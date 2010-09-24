’30 Rock’ – ‘The Fabian Strategy’: El duderino stuff

A review of the “30 Rock” season five premiere coming up just as soon as I’m wearing jeans and reading fiction…
After last year’s batch of largely disappointing, at times plain awful episodes, I went into last night’s premiere with low expectations, but still some hope. With this many talented people, there had to be the possibility of a comeback, right?
“The Fabian Strategy” certainly didn’t live up to the good old days (or even some of last year’s isolated highlights like the “Dealbreakers” episode). But I laughed enough, and was pleased enough with the direction they took the Liz/Carol relationship, that I was relieved. There were times last season when the show felt like a chore. This was just amusing.
The Tracy/Kenneth storyline was a complete miss, but the other three all had something to offer. My favorite may have actually been the Pete/Jenna one, if only because right before it started, I sent Fienberg an IM that said “I wish Scott Adsit had more to do.” Ask, and ye shall receive, and Pete’s joy at having Jenna, of all people, lighten his load was nicely-played. And the double-flash to Pete having sex with his sleeping wife was the most I laughed at a non-“Community” joke last night.
With Jack and Liz, meanwhile, we have our two leads in relationships with characters played by infrequently-available guest stars. (Though based on last year, Elizabeth Banks will likely continue to have more time than Matt Damon.) And now that Liz has avoided the personal self-sabotage that began to make me hate her last season, I actually think this set-up is perfect. Liz and Carol are together for now, but Carol’s not around much, so we don’t have to spend more time on Liz being romantically pathetic, but we also don’t have to spend a ton of time on Liz’s dude stuff(*), period. We don’t need to see Liz’s pube shirt all the time, but it’s nice to know he’s out there(**).
(*) Jack’s response to that phrase – “Is that on my sadness scavenger hunt? Why yes it is.” – was one of his funnier Liz insults in a while.
(**) Though I do wonder if Carol will become like Liz’s desire to adopt (mentioned here for the first time in a long time), where perhaps we don’t see Damon again for an incredibly long time and it’s just accepted that Liz isn’t looking for other dudes.
And Jack’s decision to treat (the off-screen) Avery as an adversary gave Alec Baldwin various amusing bits of business to play, including Jack’s attempt to play daddy bear with Avery’s friend James.
Not a great start, but good enough, particularly compared to last year.
What did everybody else think?
Okay, when Liz and Carol said their fact that the other person didn’t know, Liz said that she was on a waiting list to adopt a child. What did Carol say? I missed it completely.
So glad you decided to review “30 Rock” again, Alan. Does this mean it’s back in the weekly rotation, at least for a while?
I lucked out at that part because I was listening to Liz and my girlfriend was listening to Damon so we each had half the joke!
“Touched by a Priest.”
Carol said: Touched by a priest. Which is a good lead in to my main problem with this episode. There were about 3 jokes in this episode that I just thought: That’s 30 Rock, that’s Family Guy.
Pete having sex with his unconscious wife.
Carol’s touched by a priest.
The pube shirt. I know it’s Frank, but it should have stopped with Frank and definitely not have been brought up anymore in the episode.
I’m not opposed to jokes like these, I just don’t think they work for 30 Rock.
I was actually looking forward to this episode the most out of the Thursday night stuff because the show finished show strong last year and Matt Damon was coming back, but I felt largely disappointed by this one. Tracy and Kenneth stuff could have been a lot stronger (I mean, we’ve seen Kenneth injure himself for Tracy before, give us something new).
I think the Jack storyline would have worked a lot better if Elizabeth Banks had actually been available for this episode, but there’s no denying Alec Baldwin’s hilarity in the scene where he’s trying to break the fabulous James.
I agree that the strongest story of the night was Pete/Jenna. It was nice to see their chemistry after so many years of hatred (and it led to the best line of the episode, Scott Adsit saying with a great idea expression on his face, “We can fire Liz!”).
By the way Alan, last night I thought your lead in to this review would have been “just as soon as I attend Jack-fest”.
Did anyone else catch the line, see you on October 14th, that Liz said to Carol (which coincidentally is a Thursday night in real life)
Does that mean that Damon is coming back?
@Sloshkosh, I had the same thing! I heard Liz clear as day, and my boyfriend heard Damon.
I disagree that this episode would have been better with Banks, although I always enjoy her. Watching Jack strategize against his unseen opponent was one of the better parts of what, to me, was a weak episode. If we’d seen Avery, the whole situation would have appeared as silly and unimportant as it really was – without her we could get invested in Jack’s need to retain his elk tongue.
