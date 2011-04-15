’30 Rock’ – ‘I Heart Connecticut’: Over the top!

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I have a tattoo of a leprechaun vomiting on a book…
“I Heart Connecticut” was the end of the show’s extended tap-dance routine to cover for Tracy Morgan’s medical leave. It was good to have the crazy SOB back together with Liz in the final scene so she could list the many ways in which he can get the world off his back – and to get the earlier scene where Liz is lamenting to Jack just how difficult it is to think like Tracy. (I, for one, am dubious about the quality of the swordfish dinner at your average strip club.) That said, a lot of that storyline felt like exactly what it was – stalling until the reunion at the end – and though bits of it were amusing (the silliness about the New York Pizza Academy and its lofty traditions), it was mainly killing time.
(Also, if they were going to dust off the old “Silence of the Lambs” bit where you think someone’s at one door when they’re really at another, they could have tried to tell a joke about it.)
Jack and Jenna’s storyline was a funny little satire of how bottom line concerns can wind up completely undermining the creative vision of a project, with sponsors(*) subsidizing the slasher movie even as it was turned into something unrecognizable. And just as the show never got too indignant about what Jack was doing to “TGS” in the early days – because “TGS” was, and is, supposed to be kind of horrible – there was never any pretense that “Take My Hand” was good at any phase of its development. (Jenna: “The producers of this movie rented ‘Saw,’ and they watched it!”)
(*) Including “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator – and Garry Marshall soundalike – Phil Rosenthal making one of his rare acting appearances. (I think the last time I saw him act was in “Spanglish,” though IMDb has some more recent credits for him.)
The Pete storyline was actually my favorite for quite a while, if only because it was so unexpected to see Pete finally be triumphant in something(**), and with a reasonable, funny explanation for why he was so good at it. Then they went and undercut the whole thing by revealing it to be a dream. Sigh… (If “30 Rock” were meant to be taken even vaguely seriously, I imagine some fan would start analyzing the rest of the episode to determine which other parts of it “really happened” and which were also part of Pete’s dream, “Dallas” or “St. Elsewhere”-style.)
(**) I especially loved him taunting skinny little Cerie, and not just because it gives me an excuse to note my amusement at Katrina Bowden being voted Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive.
The show has definitely struggled a bit in Morgan’s absence, but he’s back now, and I look forward to seeing just how crazy Tracy can be in trying to get the world to readjust its expectations of him.
Pete’s storyline being an
(sorry about my half comment)
What I wanted to say was that Pete’s storyline turning out to be an extended dream sequence was by far the biggest laugh of the night for me. Maybe I prefer Pete as a total loser, I don’t know, but it completely took me by surprise and I loved it.
Oh definitely. My biggest laugh of the episode was the crushing realisation that Pete had been imagining this sweet, funny success story where he’s the hero for once.
I also liked that Pete’s most heroic moment wasn’t taking the Teamster down in front of his child (which, I’ll admit, was what I was expecting), but allowing another man to win in order to make his kid proud. They’ve gone to some fairly dark places with Pete. This was a bit of dark story (given his loserdom), but I thought that detail gave it a sweetness as well.
Having it be real wouldn’t have improved it, and would have killed the joke that Pete is a loser, and that’s just how that goes.
On the other hand, they all get Ikea for lunch, which isn’t too bad. Buck up, Pete!
Tracy at the end of the episode taking off his shirt and knocking the lamp down just absolutely slayed me. Love that he is back and will be just as ridiculous as ever.
Haven’t read the previous week’s reviws, but does Tracy’s plotline seem to be a commentary on what happened to Dave Chappelle at the height of his fame? Only Chappelle never seemed to have the desire to ever be back in the spotlight.
My biggest laugh was for the oddball music cue (paired with Kenneth’s line) when Tracy was taken off the leash and ran out to do mischief.
I swear, Jeff Richmond wrote that cue just for me. Because I can’t imagine who else was going to get it. I spent – no joke – about 20 minutes last night obsessing over it, replaying it, and trying to figure out 1) why it was so funny and 2) why on *Earth* they would possibly do it. I finally came up with a ridiculous bit of analysis…
Tracy Jordanâ€™s awards and acclaim have shackled him to the Earth; Liz Lemon gave him the GO command and the umbilicals were blown, he cleared the tower (stripped off his shirt) and slipped the bonds of gravity. Or, uh, something like that. And they decided a music cue (and line from Kenneth) that would echo a *13-year-old* HBO miniseries was the best way to sell it all.
