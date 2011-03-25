’30 Rock’ – ‘Plan B’: Baby talk

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I spend $4,000 on chihuahua outfits for myself…
With Tracy still in hiding, and most of the “TGS Staff” fleeing for better job opportunities(*), “Plan B” was a fairly simple episode on one level: just Jack and Devon in one story, and just Liz and Kenneth in the other, with occasional and brief appearances by other characters. But that simplicity actually worked to the episode’s benefit.
(*) My favorite of those involved Sue, of all people, as the Dutch version of The Mentalist. (“There is a wooden shoe… and a windmill!”)
With no need to devote an entire subplot to Jenna, or Frank and Tofer, there was more room for jokes, and delightful cameos(**), and some honest-to-gosh emotion.
(**) Aaron Sorkin taking Liz Lemon on a walk-and-talk was superb, and would have been even if “Studio 60” had never existed. A great example of satirizing and celebrating someone at the same time. I especially loved when Sorkin complained that Liz was introducing an unncessary second metaphor into the moment.
Though I like Will Arnett a lot, I’ve never particularly enjoyed him as Devon Banks, who’s seemed a bit too arch and cartoonish even for the absurd world of “30 Rock.” But giving Devon a brood of beautiful “gaybies” to take care of – and to ultimately care about more than his usual game of one-upsmanship with Jack – made the character just human and vulnerable enough to really click for the first time. Jack and Devon taunting each other with “Itsy-Bitsy Spider” references was wonderful, as was Devon’s breakdown over missing the kids, which ultimately made Jack’s plan to “Trading Places” him (heh) unnecessary. And Ken Howard continues to be a great addition to the recurring cast as Hank Hooper, who has so far been an even better comic foil for Jack than Don Geiss ever was. (Kathy Geiss, on the other hand? That’s a closer match-up.) I would easily welcome back this iteration of Devon.
I had all but forgotten about the existence of Liz’s agent-for-dogs Simon, but the show got some good extra mileage out of him before sending Liz on a journey through the world of other professions that are being erased from existence – Newspapermen! Travel agents! Rock ‘n roll saxophonists! Friendster CEO! – and ultimately giving her the key to getting Tracy, and her job, back.
Effective, funny stuff all around. This was a great night for all the veteran NBC sitcoms, and “30 Rock” delivered an amusing coda to all the emotions running through “Community,” “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”
What did everybody else think?
Mark my words–the rock sax solo will make a comeback.
I’m sorry, was there an entire episode last night? I couldn’t get past Jack describing the merits of football quarterback Henry Chang.
Mocking save-my-show campaigns for the win.
I loved Sorkin just telling Liz “shut up” as soon as she mentioned Studio 60.
My favorite moment was the idea of people sending douche bags to save “Entourage”
Hear, hear! Lots of great lines, but that was the best!
Lot of great stuff in this episode. The Dutch “Mentalist”, Aaron Sorkin walk and talk, pretty much everything with Will Arnett. Good laughs all the way the through.
The downer was more “pathetic Liz” stuff. Even though it was kinda justified in context, I had my bellyful of that last season and I’m not real interested in seeing any more of it.
You might want to watch another show
I think this may have been the best Thursday night NBC in a while.
I was hoping that they would mention the fans that always line up to save “Chuck”. I mean, it is on NBC.
I have always enjoyed Will Arnett as Devon, but even I worried he would become a bit too cartoon villiany for his own good at the end of the episode, but they redeemed him nicely and addressed an important thread at the same time. I hope the writer’s decide to do more with Jack as a dad, he’s only been given the nanny episode so far and I’m hoping we get more. I mean, it’s Jack Donaghy as a father. How could you not get more awesome out of that?
They’re just being naturalistic. NBC doesn’t acknowledge Chuck exists, so why should a 30 Rock satire…
Oh and here’s my first installment in “How to Know Your ‘Social Network’ fandom is Going Too Far”: I recognized Aaron Sorkin instantly.
What? You recognized America’s most famous screenwriter? Who won an Oscar and was in one of the most popular movies of the year? Unbelievable.
I thought this episode was hilarious, so many really smart and witty jokes packed in, that I probably missed half of them on first viewing.
It was like watching an awesome episode of The Simpsons.
And the stuff with Sorkin positively brilliant (especially for all of us Studio 60-haters)!
The fact that 30 Rock and Studio 60 started the same season and in some ways competed for the same audience made that Sorkin bit even funnier.
HOW COULD YOU FORGET TO MENTION THE SCENE-STEALING HOMELESS GUY?!? For a second episode, he has been the funniest part in an already hiliarious show. When the little girl point to the empty newspaper dispenser and ask “Mommy, what is that?”, and the homeless guy replied “It’s a toilet… or a woman; whatever you want it to be!”, I nearly passed out from laughing so hard!
When Devon started in on missing his kids, I thought it was a rehash of the technique the young Kabletown heir used against Jack earlier in the season.
Alan, I don’t know if you noticed it or not, but this episode was the first to be directed by Jeff Richmond, Tina’s husband and an award-winning director from The Second City. A great episode and I hope we see another episode from him soon.
What a miserable mess this was. Worst episode I have seen.
Aaron Sorkin gave bad advice on Angry Birds 11-4. The key is NOT not to use the green bird as a boomerang – it’s to not use the green guy full-stop. you just need to aim the first bird (the big red one) at the helmet of the nearest pig. You get it exactly right, the bird goes through, takes out the tower, killing all the rest of the pigs. You do that, you don’t need the green bird.
That said, very funny episode. Enjoyed it a lot.
Listen, Lady – a gender I write extremely well when the story calls for it…”
Best quote of show. Touche Sorkin, Touche.
My favorite bit – Liddy calls Jack the Trinidad-Creole word for ‘stranger’
My favorite joke by far was Sorkin saying “walk with me,” which is a perfect, subtle reference to his pioneering of the “walk-and-talk” method for TV.
It was a reference – I wouldn’t say exactly “subtle.”
When did Sorkin work on The Bill?
Does anyone know if Sorkin contributed creatively to this episode? Did he write any of his own lines? It would seem odd for him not to put a few things in there. That’d be like having Jimmy Page do a guest spot with your band and handing him a solo that you wrote for him to play.
Or it would be like having a sketch comedy veteran like Mark McKinney on staff at Studio 60 and not letting him actually write anything – including the sketches.
Touche.
So no word on Sorkin’s contributions to this episode?
Sort of an off topic question, but where do you think the thursday comedies will be placed in next year’s schedule? (supposing that NBC goes back to a 2 hour comedy thursdays when they cut Outsourced and Perfect Couples) – Will Parks follow The Office, or will 30 Rock get that position back?
There was an extremely brief Los Angeles inside joke when Liz was getting her car rocked during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. She asks one of the people around her “How do I got to 10?” The guy yells back “It’s THE 10.”
Southern Californians, seemingly to the irritation to the rest of the United States, always put “the” in front of the route number for freeways/highways. “The 10” “The 405”, etc.
I liked the joke, but that is not endemic to just So Cal. When I lived in Buffalo, everything had “the” in front of it. The 33, The 190, etc..
I don’t suggest calling it “the 10” around here… It’s I-10 in Texas.
And let’s not forget the shout out to everyone here:
“But there have been a lot of episodes of Amazing Race and I’ve had to go online and comment about them…”