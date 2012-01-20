’30 Rock’ – ‘Idiots Are People Two!’: Mercury rising

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as Teri Polo and Ving Rhames call me at home…
I enjoyed “Idiots Are People Two!” much more all-around than the season premiere. The throwaway jokes were funnier (my favorite was Jack breaking down the “TGS” audience into demos including “black nerds,” “Jet Blue passengers who left the TV on” and “pets whose owners have died,” and I also appreciated the dig at Jeremy Piven with Jenna’s excuse for getting out of “Trivial Pursuit: The Musical”), James Marsden made a fine addition to the pantheon of Liz’s lemon boyfriends, and I was glad to see Kelsey Grammer return, here as a mix of James Bond and Winston Wolf from “Pulp Fiction.” And if Fey and company felt they needed to address the Tracy Morgan/GLAAD controversy within the show, I appreciate that they almost immediately spun away from the source material and turned it into a problem with idiots, who are truly the last group of people that comedies can mock with impunity.
But the strength of the episode – and the part of the series that always works in good times and bad – was Jack and Liz together. Though “30 Rock” overall is broad and light and will do anything for a laugh, that friendship has actual layers to it, along with the great chemistry between Baldwin and Fey. And that not only means you can generate real emotion between the two of them, but the laughs feel richer when he’s making fun of her taste in men because there’s something real underneath. Jack takes pleasure in Liz’s misfortune only to the degree that she doesn’t listen to him, because he wants her to be better than she is. And that is a a tremendous renewable resource for a show like this to still have in its middle age.
What did everybody else think?
Did anybody else find it incredibly distracting that they are using new sets for Jack’s office and Tracy’s dressing room?
They are not new sets — what you’re noticing is that there’s a new Director of Photography, therefore, in certain areas, the show takes on a different look.
I don’t like the way the new DP is shooting Jack and Liz’s scenes together in his office. It “looks” like they are not on the set at the same time, a la Moonlighting (and My Three Sons). Reaction shots with beats between them, and then seeing Liz from the back and she never turns 3/4 to actually see it’s her.
Is the new DP also responsible for how hippy Tina Fey is looking?
I really found the new DP’s look distracting…made the show look cheaper to me.
Alan, I totally agree, the Jack/Liz friendship and Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey’s real chemistry and ability to pull that off as it deepens with each season has really become the show’s heart.
I liked how Liz’s comment to Criss that he take the $10,000 if it were cash and put it on the bed, and they could kiss on it (but only kiss) implied they have not yet had sex. That and it being the two week anniversary of her going to the bathroom with the door open.
I actually just took that as an indication that she didn’t wanna have sex on money because it’d be gross, messy, and uncomfortable.
the bathroom thing made me think of Elliot on Scrubs
I’m a little disappointed that they didn’t actually give Liz someone who might stick around.
CRISS IS HERE TO STAY (for a while at least)
Oh, and what ever happened to Jonathan, Jack’s assistant? He’s suddenly missing behind the usual desk.
Actor playing Jonathan is a regular on Whitney.
He’s on Whitney now.
Damn! Whitney spoils everything….just cancel that darn show…
I love the weekly stories involving Jack and Liz, but the show is seriously running into trouble with whatever the B/C-story of the weeks are.
Kenneth and Jenna are just not funny, and they just have zero likeability.
Tracey is likeable, but even he is suffering because it’s always the same formula every week with his stories, he does something dumb/stupid, and then ramifications occur. I think his time away from the show highlighted that fact, and that its much more fun to spend time with Jack/Liz.
In the montage at the end with Kelsey beating up various attackers, it looked like one of them was ex-wife Camille.
Jack Donaghy’s personal checks are magnificent.
Indeed. And the “I used your bathroom” note in the memo was the icing on that particular Reagan/eagle cake.
I laughed for five minutes over ‘I USED YOUR BATHROOM’
has Jack been stealing John Casey’s checks?
I loved the House Hunters joke. Seriously, it’s just paint!
And please please please no more Kenneth stories.
The House Hunters joke killed me. My mother screams “it’s just paint!” at the TV all the time watching that.
I was really bothered by last night’s episode. If someone hadn’t followed the controversy with Tracey in real life this summer, they might think from watching this that his comments were along the lines of “gay people can just play with themselves,” when his real comments were far, far more harmful. I understand what they were trying to do, but for me the writers missed completely.
Dude; if anybody didn’t follow the controversy with Tracey last summer, they aren’t going to suddenly take a serious interest now.
And of course they wouldn’t use his actual comments. It’s an 8pm show.
Colleen, I agree with you completely. It seems like they are trying to pass the comment off as something minor
What also bothered me was that the joke he made about playing with your own junk is not very original.
This is pretty minor, but PEOPLE! HIS NAME IS TRACY! NO E!
The doll that was dressed exactly like Liz happened to be dressed that day was awesome.
That killed me! I love that it was never commented on, either.
I don’t know if they mentioned it during the episode, but it was funny to see that his name was Criss Chros on the check – brilliant
I appreciate that they tried to handle Tracy’s comments from his comedy routine in a humorous way…but the guy said he’d slit his son’s throat if he found out he was gay….not that gay men could just look at their own junk. I get that Jordan’s an idiot…and that he has the court jesters right to say outrageous things, but it did make janis presence in the episode hard to take.