’30 Rock’ – ‘Christmas Attack Zone’: Rick rolls

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as MC Escher designs the east wing of my home…
I’m in a pretty clear minority (among TV critics, if not regular fans of the show) in not usually enjoying Elaine Stritch’s appearances as Colleen. But knowing that Stritch would be joined here not only by Elizabeth Banks but by the return of Alan Alda as Jack’s liberal dad Milton, I decided to hope their presence would counteract my feelings about hers – which is pretty much what happened.
I’m surprised it took the show a season and a half to bring Alda back, because the dynamic between Milton and Jack – who wants to love his father even as he hates everything the guy stands for(*) – is just priceless, and I enjoyed seeing the different ways that Milton and Avery got offended by Colleen’s behavior. And then just as it seemed like we were heading towards another stifling narrative of Colleen triumphant, Alec Baldwin brought some wonderful “holiday” warmth as Jack smiled at the sight of both of his parents yelling at him simultaneously for the first time in his life.
(*) I particularly enjoyed the cutaway to the cover of Milton’s parenting book, which showed a woman in a witch costume, a woman in a man’s suit, a girl in a burqa and an African-American boy in a wheelchair. Well-played, creators of Garkle.
Tracy’s subplot played well off of the ongoing story about his attempt to be taken seriously as an actor, but also off of the belief that the release of “Norbit” cost Eddie Murphy an Oscar for “Dreamgirls.” And the Jenna/Paul subplot was both sweet and ridiculous, and I like that in the double Black Swan joke, of course Jenna was Lynn Swann. (Someone on the show had clearly been itching to put Jenna back into blackface male drag after the Oprah episode a few years back.)
And even if nothing else had been funny (which a good chunk of the episode was), it would have been worth it for Liz breathlessly spitting out her contrived, erroenous explanation (TV stuck on CBS, no remote) for why she watches “The Mentalist” – which, coincidentally, was the exact same reason I watched 20 minutes of a “TJ Hooker” rerun on Universal HD the other night.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
“we’re two black swans!”
finally, an episode where jenna didn’t annoy the hell out of me.
one of my favorites in a strong year for 30 rock.
Best part of this episode: Minimal Kenneth!
I could not possibly agree with you more. Episodes like this show that he can be funny when he isn’t half the episode.
Alan –
I’ve been watching those TJ Hooker reruns in utter fascination. They are so wonderfully cheesy and bad (particularly the ludicrous extremes they went to get Heather Locklear into a bikini or aerobics outfit). It’s also interesting to watch William Shatner in his last gasp of “sincere” hammy acting, as he would soon morph into his meta character of “The Shat”.
What’s kind of fascinating to me is hearing the way Locklear sounded in the first season. Her voice changed completely.
Tangential to that: same thing happened with Pauley Perrette in the first season of NCIS. She went from serious and almost Kathleen Turner-esque, to the bubbly, optimistic-sounding Abby we’ve all grown to love
From what I remember of early NCIS, that’s a performance thing, though. I think Locklear either had some major speech coaching, had her adenoids removed or something else. Locklear in TJ season 1 sounds like she has a never-ending head cold.
I thought Liz watched the Mentalist because she had a crush on the Mentalist, Alan do you have a crush on TJ Hooker?
Women of the domestic violence shelter, be quiet a man is talking? So wrong, and so hilarious.
and no reason to apologize for T.J. Hooker . . . young Heather Locklear in HD? My DVR is filling up with them.
I loved the women’s shelter line as well, another horrible, horrible gag made funny by the character’s history. (The first being the infamous Pete& wife sex scene, which I also thought was hilarious)
My favorite moment of the final montage was DotCom’s reaction to Tracy’s movie. He thinks he’s above it, clearly (he is this show’s Oscar), but he also finds his friend funny and can’t help but laugh. At least, that’s how I read the shot with him in the background. Grizz is laughing loudly and often, but DotCom’s reaction is ever so slightly different.
My fiancee and I both thought this was the best episode of the season (and way better than the other comedies last night). For me, I loved the use of Kenneth and Jenna, two characters I normally loathe.
“And think about all the things I missed out on: Father-son Habitat for Humanity builds, road trips in my VW Van!”
“Yeah…and other things.”
Perfectly played by Baldwin, if he keeps up with the material he’s had this season, he’s reclaiming that Emmy from Parsons.
By the way I would watch a show centered around Jack Donaghy and Milton Greene, just sayin’.
I rewound that “And OTHER things” line 10 times. Perfect delivery.
“Milton the Clinton boom years were just an after effect of Reaganomics” Best line of the show
Alec Baldwin’s facial expressions while his parents bickered in the hospital? Sublimely brilliant. I must have watched that moment a dozen times. That alone should get him that Emmy. Great showcase for him.
When they cut to the cover of Milton’s book, all I could think was, “someone on 30 Rock’s staff was PAID to design that cover! What a great job!”
Happy Holidays…is what terrorists say. Merry Christmas!
Best NBC Thursday night this season by far, and 30 Rock shined above Community and Office.
