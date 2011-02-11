’30 Rock’ – ‘Double-Edged Sword’: Blame Canada

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as my milk comes in bags…
On one level, “Double-Edged Sword” was a momentous episode of “30 Rock.” Liz breaks up with Carol, Jack and Avery’s daughter is born and Tracy wins his Oscar, completes his EGOT dream(*), then runs away from the burden of having his career taken to the next level.
(*) Question: had they previously established that he had the Emmy, Grammy and Tony already? I can’t remember anymore.
On another, though, it was a fairly simple episode. The three stories were almost entirely separate from each other (apart from Liz and Jack both struggling with the double-edged sword of dating their exact copy), the Liz/Carol story taking place in a single setting, etc.
However you look at it, though, it was a very funny episode, and a fitting send-off to Matt Damon as Carol. As I’ve said before, I thought this was kind of the ideal relationship to give Liz: someone funny for Tina Fey to play off of, someone who made her happy enough that we didn’t have to deal with more Sad-Sack Liz, but also someone who logically (from both a character and actor standpoint) wouldn’t be around that much and take screen time away from the real most important relationship of Liz’s life as Jack’s work spouse. So I’m disappointed that this is apparently it, but I can also understand that Damon’s schedule might have started getting too full, or that Fey and company felt a half season was all they could legitimately keep this going for.
And Liz’s escalating airplane nightmare was just filled with funny running gags: all the “Legends of the Guardians” jokes (I especially liked Carol silently reciting all the dialogue), the way the plane began to resemble a refugee center, “Gals on the Town” (a failed NBC show starring, as it might, Aisha Tyler, Teri Polo and Lindsay Price), the bitchy gay flight attendant (“Everyone — including any lipless middle-aged women in lesbian clown shirts — should take their seats at this time”) and then Liz comparing herself to Stephen Slater (“I’ll be a folk hero just like that guy everybody hates now!”). Just a marvelous comic set piece all around.
Similarly, Jack and Avery’s desperate attempt to escape Canada had one fun Canada joke after another, up to and including John Cho’s mobile meth cooker having the very Canadian name of Lorne. (Also, of course, the name of one of the show’s producers.) Canada seems to be the only country sitcoms are allowed to make fun of anymore, but the jokes (whether on this show, “How I Met Your Mother” or last nights “Parks and Recreation”) tend to be so silly and affectionate that it almost always works, and that pop culture image of Canada as a touchy-feelie socialist experiment plays as well off a character like Jack Donaghy as it did earlier in the evening with Ron Effing Swanson.
Tracy’s story was a bit of a weak link – virtually any story these days with that much Kenneth is, unfortunately – and seemed mainly an excuse for the show to explain Tracy Morgan’s medical absence. (This way, Tracy could even appear briefly in the next few episodes via video chat, in segments that could have been filmed after he returned to work.) But there were still some good throwaway jokes, like Tracy not having memorized his torah portion yet or not wanting to see Chuck Schumer eat.
With Tracy temporarily out of the picture, I’ll be curious to see what the balance of the show is for the next few episodes. More Jenna? More writers room? Or might we get some more streamlined episodes for a bit in which the focus is even more on Liz and Jack?
As for “Double-Edged Sword,” what did everybody else think?
Best episode is awhile. The Matt Damon banter was outstanding. When Liz’s stomach said, “turkey wrap”, I totaly lost it! As for the EGOT, I don’t recall either. I feel like they took liberties there.
Yes, I don’t remember him winning any of the other awards, but I don’t watch the show that intently. It’s possible they slipped it in somewhere when I wasn’t paying attention.
My favorite joke was Cho’s: Say you’re from Canada and immediately everybody thinks you’re good at martial arts. That’s the kind of left-turn, stereotype sideswipe that “30 Rock” does so well.
Yup. And it was actually Quebec specifically, as opposed to Canada, which I thought was even funnier.
I like the idea that that might be a stereotype in Canada, like how all the Minnesotans on HIMYM think Canadians are afraid of the dark.
Yeah, I liked how they just started making things up after awhile. Note: 911 means the same thing in Canada.
