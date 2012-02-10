’30 Rock’ – ‘Hey, Baby, What’s Wrong?’: I need tungsten to live! Tungsten!

A review of last night’s hour-long “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as Mickey Rourke tests his catapult on me…
Double-length comedy episodes are hard to pull off, particularly on a show as joke-driven as “30 Rock” is. When “The Office,” for instance, has successfully pulled off an hour-long show, they’ve tended to focus more on character and emotion after a while, while dropping certain gags after a point. “30 Rock” doesn’t really have the infrastructure for that – particularly in an episode where Liz and Jack barely interacted – and while there were funny moments because it’s “30 Rock” and they’re talented and it’s almost always funny at some point, on the whole, “Hey, Baby, What’s Wrong?” dragged.
I didn’t put a stopwatch on the various storylines, but I imagine a standard episode could have been assembled just featuring Liz and Criss at Ikea and Jack and Avery’s mother at the UN and then trying to avoid flirting with each other. You might have had to trim a bit here and there, but those were, unsurprisingly, the stories that worked best last night.
Though Liz is back to being fairly pathetic again(*), I could completely empathize with the horror show that is a couples trip to Ikea (loved the old man wishing he had died at Iwo Jima so he’d have never met his wife). And I liked using Hazel’s fresh perspective to make Liz realize that her life is actually pretty great.
(*) My friend Linda Holmes wrote an interesting piece for NPR yesterday lamenting Liz’s devolution from the relatively sane, stable woman of the pilot to what she is now – which, as she points out, is an example of how most comedies tend to exaggerate each character’s traits more and more over time, making them more cartoonish as they try to chase new laughs late in the run. “30 Rock” has done that with most of the ensemble, “The Office” has done it with Kevin, etc. And, like Linda, I tend to prefer Liz when she’s got it a bit more together. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the show had a mini-resurgence last season when she was in a relatively stable, healthy relationship with Carol.
Jack and Diana’s visit to the UN, meanwhile, was the kind of broad, clever satire “30 Rock” does so well (Jack spoiling “Friends” plots for Count Chocula was a highlight), and Jack’s attraction to Diana was inevitable the second Mary Steenburgen showed up in the role. Nice work from her and Baldwin throughout, and Steenburgen had an array of terrific lines. (“Yosemite Sam was based on my grandfather, so, yes, I do have a temper.”)
Pete helping Jenna get over her fear of singing and Tracy and Frank playing dirtbag whisperer for Lutz, on the other hand? A laugh here or there (flashbacks to Pete’s fleeting athletic glory always amuse me, and that story also gave us a few choice minutes of Dr. Spaceman), but both could have easily been left on the cutting room floor, and the finished product would have been much stronger overall.
When Criss was trying to convince Liz to give Valentine’s Day a chance. Did she say, “ok let’s see what you got Cross”? Meaning Criss’ full name is Criss Cross?
it was on the check Jack gave to him, it’s actually Criss Chros
Jump! Jump!
“30 Rock” has a good history of funny last names for characters. Like new character Hazel Wassername and my all-time favorite, Paul L’Astname.
Also the Transylvanian ambassador’s name “C. Cjokula”. They spoiled the sight gag by having Jack say his name.
I defy anyone to find a better 30 ROCK name than Jeffery Wienerslave.
Also, I agree with MGRABOIS. The joke was 10 times funnier when I read “C. Cjokula” on the desk’s nameplate.
I don’t remember ever seeing/hearing “Paul L’Astname”, but that is fantastic.
And of course Liz’s boyfriend Carol’s last name was Burnett… =D
“you know its funny, if those teeth were on your vagina people would call you a monster.”
^^omg, that was…LOL
Loved it. Usually I can’t stand the 1 hour special, but 40 minutes in I realized it wasn’t going to be a half hour and it didn’t phase me.
Mary Steenburgen was fantastic. Is it possible we get her and Elizabeth Banks on the same episode?
It took you 40 minutes to realize it wasn’t going to be a half hour?
I was enjoying it that much.
Lol, I enjoyed the episode so much, I genuinely didn’t even realize it had been an hour until I read this review ;)
Faze.
the whole IKEA plot was hilarious!
“Silence, prisoner!”
I didn’t care for the Jenna storyline or the writers’ storyline, but then I never do, so all I can really ask for is good stuff for Liz and Jack. And the episode delivered on that front, so I’ll remember it fondly. And I’m glad that others share my hatred for IKEA.
I agree with you about sitcom characters degenerating over time, but take off the rose colored glasses with season-1 Liz. Are you saying that she was sanest and most stable when she was dating Dennis Duffy? She has always been an unhygenic, junk food gorging, approval-seeking flake. We’re supposed to laugh at her foibles, not model our lives after her.
Yep, the cartoonisation of Liz has been around for a long time. They might be emphasising her ditzier qualities now, but it’s nothing essentially new.
Let’s face it, there’s a bit of a hidden agenda underlying Ms. Holmes’ piece. There was only so long that 30 Rock could keep plugging the ‘Capability Liz’ angle where she spends all her time fixing everyone else’s problems and being empowered. I suppose it’s to be expected that some will take the loss of that role model harder than others.
