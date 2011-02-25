’30 Rock’ – ‘TGS Hates Women’: Baby talk

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I sail an inflatable castle across the Atlantic…
“TGS Hates Women” opens with a marvelous example of having your cake and eating it too, as “TGS” is attacked for doing too many jokes about famous women getting their periods, followed by a great piece of physical comedy from Tina Fey as Liz herself suddenly gets her period, fires the entire writing staff and then passing out. Period humor can be a lazy, misogynist crutch, but the teaser’s payoff was a hilarious reminder of the axiom that any subject should be fair game for humor if you actually make the effort to do it right.
That teaser was the jumping-off point to an episode that had to tackle a whole lot of tricky questions about how women are treated in the world of comedy, whether it’s empowering or degrading for female comics (or women in general) to hyper-sexualize themselves, how and why women get hired on shows like this, etc. As others before me have already noted, the episode was dealing with a tangled knot of recent headlines and people in the news, including but not necessarily limited to the Jezebel takedown of “The Daily Show,” Olivia Munn, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman. Whether you were aware of the real-life influences or not, I think ultimately the Abby Flynn storyline bit off a little more than the show could chew, and while it had funny moments (Jack bouncing on the trampoline with Abby, the weird “Sleeping with the Enemy” explanation for Abby’s persona), I think it was a case where, after the teaser, the social commentary was more interesting than the humor(*).
(*) I also have to say that, after all the complaints earlier in the season about how we didn’t see enough of the writers room anymore, these recent episodes where their presence has been beefed up while Tracy’s absent haven’t exactly reminded me why I missed them when they were being underused. I think Pete’s a good character with a lot of uses, but it’s been a while since I’ve enjoyed a story that focused heavily on the Frank/Lutz/Twofer trio.
On the other hand, Jack vs. a 14-year-old girl (wonderfully played by Chloe Moretz from “Kick-Ass”)? Fantastic, from Jack mispronouncing Justin Bieber’s name(**) to the weirdness of Bobert Ballard to her true colors coming out when Jack confronts her at school. Alec Baldwin is often at his funniest in this role when Jack is going up against a completely ridiculous foe or obstacle, and I think a 14-year-old schemer makes a better foil for him than, say, Devon Banks has been.
(**) Funnier NBC Bieber joke last night: Jack’s “Bee-eye-ber” or Dwight’s “Justice Beaver” on “The Office”?
What did everybody else think?
I had to pause the DVR after the payoff to the period jokes, I was laughing so hard. Tina Fey sold that joke so hard it hurt.
The payoff to the Abby Flynn story, however, I found a lot less satisfying. That ending, with the abusive husband, just didn’t work for me. It felt like 30 Rock had suddenly morphed into another, overly-serious show.
Jack vs the 14-year-old, however, was pure gold.
I felt better about the ending once I realized it was supposed to be a reference to Lifetime-style movies: The Woman Who Had To Laugh: The Abby Flynn Story. But when I first saw it I too was disappointed. Also, let’s not forget about Alec Baldwin’s mini-scandal when he cussed out his daughter on the phone. Shades of that with him and Moretz.
Why has Tracy been missing?
Tracy Morgan had to take a medical absence.
Ask Dr. Spaceman
Tracy had a kidney transplant. In other medical news, Jane Krakowski (Jenna) is pregnant, but they aren’t writing it into the show. That makes sense, because Jenna wouldn’t tolerate some baby being around to steal her spotlight.
Re Jane’s pregnancy: Tina Fey said that they would not make Jenna pregnant “because no baby deserves to have Jenna Maroney as a parent”.
I haven’t laughed this hard at 30 Rock since the Gentleman’s Intermission ep, but when Jack turned into the grizzled old sea captain, I just about feel out of my chair and couldn’t breathe from laughing too hard! For the last couple epsodes, there’s been something off about Alex Baldwin, and he has looked a bit tired and puffy. But last nights show erased all that, and we were treated to one the the top five Jack eps of the whole series!
Oh, and Lutz speaking Brittish, the period jokes, the revelation of the elected school mascot, and the homeless man’s show of appreciation were close runners-up to make me almost pass out from laughter. THIS IS THE FUNNIEST SHOW EVER CREATED!!!
Baldwin’s just fantastic. Not really breaking news there, but just loved, “Quite chalk hands…a real man is talking.”