I liked the really absurd things, but I thought they should have actually said it was the G20 in Toronto and not the G8. There is still fall out from what happened this summer and the burning cop cars could have added to Jack and Avery’s travails.
Favorite line from any of the NBC shows last night: “I never sleep on planes, I don’t want to be incepted” -Jack
It is actually 272… I will not dial that! Love the Canada jokes, totally made the episode for me.
As a Canadian, I thought the Canada jokes in this episode were far better than any of the recent efforts of HIMYM. There was actual knowledge of the country versus tired hoser jokes. And it probably helps that characters like Jack Donaghy (or Ron f’in Swanson) are such caricatures of American stereotypes that their horror of the socialist/communist regime in the frozen tundra up north is as much of a joke about them than Canada.
Not that I want to get political, but I thought that natural born citizen for the purposes of running for president meant that if your parents (or one of them) is American, then you are American as well, presuming they file the necessary paperwork.
I could have done without the Tracy plot line. It sorta felt jammed in there when so much good stuff was going on with the other two plot lines.
A natural born citizen is usually interpreted to be a citizen who was actually born in the U.S.A., although arguments have been made that it just means you were a citizen under U.S. when you were born. Jack’s daughter is a U.S. citizen but probably not a natural born citizen.
You don’t need to be born in the U.S. John McCain wasn’t, if I recall correctly. However, I think there is a distinction if your parents are out of the country on government work (which I believe was his situation).
The entire “unable to be President because she was born in Canada!” story push seemed like a funny poke at some real-world folks who have made arguments about where certain Presidents were born or not born. Just speculating.
The funniest line of the night for me came from Avery…”If only we were in Kenya now, we would be fine…”
We’re probably closer than Alan would like to the “No Politics” rule, but it seems to be polite and in the context of the show thus far, so I will echo FFC’s comment above. The delivery of that pop culture/political reference without needing to explain it and Jack’s reaction were played perfectly. A really good episode all around.
“The entire “unable to be President because she was born in Canada!” story push seemed like a funny poke at some real-world folks who have made arguments about where certain Presidents were born or not born. Just speculating.”
Didn’t they explicitly reference this when Jack says “If only we were in Kenya,” or some such?
I think McCain was born in Panama in the Canal Zone, which at the time was considered US soil.
Kenya was an explicit reference by Avery, while the setup for that was all subtext by Jack. An informed viewer, knowing that Jack is a diehard Republican who’s not a fan of the current President, would understand why he would be so aghast about his child being born outside the U.S.
A natural born citizen is anyone born on U.S. soil or born to parents who are U.S. Citizens and have lived in the U.S. for at least one year. Jack and Avery's child is a U.S. Citizen because they are, regardless of where she was born.
A natural born citizen is anyone born on U.S. soil or born to parents who are U.S. Citizens and have lived in the U.S. for at least one year. Jack and Avery’s child is a U.S. Citizen because they are, regardless of where she was born.
When Avery went into labor, I thought they were going to do a reÃ«nactment of sorts of Trig Palin’s birth. Sarah Palin famously took a flight (or two) from Texas to Alaska after her amniotic fluid had leaked, even driving back to Wasilla instead of checking in to a state of the art hospital in Anchorage (see [www.nytimes.com]). It would have been quite bold to make riff on that story, especially as there are almost as many conspiracy theories about her parenthood of that child as there are of Barack Obama’s birthplace. It could have been quite the set piece, maybe having them take several flights, or getting stuck on Carol’s flight (they could even have started in a different country and ended up in Canada before giving up). To me it seemed a little bit like a missed opportunity. Still decent, as were the other storylines, but not one of the best episodes of this (very good) season.
Please note that I haven’t made any political value statements – so please don’t get into anything about various politicians’ credentials.
I love that the writers are putting a lot more effort in ensuring that all 3 plots are related thematically. It has happened more often than usual this season and it really does make a difference to the flow of the episode.
Love the wide range of Canadian jokes. Most sitcoms eg HIMYM just go for the easy ones but 30 Rock made sure they hit a huge spectrum right down to very specific Canadian references plus 2 nods to Lorne Michaels. I still don’t enjoy Avery shrieking at me but she was given killer lines.
