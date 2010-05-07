’30 Rock’ – ‘The Moms’: If you believe they put a man on the moon…

A few weeks ago on the old blog, I said that I was going to take some time off from writing about “30 Rock” in the hopes that I might enjoy the show more if it felt less like a chore. I didn’t particularly love last night’s Mother’s Day episode, but I do have a few things I want to say about it, so spoilers coming up just as soon as I wake up with a revolver in my jean shorts…
“The Moms” wasn’t a very funny episode of the show – as always, I think Tina Fey and company find Elaine Stritch so inherently funny that Colleen episodes always feel underwritten in the joke department – yet it did some nice things in trying to pull Liz and some of the other characters back into reality.
One of the many problems this season is that Liz has become too pathetic and ridiculous, with the number of jokes at her expense undercutting not only the character but the show around her. Liz of the early seasons was able to walk that knife edge of both straight woman and funny character, and as she’s become more crazed, the show has suffered for not having her there to help anchor some of the stuff with Jenna, Tracy and Kenneth.
But the Liz of this episode was a recognizable human being again, with the Buzz Aldrin scene managing to be both sincere and silly. And I’d like to think that Liz saying goodbye to the Astronaut Mike Dexter fantasy is also the show saying goodbye to the lunatic version of Liz who kept mentioning him.
Similarly, Tracy and Jenna’s stories with their moms (one fake, one real but with a half-fake bosom) were also nice grounded moments for the show’s two broadest main characters, and the sort of thing “30 Rock” needs to do with them a few times a season.
So not great, but tonally corrective. Plus, the return of Will Ferrell as “Bitch Hunter” – this week co-written by Matthew Weiner! (And that was followed by the joke about Mrs. Lemon having been a secretary at Sterling Cooper.)
What did everybody else think?
The bridesmaid dress returns again! When’s the season finale? Are we actually going to see Cerie’s wedding? I’d really love to see her whole list of bridesmaids on this show, especially Monica Cruz.
And it’s not half-fake! She’s got the meat…
Also I liked the idea of Buzz Aldrin yelling “I walked on your face!” at the moon. If I’d walked on the moon, I’d so do that.
Not just Cerie, but all three weddings on one day! If that isn’t a recipe for sitcom success, I don’t know what is.
Lutz’s mom, for the win.
Ditto on Lutz’s mother.
I especially enjoyed when “she” found out that Liz was 40 years old, and told her “John is looking for… a greener banana.”
My other favorite moments –
Liz and Jack open the door, see Colleen, and Liz mutters “neck tie”.
Colleen’s referrence to “Our Lady of Reluctant Intergration”.
Colleen – “Where will I be then? Circling the globe in my coffin rocket.”
Overall I found this episode to be a let down after last week’s hilarious offering (which had me laughing so hard my eyes were shut during the Bitch-Hunter scene and I completely missed that it was Will Ferrell). The scenes with the moms just seemed to miss the mark more often than not and Tracy and Jenna seemed to be poorly used throughout.
Not sure I agree with you Alan on the necessity of pulling Liz back from the hapless, sexless loser she seems to play so well but hopefully the show will have a strong finish for what has been an up and down season.
I thought last week’s episode hung together really well, and I figured it might be the one that you’d write about, Alan.
As for this one, I liked it, but they shouldn’t have gone back to the “Bitch Hunter” well. It was perfect in its brief absurdity. Now it seems like they shot a bunch of stuff on one day with Ferrell and now they’re using the lesser bits because the first was so funny.
Have to disagree about the “Bitch Hunter” bit. I’ll take a 5 second clip anytime. Ferrel’s delivery and look is money! Had to pause my DVR from laughing so hard.
“Put the mimosas down…bitch!”
With any other actor this would have been funny, but with Will Ferrell’s inimitable delivery it was comedic gold.
Eh. It didn’t add anything to the joke. Over-the-top misogyny can quickly go from funny to gross. The first time worked so well because it was over almost before you realized what was happening.
Plus, shouldn’t he have said “…bitches?” Or was said bitch double-fisting mimosas?
Even in an episode that doesn’t really hold together all that well, there’s still a lot of funny in the margins. If this episode had just been Liz and Buzz Aldrin yelling at the moon, that was very funny. “Bitch Hunter” being written by Matthew Weiner and someone else was as good of a throwaway joke as any. So although this episode felt very underdone compared with the superlative Community and Parks & Rec episodes earlier, there’s usually enough funny in 22 minutes of 30 Rock, even if it doesn’t all come together.