I didn’t know that was Chloe Moretz. She was very good, too.
Every time they spend time in the writers room, I think back to Josh. His Ray Romano impression always made me laugh lol.
That’s, “Quiet chalk hands.”
Did Cristin Milioti’s baby persona morph into Alyssa Milano in that last scene or do I need to get my eyes checked?
No, she looked uncannily like Milano in that last scene. Absolutely.
Huh. I was surprised when she took off the wig that I didn’t realize it was Alyssa Milano. Now, I’m surprised that it wasn’t.
Had my money on….. just as soon as my high school changes its mascot to a slut.
Liz’s aside about Tracy Chapman still funny twenty years later.
Also loved the fortune cookie advice of “FemWater.”
What was it that Jenna thought would be a good children’s book – a baby hooker?
Sorry but what was the Olivia Munn reference?
The whole Abby Flynn plotline was a reference to the controversy regarding certain female comedians successfully flaunting their attractiveness to obtain higher profiles, i.e., Oliva Munn getting hired by the Daily Show despite a (perceived) lack of comic talent.
I’d have to go with Justice Beaver for Jim’s response that it is a Beaver that fights crime
Agreed. Loved the whole Jack plotline, but Justice Beaver owned the Bieber jokes for the evening.
Chloe Moretz was brilliant! I hope to see more of her in he future… She often plays characters much more mature for their age, because she really is much more mature for her age, so her casting was awesome.
Alec and Chloe really riffed well off eachother, especially in that last scene. Simply brilliant!
I thought the parallel between the two main stories was pretty great. Kaylee putting on an enthusiastic, brainy, girlish personality in order to lure Jack away from Kabeltown with marine biology… When she turns out to be a bad-ass on the level of (or a level above) even Jack Donaghy, that was perfect- and a better ending than Abby-Flynn-on-the-run.
Oh, and I cast my vote for Justice Beaver, a dam good crime fighter (…sorry)
I’m such a fan of Chole Moretz, I hope she keeps recurring this season.
I almost had to pause the TV so I could stop laughing during her and Jack’s confrontation at the end. A 14 year old actress matching comedic talents with Alec Baldwin, truly outstanding.
Ah, Sady Doyle. Aside from being a just very enjoyable feminist blogger overall, her articles back in March about Liz Lemon and Leslie Knope are still prominently bookmarked on my computer under “TV.” I do agree that episode was biting off a little more than it could chew, but I’ve been waiting a long time for this. No other show would or even could take on half these issues the way 30 Rock is able to, and I’m just glad to see the matters brought up on network television.
It was driving me crazy where I had seen Cristin Milioti before, so I gave in and saw on IMDB that she was Johnny Sack’s anorexic daughter.
I went all the way until the unmasking on YouTube before I realized that wasn’t Sarah Silverman playing the preposterously slutty Abby. I figured the knockers were CGI.
I found the opening joke to be quite lame..
Justice Beaver was a lot funnier to me.
“Period humor can be a lazy, misogynist crutch, but the teaser’s payoff was a hilarious reminder of the axiom that any subject should be fair game for humor if you actually make the effort to do it right.”
Hilarious? Utterly lame. Hard to imagine it was written, much less performed, by a woman. If Tracy Jordan had performed those lines, it would have been funny, but just barely.
Jack vs. a 14 year old girl was hilarious.
The opening joke was easily telegraphed, but Liz’s flop was a sublime moment of physical comedy.
I didn’t really feel like there was any payoff to the Abby Flynn storyline. I mean sure, there was the typical Liz Lemon humiliation at the end of this episode, but I feel like this show could have addressed the ‘women in comedy’ dilemma much better.
That whole storyline was just confusing and superfluous to me.
I actually liked the Abby Flynn storyline, in the final analysis. It’s not like this show is going to solve the women-in-comedy conundrum in half an hour. It’s perfectly in keeping with Liz’s personality that she’d be threatened by a woman succeeding in her industry based, at least partly, on physical attractiveness. During the episode I was bothered that we never saw Abby write a joke; I felt like the storyline didn’t make sense without some indication of what her comedy was like. But I think, in the end, it doesn’t matter. Liz certainly wasn’t interested in her comedy ability, any more than Frank or Lutz. She saw her as a chance to make a statement, and ended up undermining her in the end.