The Liz/Carol breakup scene was surprisingly dark and emotional for this show.
Kenneth is so not funny now that it’s hard for me to even remember a time when he was one of my favorite parts of the show. I think he needs to go back to his country home for a few episodes so we can get a Kenneth break.
My one (ridiculously nitpicky) complaint? Carol’s Tallahassee strip club joke doesn’t work, because there aren’t any strip clubs in Tallahassee due to some sort of city ordinance. Still, Tallahasse is a funny city name, so I’ll allow it.
I was also going to mention the Tallahassee Strip Club comment. The town is, sadly, stripper free.
I’m thinking that may have been the point of the joke – Carol names what is probably the one city in America that doesn’t have a strip club
30 Rock continues to prove why it’s my favorite comedy currently on TV (Don’t worry Arrested Development, you’re still number 1…for now). Last night’s episode was on par with the rest of the NBC Thurs. night lineup’s stellar outing. As you pointed out, each couple (of like-minded people) had completely separate story lines (both of which were strong) and yet complimented each other in the process. Jack being the stable, secure individual, was willing to sacrifice the greater good in the name of happiness. On the other hand, Liz, being insecure and stubborn was unable to sacrifice ego for the betterment of HER relationship.
John Cho’s role was top notch, as well. They were able to make fun of Canada AND Asian stereotypes. (The Canadians/karate joke was one of my favorites.) But the “sneaky joke award” in last night’s 30 Rock goes to Carrol and his shot at TGS (or SNL??) by mocking their use of an Austin Powers sketch (SNL’s desperate attempt at ratings w/last week’s Wayne’s World reunion)on a recent show.
If there is any person out there that DOESN’T like Matt Damon, they NEED to watch this season and (the finale of last season) see that he’s not too hollywood to make fun of himself by playing crazy. I’m sure this wasn’t the last we’ve heard of Carrol (though it might be the last we see of him– except for a still shot on some wacky news story)
@Snapthejap
Austin Powers on Crossfire, which is awesome for it’s double cultural irrelevance.
Matt Damon has been fantastic here. I’ve always thought he was talented but not been particularly drawn to his work; however, the run on 30 Rock and seeing The Informant this weekend have convinced me he needs to do more comedy.
Pretty sure that this was filmed way, way before the SNL episode with Dana Carvey.
I assume, along with a drop in Tracy for medical reasons, we’ll have a drop in Jenna for maternity leave. Maybe more writers room/Pete?
“a failed NBC show starring, as it might, Aisha Tyler, Teri Polo and Lindsay Price”
[Song] “they buy shoooes, one of them has to be Asian…”
That song absolutely killed me. It flew by quickly, but was so damn funny!
I loved this episode and I haven’t loved 30Rock in a while. However the line that made me pause the DVR was Avery saying she was still a Girl Scout and had nine thousand badges.
I liked Jack’s follow-up even better about how he’s still looking for a golf ball he sliced in 1987 because he refuses to take the penalty stroke.
I’m also sorry to see the end of Carol Burnett, mostly because I fear the return of “look what a pathetic, ugly loser Liz Lemon is” storylines.
Leaving aside the fact that Tina Fey is herself an attractive woman who rarely appears on a magazine cover without showing a lot of skin, even within the context of “30 Rock” it’s been established that Liz Lemon cleans up quite nicely (the red dress in “Sandwich Day”).
Add in that she’s a comedy writer who has risen to become the showrunner of a semi-successful (or at least long-running) network TV series. She must have *something* going for her.
And yeah, I know that “30 Rock” is not exactly trying for believability. And that Tina Fey may be deliberately tearing down her own manufactured persona of nerd sex symbol. But it gets old.
I got the weird feeling last night that 30 Rock was going to end on a dark note, with Liz no better off romantically then when the show started (and, possibly, with Dennis, at an Islanders game, watching them lose).