I believe the line was “Touched by a priest, but it’s ok”, the second part is really what sold it for me.
Thank you, all you sharp-eared people!
LD: October 14th is supposed to be the date of the live 30 Rock episodes, so expect to see Damon back for that one.
Interesting to see your position on the Pete sleep sex joke. This has been quite divisive, some finding it funny, others finding it rather sick. I’d have to say I’m in the latter camp as having sex with a sleeping person is sexual assualt.
Yeah, I thought it was pretty awful. Shouldn’t have left the writer’s room IMO.
Come on, Pete’s relationship (and specifically sex-wise) with his wife has already been set up as completely weird and unhealthy, I thought that was right in line, and an hilarious sight gag.
For me, the first season of 30 Rock was hit-and-miss. Seasons 2 and 3 were just a riot. Things began to unravel last year. Then last night I saw Pete’s poor wife getting raped… Good night, 30 Rock. Hope to not see you at the Emmys…
Disturbing and not at all funny to have a rape joke in 30 Rock. I expect better from them. That was awful.
Super creepy and sad and rape-y. Shame on 30 Rock!
Really sad that Tina Fey of all people would think that such a joke is ok. Here at my campus of the University of Florida a person was found trying to have sex with a girl who was sleeping…it is definitely sexual assault. don’t we all remember what happened with Joan in Mad Men?
You always need consent.
Wow. I can’t believe the seriousness taken with that joke. In that episode we see Kenneth get hit by a car, a joke about molestation, Jack assuming a guy is gay and then sexual harassment on him even though he was there as a professional, and the sleeping sex joke.
Its a weird show with weird characters where certain characters look like muppets on HD. I completely disagree with the disgust regarding that joke, and that is about all I can say about and not devolve into attacks, so I’ll leave it at that.
I completely agree that that joke was horrible. I watch 30 rock with my parents. We’re behind so I watch the episodes first and later we watch them together. I am considering skipping the entire episode just because I can’t imagine watching it with them.
Didn’t do anything for me. I think they’ve lost it. Are new writers to blame? Would this show still be on the air without Lorne Michaels’ clout at NBC?
Carol said he was touched by a priest as a kid.
I thought this episode was great. Definitely gives me hope for the rest of the season.
My favorite part was the credits for TGS, which listed Ricky and Ronnie as writers. I love that Tina Fey hasn’t forgotten about Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.
You have a really big crush on Community, don’t you? Anyway I thought the writing for 30 Rock’s premiere was sharper; may be due to Community needing to tie up too many loose ends which made it too frenetic and the show really didn’t need Betty White to guest star.
I admit 30 Rock did feel like a chore at times last season but this was the first episode in a long while that made me compelled to rewatch. Baldwin was on fire (I thought he was phoning it in at times last season) and the Jenna/Pete plot was pretty awesome. Could have done without the Pete-rough-sexing-his-wife joke and surprised it was the only joke you laughed at; is that a married guy thing?
I don’t see why people had issue with the rough-sex joke. It has been shown in the past how weird of a relationship Pete has with his wife. And it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they had worked out a deal where he could “do what he likes” as long as he doesn’t wake her up.
Yeah, it works because it’s been established previously that Pete and Paula’s sex life is… unusual, to say the least. I could easily buy that this was something that they’d established as acceptable.
My issue with it wasn’t the joke as much as the visuals. If it had been a throwaway line by Pete then I wouldn’t mind, but seeing him hump his snoring wife (twice) was too much.
My husband hated the rape joke, so no, it’s not a married guy thing.
If they had an agreement that he could do this, they should have made that explicit in the show and left it to fanwanking.
That should be NOT left it to fanwanking.
1) Anyone else catch Carol saying he’ll be back in town October 14, which is 2 Thursdays from now? Similar to Wesley Snipes saying he’d be back for May Sweeps.
2) Is the 3rd cast member of TGS still on the show or did he leave after last season?
For 2), Josh left at the beginning of season 4. This set up the story arc about finding a new cast member for TGS.
I was a little confused by the apparent love for CBS in this episode. Well not love, but certainly not hate. And after Community slammed Shit My Dad Says, it seemed even weirder. I was kind of hoping for piling on CBS.
Alan, we get it, you love Community. Some of us can’t stand the smarminess exuded every frakking second by Joel McHale. We prefer our smarminess to be exuded by the funnier Alec Baldwin (who knows when to turn it on and off, as opposed to the always “on” McHale is stuck in).