You never seem to like Jenna. That’s so weird. I think she’s been the funniest thing about this season, sometimes saving an episode IMO. I hope Jane K wins an Emmy (but she won’t…)
This is the second week in a row that my DVR has skipped recording 30 Rock. Anybody else have a problem this week?
Same here. I was looking to see if anyone else had this problem.
That happened to me last week. And the week before they got the episode name wrong. I guess at the last DVR convention they all decided they didn’t like 30 rock…
Obviously, Kabletown is not your cable provider …
I think in this case Kabletown IS his/her’s provider…
I had a lot of fun with this episode. That whole Count Chocula killed with me an my brother. It’s interesting, when the it was over my brother, knowing tonight we got an hour of 30 Rock instead of a half hour, said “So now theres another episode right?” He enjoyed it so much that time flew by.
If anything, this episode was a good one for just the 20 original second of Dennis as opposed to the other clips.
More than enough comedy to make my evening.
“Most comedies tend to exaggerate each character’s traits more and more over time, making them more cartoonish as they try to chase new laughs late in the run.”
–Great observation. This can happen to dramas as well such as House.
Is Liz really more pathetic now? She was always and still is the sane one at work, but I feel like she’s also been a disaster in her personal life.
I just watched the pilot the other day in syndication. I don’t see it. Liz doesn’t seem different to me. If anything, I was surprised at how much the pilot was like the show still is
Sorry I meant *always* been a disaster in her personal life.
Reply to comment…
I totally agree. I think the NPR probably biased him because liz has ALWAYS been that way
The people writing all the “Liz Lemon has changed” articles are confusing Liz Lemon and Tina Fey.
I thought that overall, this was a very strong 30R.
Loved the Bad Valentines Past segment, particularly the plane scene.
Alec, as usual, was pitch-perfect as he submerged Jack’s loneliness in Very Strange Executive behavior.
I am disappointed in the devolution of Liz Lemon, though.
I usually love “30 Rock,” but this episode just pointed out some of the weaknesses of the show itself. Jack nearly sleeping with his mother-in-law really brought out his creepy side to me, and emphasized the fact that he’s married to a much younger woman. (I also didn’t really buy Mary Steenburgen as a Waspy matron.)
Meanwhile, it’s always seemed strange to me that Liz — who’s successful in her career by virtually anyone’s account, is mentored by her boss, has a great New York apartment, and only seems to date model-handsome men — is portrayed as a loser. The fact that Kristen Schaal would want her life was played as a joke, but it actually seems perfectly natural.
I agree with BIGTITTED
I liked the, “Vampire puuuuuuuush!”
Is it weird that I did not notice last night’s episode was a whole hour? It felt like another half hour show.
Is it weird that I did not notice last night’s episode was a whole hour? I did not realize it til today.
Yes, that’s weird.
I noticed a lot of “Super Bowl” ads in last night’s 30 Rock. Having been a media buyer for a bunch of years, it was pretty obvious to me that the 30 Rock spots were bonus to go along w/ a Super Bowl advertising package. The show must have been inflated to an hour to accommodate all of the ads that were sold. NBC doesn’t have a lot of shows that get decent enough ratings to use as this kind of added-value.
I doubt that, considering that Parks has been pulling better ratings than 30 Rock this year.
Even Doctor Spaceman couldn’t save this one.
Is Kristen Schaal typecast as a stalker now?
I just Kristin Schaal doesn’t 100% reprise her Flight of the Conchords role on 30 rock, she needs to get “being a creepy superfan/stalker” out of her repertoire already.
Sure, good things and bad things about this week, but plenty of great throwaways and the trip to Ikea was gold.
My big problem: No one asked for more Lutz. No one wants more Lutz. There is no Lutz Love. Stop giving us more Lutz.
Hour comedy shows are NEVER as good as the regular half hour versions. Too much air to fill. Plus a good comedy is like spinning a half dozen plates on long sticks: It is fun to watch for a while but eventually the plates start falling.
No mention of the “Moonlighting” joke? I’m shocked!
Is no one going to comment on the gift exchange between Africa and that other country when they held hands and skipped after? Jack’s face was priceless!!!!
Africa and that other country? Really?
No Tropers to represent?
*ahem* Flanderization.
I agree with BigTed, Mary Steenburgen was not believable in the part – seemed quite awkward. Bad casting!!
Tina fey meant for the characters to be cartoony. I think she strives for making the show weird rather than making it “two and half men” (in its charlie sheen days). she said so in her book so that may be her idea. i dont think it happened by accident. she said “I love my weird little show.” i mean tracy for example… the weird blue dude (rachel dratch i believe) and of course the incomparable Dr. Spaceman… love that name.
I loved the Transylvanian ambassador gag. I don’t remember laughing this much at 30 Rock in a long time. (Which is not to say that the show has been bad. Not at all.)
“I am from Transylvania but I am not a vampire. I am just a night owl with a terrible garlic allergy. Sooo, this is about that boy who went missing in my castle?” :D
And of course “Vampire push!”
The Jenna storyline was flat I thought but apart from that I enjoyed it as much as I usually do.
I liked the Lutz gag of him being too embarrassed/awkward around the hot girl in the lingerie store to decline trying on underwear and then saying “I’ll take it” with gusto.