“Godspeed, Mr. Jordan” indeed.
I had to go to Hulu to listen to the cue.
To me it is certainly a complete goof on Michael Kamen’s score for “From the Earth to the Moon” (which would keep with their girlcrushes on Tom Hanks) — it’s the solo trumpet — and the “Godspeed, Mr. Jordan” just sealed it.
Awesome cue.
I love Richmond’s score to the show — especially the “That Girl” Liz Theme (which is also the “Pam” theme!) His theme to the show is my ringtone (perfect length!) tho everytime we sit to watch the show we all look to the Droid after the cold open. :-)
Dad 2.0 was horrifying plausible.
Wasn’t Caprica originally titled “Daughter 2.0”?
Really solid episode. Jack’s speech about the slow transformation of “Take My Hand” was riotous, as was the ridiculous realization of a family-friendly Connecticut-endorsing serial killer movie. That the Pete storyline *was* an extended dream sequence was the best kicker to that bit it could have had. And I loved the ‘Silence of the Lambs’ ref, because it was signaled by the shot of the ringing bell and because they didn’t pound us to death with HEY THIS IS A SILENCE OF THE LAMBS JOKE (because then this would be Community).
I have to say the industry jokes Jack gets to spit out every week kill me. My favorite moments of the show are usually in his office. The “I can make NBC profitable” stuff is hilarious. It’s like the New Jersey jokes by Fred Armisen as former Gov. Patterson. I can’t get enough. Sad, I know.
The highlight of the episode for me was the quick flash of the coked out JennaBabies-collecting preteens. Might be from the times in LA when my roommates were coming up with coked up ideas in the middle of the night.
“We own this town”
Let me count the ways…..
1. Edward James Almost
2. Cagney and Lacey’s comparably slutty apparel
3. Bastille the stripper
4. Hu Knows? or maybe Who Nose?
5. Whether or not to capitalize Vaginatorium?
6. The Transitive Properties of being stronger than Gaddafi
This is the smartest, wittiest sitcom on air by a thousand miles, and its fearlessly topical material was an amazingly refreshing anecdote to the stale, self-same hour of comedy that preceded it. Wow, this was a fantastic half hour.
Seriously?
half of that hour that preceded it was Parks and Rec by far the best half hour of the night. I’d put this show between the Office and Reiser and that’s just because I didn’t see Reiser.
“Take My Hand” reminded me of Blood Freak, a completely off-the-rails splatter movie I saw on TCM that I suspect was underwritten by a church. It’s half mutant turkey monster movie, and half find-God-and-don’t-take-drugs PSA. I wrote a little bit about it a couple years ago: [robstaeger.blogspot.com]
Correct me if I’m wrong but this show used to have SOME subtlety didn’t it?
I guess I didn’t realize it until last night when he was back but it’s like this show has tried to compensate for the lack of Tracy Morgan by being collectively louder and more obtuse than he ever was.
Anyone else notice Tracy’s surgical scar in his final scene (walking away)?
I’m surprised that wasn’t edited out.
Ouch!
If Tracy’s appearance on the Daily Show was any indication, we’re in for a whole lot of crazy.
The quest for Tracy really did nothing and for me at all, and I absolutely hated the torture porn cacophany. I really feel like it was a jump the shark sort of moment. Most of the show’s smart humor derives from the ridiculous and pretty much all of it’s plots are hyperbolic caricatures of real life, but instead of stretching reality a little it just completely did away with it and ran the other way, and the slim parts of it that can even be remotely considered as satire of media conglomerate rationale could have been handled in a much tighter and amusing way, but for the fact that they did not have the talent to write it.
I did like Pete’s St. Elsewhere arc, and thought it was fantastic how abrupt they made the reveal without dwelling, and it was a good Liz episode, too. But the Jenna/Jack plot was at worst stupid and lazy and at best the tired, uninspired writing that final seasons of once-good shows are usually made of.
“I especially loved him taunting skinny little Cerie, and not just because it gives me an excuse to note my amusement at Katrina Bowden being voted Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive. ”
You misspelled arousal.