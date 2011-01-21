’30 Rock’ – ‘Mrs. Donaghy’: Two the hard way

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I go to a cat rodeo in a gay guy’s apartment…
“30 Rock” is having a very strong season, but “Mrs. Donaghy” was not a particularly strong episode. There were some laughs, because there will always be laughs (Angie’s reality show, Liz as Drew Barrymore as Little Edie from “Grey Gardens”), but most of the episode dragged. And the Jenna/Danny/Kenneth story felt particularly lazy, like they didn’t even want to take the time to set up the familiar “two people who aren’t married act like they are” gag, since the only point of it was for Jenna to be able to vent about fake marriage to Liz at the appropriate moment.
But in spite of all that, the last scene in Weinerslav’s(*) office was pretty wonderful. Even when all else is going wrong on “30 Rock,” the writers can almost always rely on the Jack/Liz relationship for both heart (it’s usually the only genuine emotion the show has) and comedy. (I particularly liked the camera cutting to Jack when Weinerslav mentioned mothers and then to Liz when he mentioned diarrhea. But then, I’m 12.) It was the first part of the episode that made me consistently laugh, and it also worked because I like Jack and Liz – and like that the show remains committed to a complete lack of romantic tension between them, which it mocked again as they rolled their eyes at Weinerslav – and almost always enjoy episodes where they’re forced to confront how much they matter to each other.
(*) Dr. Spaceman is clearly a funnier, more durable character than Weinerslav, but who has the funnier name? Discuss.
Overall, a disposable episode, but that closing scene was worth tuning in for.
What did everybody else think?
Have to agree. Anything with jack and Liz is always great. Personally, I have had enough of Kenneth ad I feel like he ruins any scene he is in. And I was disappointed with the Danny/Jenna storyline because I thought it had great potential. But everything with Jack and Liz more than made up for it.
i can only take kenneth in small doses too.
Honestly if they killed Kenneth off I wouldn’t miss him, and he was one of my favorites early in the series. I’m not sure if the writing for him has gotten worse or Jack McBrayer’s lost his comedic timing but he grates almost any time he’s on screen now.
Funny, I thought Jenna ruined every scene *she* was in.
Let it be known that in the Great Julianne Moore Boston Accent Thread of 2009 on the original blog, I commented and I quote: “At first I thought she was doing Little Edie Beale.”
The only logical conclusion I can come to is that Tiny Fey:
1. Read that thread,
2. Read my comment,
3. Thought my comment was really smart and awesome,
4. Wants to be my best friend,
5-10. More stuff about me and Tina Fey being friends and Tiny Fey liking me.
I wrote Tiny Fey instead of Tina Fey twice.
Well, she is quite slender…
Your comment was funnier than Kenneth and Jenna combined. (that’s not supposed to be an insult)
Darn! I’m sorry that I was so far behind that I missed that great debate.
I’m from Boston and I’ve never heard anyone talk quite like that. (In a clip from The Town, I heard Jon Hamm give a smashing “Star Market” but then lose all accent for the rest of the scene)
I may have to go back just to find the debate.
Meantime I just needed – after a minithon of Outsourced – a place to note that I can’t hear Manmeet’s name without thinking of the Todd, but it took me weeks to notice that the boss’s name is, in fact, Todd.
Hey, Alan, mirth is a genuine emotion, too, and so are frustration, worry, and schadenfreude, all of which the show is more than happy to roll around in. Concordantly, just because it’s sappy doesn’t make it sincere.
I’ll grant that Liz-Jack is the only regular supplier of pathos on the show. This doesn’t mean 30 Rock 1) needs more pathos, 2) is afraid to get emotional, 3) is cold, or 4) is inferior to more directly sincere shows, common arguments in the post-postmodern/new sincerity/whatever era. Just sayin’: People need to get over their personal (arbitrary) requirements of shows and evaluate them on their own terms.
Yeah that ‘lack of heart’ criticism is one that really bugs me. It’s different from ‘character development’ which I thought this episode excelled in but apparently if you don’t have ‘sweet’ scenes, your characters lack emotional depth.
Those happy, heartwarming scenes that the other comedies have at the end of every.single.episode usually annoy me because they are really not earned in that short episode. But I am probably just cold on the inside.