I don’t get this. I love “sad-sack” Liz, as Alan calls her. She’s one of the best female characters on TV and one of 30 Rock’s best sources of humor. I think its important to remember that Liz wants to be this way. She’s not concerned with looking perfect 24/7 or finding a man at all costs. She only wore the red dress to get something she wanted, she would normally much rather wear something comfortable. And the show never makes her out to be ugly, just a little messy and not always having time to look or dress her best. She doesn’t care much about fashion and likes to eat actual food. That does not make her ugly or pathetic! She spends her time writing jokes and running a TV show and not constantly fixing her makeup or getting her hair done. When Liz has lettuce in her hair or admits her bra is held together with tape, the show isn’t saying she is an ugly loser. She’s a busy gal with a lot on her mind and more important stuff to do. She has a sense of humor about herself that makes her self-deprecating but she is not self-loathing.
The show within the show is rarely relevant anymore so maybe its easy to forget Liz works 60-80 hours a week and is constantly being frazzled by crazy show business people. She is too busy making shallow, on-camera Jenna look good on TV and can’t always take the time to look perfect while working in the writers room. And yes, she is a nerd. She’s a TV comedy writer! Of course she’s a nerd. And good for her.
To me, “Sad-sack” Liz Lemon is one of the most attractive women on TV, by far. I’d marry her.
I don’t think that we’re watching the same series. You only have to go back a week for an example of Liz being viewed (within the context of the show) as not only unattractive, but repulsive: Tracy and Jenna’s reaction to her “pregnancy” photo shoot. Earlier this season, there was the skinny jeans episode in which Liz (without the magic USA-made pants) was revealed to have an *enormous* ass. In last year’s “Dealbreakers,” the HD camera showed her with all manner of hideous flaws. That’s three off the top of my head; by no means is it an exhaustive list.
I agree that eating what she wants and acting the way she wants are A-OK. But that’s definitely not the viewpoint of the characters within the show.
My point is that there’s a disconnect between the “reality” of Liz Lemon that you describe–busy, comfortable career woman–and how the show paints her.
To me it seems more like self-deprecating humor on the part of Tina Fey.
@David: i do think that Liz is judged by the standards of the showbiz industry and New York, specifically. Remember, in Cleveland she’s a model. And she’s dated a number of attractive men, like The Hair, for instance.
I saw the HD camera gag as, in part, a joke about how insanely made up and airbrushed anyone has to be to look good in that view. Even Yvonne Strahovski, who appears in the dictionary next to the word gorgeous, has visible cover up makeup on occasion.
I think the show has shown that her problems aren’t really about appearance, but more about the attitude she comes at people with and the fact that she is not willing to adjust her life for a man.
What I took away from the HD camera scene was not that it was revealing the blemishes that were once hidden by standard-def equipment, but rather that it was revealing the characters’ “true” selves: Liz was hideous, Pete was old and beaten down, Jack was younger and even more handsome, and Kenneth was a Muppet.
I don’t want to get hung up on the “appearance” part of the argument. I brought up the HD camera gag in response to the poster who wrote “the show never makes her out to be ugly.”
And I get that Tina Fey tends to be self-deprecating. It’s just that I believe that the show has at times gone well beyond presenting Liz as a career woman with a challenging personal life, painting her as a borderline headcase who binges on Sabor de Soledad (“Taste of Solitude”) chips.
As far as the EGOT goes, don’t know about the Grammy, but Liz once told him that he won a Pacific Rim Emmy (in the Shark Week episode, I think), but didn’t he fail to win a Tony because he couldn’t do live theater?
I think he got around that by reading out of a phone book for eight performances (or whatever the minimum requirement for Tony eligibility is).
One thing I valued with this episode that I think is being overlooked is the grounded, well-articulated, and real argument between Liz and Carrol. Often a show, when trying to escalate an argument to the level we saw here, will try to milk the argument itself for laughs with some kind of preposterous basis. And, as much as I love 30 Rock, it’s not above this type of thing in certain episodes.
But the argument they had was very real and fit the characters precisely. I was very happy to see that. Helped make the rest of the episode so much better.
Damon’s “I will waste you!” was freakin’ hilarious.