Historical note from last night’s episode: at the beginning someone (Liz?) referenced an article called “30 Rock Hates Women.” That may be a reference to an article in US magazine (or something like it) in 1994/5 called “Does Saturday Night Live Hate Its Women?” Needless to say, the mid 1990s were not a high point for women on SNL.
Interesting. I’m sure it may have played a part, although since the article in the episode was online (“joanofsnark.com,” a thinly disguised version of jezebel.com, complete with the old jezebel layout), it’s more likely that it was based on jezebel’s story “The Daily Show’s Women Problem.”
(FYI, the article in the show was “Why Does TGS Hate Women?” TGS is the show within the show, not 30 Rock.)
The mid-1990s weren’t a high point for anyone on SNL
There was a lot to like in the episode, but the end of the Abby Flynn story really did not work for me at all – I thought it was a complete cop-out. So, you should never judge a woman for adopting an over-the-top sexual persona at work because… it might all just be a disguise to escape a psycho ex-husband? There are far more interesting and thoughtful arguments to make here, and the show skirted them but ultimately avoided them.
The Jack stuff was great, however.
This is a sitcom, not an essay. It was all just a disguise to escape a psycho ex-husband because that’s a funny surprise reversal.
even a sitcom has to justify a domestic violence joke well and i’m not sure they did here. my wife sure didn’t think they did and she’s not easily offended.
As for your question about which Justin Bieber joke was better: I say Dwight’s by far. A middle-aged guy mispronouncing a teen idol’s name is a “joke” _I_ could have made up. But Justice Beaver just kind of came out of left field and made me laugh out loud.
I thought the best gag was when Twofer in his bad-ass persona was spray-painting “Graffito” on the door in the writer’s room.
OMG that’s right. Singular, not plural. So what fancy school are you an alumni of? (See what I did there?)
Did nobody else think that maybe Abby was a reference to the young Abby Elliott on SNL for whom Fred Armisen left Elizabeth Moss? That seems just as likely as it being about Munn.
I don’t get how that works. Could you elaborate?
We don’t know why Arminsen and his wife split up. There’s no point speculating on that.
Abby Elliot is the daughter of Chris Elliot and the grand daughter of Bob Elliot of the legendary Bob and Ray comedy team. She might not be a great comic yet herself but she’s nothing like that character on 30 Rock.
I swear, and I realize just how bad this will sound, I have a crush on Chloe G. Moretz. She’s like a tween version of Matt Damon (not quite the pedigree, yet, but: she stole Kick-Ass, she was great in Let Me In, HILARIOUS on 30 Rock, and is in an upcoming Scorcese pic). It’s merely a professional crush, but this little girl is fantastic!!
–The Period Joke was exceptional
–Abby DID look like Alyssa Milano, sans wig
–LOVED seeing Terrence Mann playing another character that has a knowledge about strange “critters”
–even the “payoff” of Jack and Liz at the end was funny
Why don’t you take a seat over there?
The primary plotline felt more like listening to a thesis than watching an enjoyable comedy. Agree on Moretz being great and that plotline working. Overall I thought it was just okay by the standards of this series and last week’s with the night nurse and Anders was better than this and maybe was the best of the season.
A non-hulu clip of Jack Donaghy facing with Kailey Hooper, a 9th-grader: [twitvid.com]
â€œI hate the ocean, itâ€™s for toolsâ€
â€œThe ocean is awesome and for winners. Youâ€™re for toolsâ€
I was glad they tried to explain why a 14 year old girl would be a threat to Jack’s ambitions (Kabletown is a family-owned business so it’s feasible a family member would eventually become CEO.) This always bothered me with the Kathy Geiss storyline – there is no way a company like NBC or GE would allow an inexperienced, mentally challenged person to take charge just because she’s the daughter of the executive in the role previously. I know it’s “just a sitcom” but when things are that far out from reality it weakens the comedy for me.
I thought Abby was played by porn actress Katie Morgan. I brought that up to my wife which led to a not-so-fun conversation.
She did look and sound a lot like her.
also, i agree with Alan that a little it of Frank, Lutz, and twofer is great but it goes a long way
LOVED seeing Broadway legend Terrence Mann as Ballard. Bizarre and hilarious.
May be the best ep ever! watched 3 times to get ALL the jokes