A few ‘Breaking Bad’ pictures to tide you over til July 17

“Breaking Bad” season 4 doesn’t debut until Sunday, July 17th, but we have a few exclusive pictures to help curb your fix for Heisenberg and his blue meth.
The 2nd and/or 3rd pictures could be considered spoilers – though I’d argue both are of something most of us have assumed would happen – so rather than just post them here on my blog, we instead set up a separate photo gallery where you can both look at the pretty pictures (as gorgeously shot as “Breaking Bad” itself) and comment on the implications of them while leaving this blog clean and wholly spoiler-free.
Current plan on the interviews I did on my trip to Albuquerque is to post them whenever I’m on vacation in early-mid July, not long before season 4 begins. I still have yet to see any episodes myself, and though I’m feeling antsy, just seeing these images of Cranston, Paul, etc. in character felt nice.
This post should maybe appear above the actual pictures, that way people who care about spoilers can actually see the spoiler warning.
hmm nice
These are incredible! Thanks so much, Alan. I love seeing new photos, especially the great ones “Breaking Bad” has. They are not only artistic but also tell a story.
Just one more month to go… Hope to see more pics soon to help me get over the intolerably long wait.
Damn, Anna Gunn looks like a major badass in pic 2.
Run!!
I miss Jesse’s hair already. :( But man am I stoked. Hurry up July! I can’t stand this stupid wait!
Yeah, Breaking Bad loves their bald/shaved head dudes. He still looks pretty.
I want that Jesus silhouette shirt Jesse is wearing. Wonder where to get one
Actually that’s Steve Aoki on Jesse’s shirt (see [dimmak.bigcartel.com]).