I’m confused. Did Alan criticize the episdoe for not having heart? Because I didn’t see anythink like that is review. I thought his main isse was that the Danny/Jennna stuff was lazy- which it really was.
@Liza: “Even when all else is going wrong on “30 Rock,” the writers can almost always rely on the Jack/Liz relationship for both heart (it’s usually the only genuine emotion the show has)…”
I don’t accept the premise that the heart in the Liz-Jack relationship is the “only genuine emotion” on 30 Rock. I also suspect that’s not what Alan meant, but it’s what he wrote, so….
” the writers can almost always rely on the Jack/Liz relationship for both heart (it’s usually the only genuine emotion the show has)”
No the criticism that a comedy show is only good if it has heart is the thing that some have a problem with. Character development constitutes a development of many different types of emotions, and ‘heart’ is just one of the aspects.
Of course, these are personal opinions/standards etc.
Here is what I will say (and have said in the past): I do not require my comedies to have “heart,” for lack of a better term. Arrested Development was a fairly cynical show that mocked its characters’ emotions at nearly every turn, and I adored it. When “30 Rock” is clicking (i.e., much of this season, most of season 2), it is so incredibly funny that I require nothing more of it.
But when a comedy almost never wants to take its characters seriously, it needs to be very, very funny, because if the jokes ain’t working, there’s nothing else there. In contrast, there are episodes of “The Office” or “Parks & Rec” or “How I Met Your Mother” (or, to go back much further in time, “Cheers” or “Taxi”) that aren’t particularly funny – maybe aren’t even as funny as a relatively weak “30 Rock” episode like this one – but which I get more enjoyment out of because I’ve developed an attachment to the characters. Outside of Liz and Jack’s friendship, I have no investment on any “30 Rock” character or relationship. And that’s fine when we get an episode as hilarious as “Reaganing” or “When It Rains, It Pours,” but problematic when they aren’t that funny.
@Sepinwall: I appreciate your response. I’m not sure how I feel about that exactly, but I sympathize: I’m not invested in the other relationships, either (though I do love me some Angie Jordan). On the one hand, I think it seems uncritical to depend on emotional investment for meaning, but on the other, 30 Rock so speaks my language that I’m usually laughing too much to think about how I’d feel if I weren’t. I see what you’re saying, but I think there’s a lot more to 30 Rock (and most shows) than character attachments and jokes.
@Sepinwall: I think we will always agree to disagree on your take on 30 Rock. Those shows you mentioned, I can’t really get invested in them whereas 30 Rock has this wonderful quirky tone and off-kilter humour that as a whole, it works for me. It seems more of a matter of preference like how you are invested in Community but for me, when they do those theme episodes or when the ensemble is not together or if they overdo meta humour/obscure pop culture references, it just annoys me greatly.
I loved the episode. It was much better than P&R or THE OFFICE. But not as good as COMMUNITY or OUTSOURCED.
Oh, so you’re the guy who likes Outsourced.
Good luck with that.
this is one of the most disturbing comments i’ve ever read
The Spaceman bit would have been funnier if I hadn’t seen it what seems like a hundred times and with better follow through to the bits on Family Guy.
Loads of people like Outsourced. It’s mainly the critics who dump on it. The Thursday comedy episodes this week were in order of best to worst: Community, Outsourced, The Office, Parks, 30 Rock and should-be-cancelled Perfect Couples.
Seriously? Community as much as I love it..I think had one of it’s worst episodes this season last night…apart from the Cosby reference and the overall Andre/Jeff moment it was meh…Parks and Rec was so funny last night
I was laughing pretty consistently throughout the episode even though the Danny/Jenna plot seems familiar to the many Jenna/Tracy/Kenneth plots we have had. But most of the jokes landed well and Jack Burditt always has a good structure for his episodes, this one revolving around the marriage theme.
But I loved the Angie/Tracy plot. Sherri Shepard is surprisingly pretty great without overdoing the stereotypical ‘black woman’ attitude (or at least she’s hilarious while she’s at it) and I love her scenes with Liz especially when it usually reveals Liz’s slight race issues. Looking forward to the reality show (and yeah I would watch that on Bravo).