Loving this season! The writing feels refreshed, Alec Baldwin has been impressively on his game every single episode. I hope Tracey Wigfield gets a nom for this because there were some killer lines, a genius black swan gag, balanced by the very sweet ending. Not only Jack and his parents but that moment between Jack and Liz was ridiculously heartwarming.
But it also made me feel more detached from Avery. Maybe I’m the only one but I feel like that character is not fitting well into the show this season. Was cringing at her attitude towards Jack’s mom. It’s weird; Elizabeth Banks is a competent comedic actress but her delivery here feels very off. Hope that wedding doesn’t happen.
Yeah, but I laughed at Avery’s ham with a top hat to hide her pregnancy at work cutaway.
Competent? Are you nuts? There are so few women that seem natural in comedy roles and she is one of the best. Looks and laughs usually don’t come in the same package because pretty girls don’t need to be funny. This chick is both gorgeous and high-larious.
Happy Holidays (open card) Is what terrorists say to each other. Merry Christmas
I loved thie episode! And Will Forte makes a great tranny.
Perhaps the scene with Avery Jessup (Elizabeth Banks) holding a ham wearing a Lincoln hat is a shout out to The Presidential Ham by bijijoo: [presidentialham.com]
Every one of Alda’s non-denominational holiday greetings was gold, as was the general realization that familial turmoil can equal Christmas comfort, as was the Black Swann duo. The ‘Norbit’ meets ‘Sulllivan’s Travels’ subplot was sort of meh, but I think they might have been counting on the Chunks clips for laughs and that’s not really my thing.
Thought there was a missed opportunity for a Simon Baker cameo; perhaps — speaking of the Oprah ep — he could have been sitting next to Liz on the crowded train out of Penn Station.
I thought for sure that it would be Michael Sheen/Wesley Snipes sittin next to Liz.
MentaLiz!
At least that’s what appeared in the closed captions.
Write a comment…
I’m shocked that this post didn’t start with the “coming up just as soon as I French-kiss a dog at a party to impress what turns out to be a very tall 12-year-old.”
Or “coming up just as soon as I get a kidney from Elvis Costello.”
Sometimes the Jenna/Paul relationship gets almost a little too kreepy to really be funny for me, but I almost fell out of my seat when I saw her in black face as Lynne Swan singing O Holy Night.
You mentioned that it’s been a season and half since Alda appeared as Jack’s dad… given the length of his absence, I really felt like they did a poor job reintroducing him. I’m an avid viewer of the show, but I couldn’t remember who or what his relationship to Jack was until it was reexplained. Also, I’ve always felt one of the show’s strengths is that the episodes are very watchable as one-offs… there’s not a lot of overarching plot you need to be aware of to find the jokes funny. This is once instance where someone just dropping in for a casual viewing may have had trouble understanding some of the Alda jokes.
Alan, I also haven’t enjoyed Colleen’s character, so you aren’t the only one. Perhaps good in small doses, mixed in with some other flavours, as with this episode.
I liked that during the duet Paul took the higher notes. Very true to their costumes.
Even though I feel pretty confident that the best episodes of 30 Rock are behind us, there have been quiet some episodes this season reminding me why I fell in love wioth this show in the first place. This was definitievly one of those.
Tracy’s storyline had a nice homage to the brilliant Sullivan’s Travels, when Tracy realized the world needs laughter and plays his bad, but funny to the masses, movie.
Did it seem that Elaine Stritch was spliced into the whole episode? There were virtually no scenes in which you could see both her face and any of the other principals. Lots of quick cuts but no group scenes.
Favorite lines:
“Liz? Oh, I thought you were a transvestite” the later the one transvestite waitress that looked kinda like her
“Jag wagons”
Milton: “I’m a doctor.”
Jack: “Of History? In what emergency would you be necessary? If somebody wanted to know wheter the 60s were awesome or not?”
And the aforementioned:
“Ladies of the battered women’s shelter please be quiet. A man is talking.”
“Of History? In what emergency would you be necessary? If somebody wanted to know whether the 60s were awesome or not?”
“They were!”
I also loved that for that “I’m a doctor” line, Alda changed his voice from his hippy-dippy-everything’s-cool voice into his Hawkeye self-righteous doctor voice, and immediately changed back. Very skillful.
I chortled mightily at the name of the “tranny” club: Tuck Wang’s !
A great episode all around (and totally agree about Stritch). Love seeing Will Forte and his out-there brand of comedy being used to great effect (much better use of what he can do here than on How I Met Your Mother.)
What’s with the terrible lighting on this show? It’s so damn dim and flat, the characters recede into the scenery and I feel like I can hardly see them. Funny as I’m sure it still is, I can’t stand to watch that anymore. I guess they’re terrified of showing a zit or a wrinkle. Who’s the vain diva who demands this?
I liked Kenneth’s story of eating his father pig. Made me laugh out loud.
A couple you guys missed:
“It was a druid solstice miracle that it wasn’t a heart attack.”
“Generally, a heart is a pre-requisite.”
and
“There are some bad things you’ve done that you wouldn’t want me to mention right now.”
“Most people thought I was a hero when I killed Lydia’s parrot.”
And Jack’s reaction to the non-sequitor.
I agree Jack’s reactions were priceless. I watched this ep twice to get all the jokes I missed while laughing.