As for when Matt Damon is back, umm, didn’t you listen to Liz? “I’ll see you October 14th!
October 14th is a Thursday. 30 Rock is awesomely meta. Like in the beginning, with Liz’s season 5 quip. Love it.
Reply to comment…
so we’ll introduce it by saying, “Season 5, here we go.”
BRAVO
And some of us love Community and have no problem with Alan praising it.
Aww man, I was all pumped up about pointing out the October 14th thing, but was beaten to the punch. Oh well. There’s no way Liz would say something like that unless it were true.
Ugh, the layout of this site remains nearly unbearable…
…so, does it boil down to: if it’s a sitcom that is not Community, then it’s crap? It might save you a lot of time. Then we could get more interviews with people from Community. And plugs for podcasts. Or lack of podcasts.
Yes. Clearly. Thank you for reading my mostly positive review and taking “if it’s not Community, it’s crap” out of it. Well-played.
You could probably email the site admin about the layout of the site. I don’t think Alan has control over that. I know I have thought about that too.
I think its funny that you mention Community and 30 rock as they are the only shows I agree with Alan 100 percent on. Although I think this 30 rock was a great start to the season although not a great episode.
Anyone else view Pete screwing his sleeping wife as a pretty cut and dry rape scene, and not funny at all?
I don’t think any other television show could take the idea of a shirt made of pubes and turn it into a nearly-genuine “awwwwwwwww” moment.
Rape is hilarious! I hope this leads to more rape jokes on network primetime tv! God bless America!
Fred, you obviously haven’t paid attention to 30 Rock, and specifically, Pete’s sexual relationship with his wife.
Sleep sex isn’t the worst thing they’ve ever done.
Agreed. I don’t care that they have an “odd” sexual relationship. Unless they showed a scene where Paula specifically said “it’s okay for my husband to have sex with me while I’m still asleep”, then I’m interpreting the scene as a rape scene. You can be the kinkiest couple in the world, but you still have to establish consent.
I’m not trying to be a humorless feminist here, but that scene pretty much turned my stomach. The rest I found hilarious as usual, and I loved the “pube shirt” remark at the end. Grossest declaration of love ever. lol
I’m with you, Fred.
And the idea that they’ve enjoyed kinkiness before, so it’s established that he had her consent/agreement? Bullshit.
“And she was asleep, so I didn’t have to be gentle!”
Awesome, just awesome. It’s not enough to make me quit the show, but it made me sad.
I spent the summer catching up with this series (by which I mean watching the past three season), so this seems absolutely weird being able to comment on a Sepinwall post so soon after seeing an episode.
I understand the concern on the Pete/Paula sex scene, but I agree with Alan: you have to know that backstory to appreciate it, and I wonder how many people remember that (it took the prompting of me reading this to jog my memory).
The Jack-fest line was absolutely priceless.
…just to clarify: the show is doing a live episode on october 14th, hence the shoutout. damon (and i think jon hamm?) is signed on to guest star for that episode.
anyway, alan, i totally agree on all counts. i was super pleased to see a different side of both jenna and pete – actually, i would’ve liked for that plotline to stick around for a while, but in the end i guess i’ll take what i can get. also loved the line about muppets at awards shows.
I’m at a loss how you can write a review of this episode and not mention daddy bear Jack, one of the funnier moments they’ve given Baldwin to play in a looooooooooong time.
Actually he did – near the end of the review Alan mentioned that the Avery storyline “gave Alec Baldwin various amusing bits of business to play, including Jack’s attempt to play daddy bear with Avery’s friend James.”
It’s odd, I found this episode to be funnier than any 30 Rock I’ve seen in a long time. I’m surprised nobody has mentioned the two funniest lines…
Liz: It okay. Don’t be cry.
Carol: I want grown-up love (while hysterically breaking down).
Sidenote: I hate that I have to logout just to post a comment here.
was the funniest line on NBC last night.
Agreed! Can’t wait for an excuse to use it myself.
I really enjoyed this episode– although I also have to say I don’t have the contempt you do for S4. Even though I thought at the time it was probably the weakest season, a rewatch suggested it had some pretty good things going for it.
And I thought the sleep-sex joke was hilarious, *especially* the second cut back to it. It might not have worked otherwise, but there was something about that second cut that really added a touch of aggressive/confrontational humor that was necessary to pull it off.