Dr Spaceman will never not be funny and this episode had one of the better Spaceman scenes in quite a while. Love Chris Parnell’s delivery.
Alec and Tina are really one of the best comedic pairs on tv.
Dr. Spaceman is terrific.
The part about how he had the idea in the Gulf War, but his superiors refused to report it up the chain of command to Saddam was hysterical.
Your blood tastes like root beer and some of your bones are missing!
i was pretty meh about this ep. my only comment is that i like 30 rock’s new time better. it’s definitely a more ‘adult’ timeslot. i only wish community was on later as well.
oh yeah…and weinerslÃ¤v is definitely a funnier name than spaceman.
although i doubt he’ll ever have a line that makes me laugh more then dr. leo’s, “my techniques guarantee male orgasm.” possibly my favorite line of the whole series.
I sadly have to agree about the Danny-Jenna business. Having them go instantly to bickering-married-couple dialogue (when we know that’s not how they ordinarily interact) was just lazy writing. And most disappointingly, not funny. (And no, having Kenneth making a meta comment about the device just beforehand doesn’t save it.)
It’s especially sad because we’ve barely seen Danny at all this season (before this, only on the live show, yes?), Cheyenne Jackson is terrific (either by himself or with Jane Krakowski), and they brought him back only to waste him like this. I’ll concede, though, that Kenneth’s introductory “we forgot you worked here” was a quick meta reference that did work, and made me smile.
Maybe it was juxtaposition – I watched “The Big Bang Theory” right before this episode – but I laughed throughout, and I’m not a huge “30 Rock” fan. The Danny-Jenna bickering worked for me, as did every scene with Angie. Tracy is usually the weak spot for me on this show so it was nice not to see a lot of him.
I liked this episode enough that I will probably start watching the show regularly… it can replace TBBT in my Friday morning webstreaming.
Absolutely agree Alan, I had the same take, the rest of the episode was pretty mediocre, at best, but Liz and Jack continue to be neck and neck with Don and Peggy, and Ron and Leslie for the best completely platonic male/female friendship on television. The final scene was obviously great, as was Liz as Drew Barrymore as Little Edie, but even the beginning with Liz snarking on Jack about being married because she knew how much it would get under his skin was hilarious.
In my head I’ve coined a bromance-like term for such relationships (since I can’t think of any examples that don’t involve co-workers): “co-mance.” But, as I know how stupid that sounds, that will be the last time I ever mention it to anyone again.
Baldwin is insane if he follows through with his idea to leave the show
Dang, I just want Jack & Liz to stay accidentally married.
Making it 1997 again through science or magic would also be cool.
Question: Was Jonathan channeling Gollum or Buffalo Bill?
Write a comment…
^ error.
As always there were consistently good jokes, like the NBC chart, the Cabletown logo and Liz’ secret bathroom to name a few. I just didn’t get why any of the major plots even needed to happen. Two (maybe three, if you count Tracy) unflattering marriage stories that didn’t really go anywhere. Yeah, it was nice to see the final revelation between Jack and Liz on screen but that isn’t anything we didn’t already know. Also, if the mistake marriage was any sort of big deal, the already jealous and suspicious Avery would have had to be involved.
Spaceman has to be funnier in every respect. I’m still unbalanced by the pronunciation of his name. The character actor behind Weinerslav definitely deserves some kudos for being very good at what he does.
(IN Simpsons Comic Book Guy Voice) Worst Episode Ever, that happens sometimes just like SNL. I agree with the Jack and Liz chemistry I just watched 30 Rock Season 4 overall not as bad as I had originally thought.
Thought this review was spot on. I had a little trouble believing Liz would so easily listen to other people who suggested she cross Jack for her own gain, especially since she already tried it once (with the Dealbreakers talk show) and it did not work out too well.
Bleh. When the show has to resort to Hitler jokes, domestic violence jokes and divorce jokes, it’s pretty far gone.
Also, the writers seem to be grasping for plot. Where once an episode could have gotten by on the story of Liz falling in love with her upstairs apartment, now we have the following in one episode:
– Liz and Jack are married
– Tracey is dying
– budget cuts are threatening to tear TGS apart
– jenna and danny need to share a dressing room
That’s a soap opera list of concurrent stories.