Made more so by Liz’s “you’ll have to get through this old bastard first”. Second best line of the night behind Gabe on The Office with “no one is a bigger fan of sexual touching than me”.
Really liked it. And I have to hope they dont start giving Kenneth more screen time. I don’t find him funny at all and he remains the lone negative on an otherwise great show.
The “I will waste you!” sequence could have gone horribly if it hadn’t been for a) Damon’s commitment and b) Liz responding by using the old guy as a human shield. Matt Damon deserves a Guest Acting Emmy for this episode (the silent Legend of Guardian recital has me laughing as I write this).
As for Tracy’s EGOT:
Emmy: I guess we’re supposed to assume he’s won one for TGS? But that’s only problematic because TGS is supposed to be such a terrible show. Or it could be his Pacific Rim Emmy that Liz and crew faked.
Tony: I think it was implied his one-man show performances were so well-received that he’d win for that.
Grammy: Werewolf Barmitzvah, nuff said.
Oscar: Obviously, “Hard to Watch”.
Two best lines of the night coming from guest stars:
“I will waste you!”
“Oh my god, where are my manners, would you like some meth?”
I was thinking Jack and Avery should be looking for the US Consulate…
And the hobbits should have just flown the ring to Mordor on the backs of the eagles. Logic and story aren’t always compatible.
The US Consulate in Toronto (on University Avenue) has actually been used in many films, so they would have recognized it, but then there would not have been a plot if that easy solution would have been used.
I did find it plausible that it was taking them more than 4 hours to get to the Buffalo border, especially considering the recent Snowmageddon storm. Traffic would have been a nightmare.
I thought the Tracy going to the next level/Africa thing was a little lazy because it’s what happened to Dave Chappelle.
Other than that, loved the episode. Jack and Avery continue to put out great one liners (Jack with the incepted joke, and Avery talking about Canadian Meth – “what is happening to American manufacturing?”) kept me laughing through the whole episode.
It’s too bad Kenneth has become unwatchable. I thought he was great in the small doses we got in Season 1, but the more he’s on camera, the less funny he is now.
The Canada jokes were by far the best part of the episode. But it was funny to see reoccurring themes/jokes in multiple NBC shows tonight.
Great episode, if not a lot of fun to watch in parts. I just hope they do NOT bring back Wesley Snipes (British version), because he made Liz too pathetic and downtrodden even for this show’s purposes. I don’t think the Season 5 uptick from Season 4 coincided with Liz’s relationship with Carol.
Loved this episode. Especially all the Canadian jokes. I couldn’t stop laughing. They should submit this one to the Emmy committees…
Hi Alan!
I have a pretty major love/hate relationship with this episode.
On one hand, it was one of the funniest I’ve seen in a long time, on the other I am at breaking point with Liz Lemon’s love life.
She, ultimately, can’t be in a successful relationship because relationship Liz is an awful human being.
I am sick of watching her stuff everything up. But I suppose it’s because Damon is so sought after these days.
It’s a shame.
The flight attendant was also the hotel concierge in the high schoold reunion epidose. Funny episode Damon memorizing the lines to Gahoolie, hilarious. Oh yeah loved liz’s stomach talking (“Turkey wrap”).
The less Tracy the better. Matt Damon should try a salad.
Have to say I’m astonished that people found this episode funny. I thought it was a shark-jump. Jokes were the laziest ones I can remember ever seeing on this show. The Canadian-health-care “gag” was predictable, and predictably awful, from Avery’s first contraction.
I was thinking about Tracy’s “Brian Fellow” character from SNL. I had no idea about a medical leave.
I didn’t really think Damon grabbing the gun was funny.
Yeah, that was really dark and weird in an uncomfortable way.
Mr. Bumpy landing.
loved the episode but couldn’t get over in the back of my mind how the baby would still be an american citizen
I don’t know if I simply missed it before, but this episode is the first time I realized that Carol’s name is Carol Burnett (pronounced BUR-net). Hysterical.
Just saw this one on pvr for the first time after a long vacay. The nag’s head joke with the envelope exchange at the very beginning was the best