And yes, I think Pete and Paula must have some arrangement where this is OK. I think to think otherwise is to assume Tina Fey, of all people, is signing off on “Gee, isn’t rape hilarious?” jokes.
Actually, Tina signed off on (a delivered) a line last season about Elizabeth Banks being on Maxim’s “I’d Rape That” 100. I hated that joke, but I hated the one this week more.
The difference is that the “I’d Rape That” joke is about the type of magazine Maxim is (and the type of men who “read” it) and hence funny.
Even if last season wasn’t the best season – there were no awful episodes – every single one was funnier than anything on television since arrested development
Community, Party Down and a few episodes of the Office were all better then last season of 30 Rock
So, I’m insane. I’ve never been disappointed in Rock before. I have a crush on Tina and her show but if we were dating (the show and I, I mean) this is the point where I start asking my friends to tell me ‘what they really think’. Jenna seemed like a twin or something and not her character; Tracy made me smile not for one second; Kenneth couldn’t make himself seen, what the what?!
“Burned out Mcdonald’s arch”? “Thought this was my nutritionist”? I won’t go on with quotes but pubeshirt, snore-sex, priest-touching; sounds like $#*! my show is funnier than.
Did anybody else find that there seemed to be “higher production value” on this episode; maybe the kind of camera used or something? Sounds like ominous success might be getting ready to inhale the soul out of a pretty great show.
Goodness knows how much I love Community, but I thought 30 Rock was far and away the funniest thing on TV last night. Definitely was on par with the strong end to last season. (Also, I thought the sleep sex joke was funny, but I laughed most at Pete tricking Liz into imagining it again.)
One silly detail I loved: Liz recoiling in horror when Pete hugged her in the hallway. Took me by surprise in the same way Jeff’s high-five with the random man at his impromptu wedding did on Community.
How could anyone even talk about this episode and not mention the absolutely amazing material about Barefoot Contessa! Maybe it’s just because I idolize Ina Garten, but the combination of two my all-time favorite shows, “30 Rock” and “Barefoot Contessa” was just about as fantastic as I could have ever hoped!
Maybe this is looking too deep into it…but two of the writers on TGS according to the credits Kenneth watches are “Ricky” and “Ronnie” which are the names of the two main writers for Studio 60 on that fictional show. Being that a theme of the episode was that it shouldn’t have been on for five seasons (one expected reason was Studio 60) I think it could have been?
And October 14 lands on a Thursday. So we all know when Carol will be back.
If it weren’t for that cutaway (TWICE) to Pete’s wife – the gag would have held up without the need for the visual, I think – I wouldn’t hesitate to say that I loved this episode. What worries me is that the writers knew exactly what they were doing and yet defiantly left it the way it was done. I can’t even attribute it to a lapse in judgment. The show’s going from “smart” to “smart-ass”. It’s becoming hard to watch and this makes me sad.
Anyone else feel they missed a huge joke opportunity by not having Alec Baldwin’s Producer credit come up when they were discussing Jenna’s new credit?
Thats’s exactly what I thought while watching it!
The way he was standing, with a lot of room to his left on screen, made me think for SURE his producer’s credit was going to come up there. I’m left thinking that was what they intended but it somehow didn’t time out right, because the joke is just left hanging…
Their timing for that joke truly sucked, and it didn’t have to — the credits seemed to take their own time during that scene, and it would have been so much more effective to exploit that.
Also, after That Joke, that character’s dead to me, but since he’s disposable in a way the mastermind over RESCUE ME isn’t, I’ll just mute the sound whenever he’s on. Unconventional consensual sex is one thing; more violent sex made possible when a partner’s too deep asleep to consent, is another. One disgusted look from her, then letting him continue, would have resolved the issue and made clear The Unusual Nature of Their Relationship. Yep, Fey has a Duderino Problem, and her Last Broad Standing protected status within the Broadway Video empire doesn’t make it right.
But they did have the producer credits go on FOREVER and then switch to “Produced By” for quite a few more names.
I loved it. Laughed myself silly. Even better on repeated viewings.
The Pete/Paula sex joke would have been fine without the visuals, it’s too crass.
Anyway, it was a strong episode (I like this one better than Community which I also like but it is way overpraised on this site)
Best line of the night: Kenneth to Tracy “Would an imaginary Kenneth know you have a mole on your…..
list of pets you want to own!”
“And the double-flash to Pete having sex with his sleeping wife was the most I laughed…”
Jesus. I was horrified by the rape in the show and am horrified that you liked it.