I audibly groan every time I realise it’s going to be yet another Coleen episode.
Buzz Aldrin was great fun though.
I wish they hadn’t been so close to Buzz’s face. For one, his expression never moved, like it was frozen. Also, they were so close, you could SEE Buzz reading the cue cards – that is, unless he has a medical condition where his eyes shift left to right nonstop. In that case, I apoligize.
I just can’t believe how much “Jenna’s mom” has aged since 3rd Rock From the Sun. Unbelievable.
I enjoyed Colleen making Kenneth forget his name.
Yeah, Jan Hooks has certainly aged (don’t we all), she seems to have gotten considerably heavier too.
I thought this episode was hilarious. Love all the mother and child exchanges. Tracy/fake mom was surprisingly sweet.
I feel like this show never wins. When it does loads of jokes it gets criticized for lack of characterization but when it does sweet/serious moments like this episode, it gets criticized for not being funny enough. Anyway I thought the show struck a nice balance plus how many shows can get Buzz Aldrin to yell ‘I WALKED ON YOU FACE’ at the moon?
Our Lady of Reluctant Integration
As one who spent 6 years in Catholic school, REALLY really enjoyed that throwaway. Only this show man. Some of the writers must have serious Irish mother issues. Colleen is always perfectly written.
Come on. Reviewing this instead of FRINGE?!
I haven’t reviewed Fringe in at least a month, and I haven’t watched in several weeks. I think that one has fallen out of the rotation for the time being.
@sepinwall – you should catch up with Fringe (excluding last week’s musical debacle), the two part finale has now been set up nicely.
I’m not one who likes to tell Alan what to write about, but I do recommend that you catch up on Fringe if you have time. I thought last night’s episode set up what is going to be an awesome 2 part finale.
Okay, last comment on this, as I want to avoid derailing the 30 Rock discussion, but I’ve found that even the Fringe episodes that are universally considered to be the better ones (like the ’80s flashback) don’t really move me all that much, and it seems like effort to find time to both watch and write about the show as a result.
This is one of those episodes where you just sit back and say, “They got Buzz Aldrin to scream mean things at the moon!” And you say thank you and bow your head and order yourself a pair of pajamoralls.
I think they might approach Elaine Stritch’s dialogue the same way they did Rip Torn’s? Which means it’s not funny, but at least character-appropriate for Jack.
You know, I agree that this season has not been nearly as funny as past ones. However, the running gag of “Astranaut Mike Dexter” always made me giggle. Maybe because the of the name, or maybe because of the way Liz said it. Either way, I am a little sad to say goodbye to him.
Re: Jan Hooks – I recently rewatched 3rd Rock From the Sun, and yeah– it’s only been 10 years or so, but she has not aged well. And, this is awful, but I am so startled by her appearance that I can’t concentrate on what’s happening on screen.
I have not enjoyed this season nearly as much as in the past. However, I really liked last night’s show:
Cantaloupe/bag of mushroom soup.
I got a job at Sterling-Cooper.
That has worked on women stupider than you.
Church of Reluctant Integration.
Kenneth/Keith, not so much.
I was sure you were going to pick “just as soon as I yell at the moon with Buzz Aldrin.”
Not a classic episode, but more laughs than usual for this season.
“Put the down the mimosa, Bitch!”
Not a real good episode.
I failed to look past the ultimate strangeness of the Buzz Aldrin scene to see any hint of Liz clawing her way back to reality, but then again, I haven’t been as disappointed by Season 4 and Liz Lemon’s progression as many have.
The highlights for me was Tracy and his fake mum “reconnecting” and the return of Bitch Hunter.
How many Mad Men references are you allowed to have in show which has had Don Draper guest star on four occasions?
There was the Matthew Weiner writing credit, Maggie Lemon’s job at Sterling Cooper and Kenneth said his name was Dick Whitman last year.
I’m looking forward to the remaining two episodes
I like Elaine Stritch’s delivery of lines, and the way Alec Baldwin goes into a hostile defensive position in her scenes makes them better. But It’s good that they use her sparingly. I think Jan Hooks character was written a little better this time, too (she’s had a pretty severe bout with cancer since 3rd Rock– I hope she gets more work)
“Seeing two women! What are you? Italian?”
Laughed my ample Italian ass off at that one.
Loved the Mad Men references, too. Is it July yet?