regardless.
I PREDICT: Mr. Austin will become Senator Austin by season’s end. Being ridiculed didn’t stop many candidates this election from going all the way — and there’s no publicity like bad publicity.
“Domingo Halliburton” had me laughing for about ten minutes.
The Slattery plot was the only good part of the episode.
There were moments sprinkled though out that were funny but Jenna being a b*itch is never good or funny. The actress just is not funny.
What did they do to Kenneth – he is harder and harder to watch.
Tracy Morgan still can’t act or read a decent line.
The whole “liberal clothing line” plot was okay but has been done before so it just felt stale and too on the nose.
Kenneth was never easy to watch. Removing him from the show is a no-brainer.
We had the same assembly at Cedar Hill, Alan. I can’t ever look at a “Made in the USA” label without thinking about that afternoon in the gymnasium.
Cedar Hill? Wow, that brings me back. Guess it makes sense that all the town’s elementary schools would get the same guy.
I found the John Slattery deal to be a reach after a while and the whole Tracy snippet not too funny…The Rest… Tina and Alec were top notch.
The comment on USA – I too remember this old story. And the only basis of fact that I have found has to do with the island of Saipan which is a US commonwealth and from my admittedly limited understanding can claim USA manufacture but does not apply the same laws (i.e. labor laws). To top it off I watched this episode while in Vietnam…