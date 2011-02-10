A ‘Terriers’ DVD update from Shawn Ryan

When “Terriers” was heading towards the finish line of its first, only, brilliant, abysmally-rated season, Fienberg and I kept trying to console ourselves and the private eye drama’s other fans with the notion that the series had a clear beginning, middle and end and would live forever beautifully on DVD.
However, there hasn’t been much news on the DVD front since FX announced the cancellation, John Landgraf spoke, I interviewed Ted Griffin, etc. And given that the DVD market has shrunk enough in recent years that not everything gets released anymore, I began to worry. So I checked in with “Terriers” executive producer Shawn Ryan, who’s been busy with the launch of FOX’s “The Chicago Code,” and he had some potentially good news to share.
He said Fox Home Video had financial concerns about producing a “Terriers” DVD, since a low-rated series suggested potential low sales, there won’t be a second season on FX on which they could piggyback their marketing(*), etc.
(*) As Landgraf helped explain to me a while back, that’s the reason DVD sets are released so close to the new season of a show: the home video divisions don’t usually have big marketing budgets, so if they time the release to the TV premiere of the next season, the network winds up doing a lot of the promotion for them.
But, Shawn continued, “after some pressing, Fox Home Video is in talks with a major, major company to do an exclusive ‘Terriers’ DVD release. We’d do commentaries for the eps and extras as well. Unclear right now whether it would be standard DVD, Blu-Ray or both. This deal isn’t finalized yet so I don’t want to say more than that, but things are looking more promising than they were a month ago for a release.”
He added that the show will also be available on Netflix streaming and iTunes, giving fans of the show multiple platforms on which to access it, proselytize to their friends, etc.
I’ll keep you posted when I know more, but I feel much better now about this than I did a few weeks ago.
Fingers CROSSED. I would put this on pre-order NOW if I could.
I will watch this once a year, at least.
Is the iTunes availability indefinite? As in, if I find out later that there won’t be a DVD for some reason, can I go back there and buy them then?
I’ll continue hoping for a Blu-ray release, then.
GREAT news! I imagine ‘exclusive release’ means that it will only be available to purchase through this company? Maybe a place like ‘Best Buy’ or another big box (or Amazon I suppose). Either way, I’ll buy multiple copies of the BluRay!
I want this on Blu-Ray so bad.
Good news… it’s a must-buy for my household whenever it gets released.
I didn’t know enough to be worried — so glad to hear that things are looking promising!
Thanks for the update! Was wondering if I needed to write another e-mail to Fox….
We want the blu-ray!
Um yeah, if it’s DVD only I’ll pass. Why some studios still release certain titles on DVD and not on Blu-ray is beyond me. It’s a dying format.
Physical media in general is in decline, and the market for Blu-ray is still much smaller than than for DVD. Even The Sopranos has stalled when it comes to Blu-ray releases. DVDs are cheaper, can be played on more devices, and especially with DVD upconversion, are often good enough for people. That does not even take into account streaming and download services like Netflix and iTunes, which can offer HD without the manufacturing, distribution, and inventory costs.
Physical media will be around for a long time to come. Streaming is nowhere near the quality that a an average Blu-ray transfer offers. Downloads have a tiny share of the market at this point. And Blu-ray sales continue to increase, whereas DVD sales are going down. New releases on Blu-ray often get close to 50% of all sales, some have even cracked the 50% mark already. The movie “Red” that recently came out for instance had 46% of all sales – and it wasn’t a BD/DVD combo pack. Also the movie “Buried” was recently only released on Blu-ray combined with the DVD – no regular DVD release is available.
And concerning The Sopranos – Blu-ray sales have not taken off because HBO has priced them ridiculously high. I’m one of the people who would like to buy them but won’t because of the pricing.
I’ll buy the Blu-ray for sure. I keep looking for it on Amazon, and also requested it on [www.showsondvd.com]. Glad to hear there’s at least more of a possibility now. Please keep us posted.
BTW, you can sign up on Amazon to be notified when it becomes available. That at least lets them know people are interested.
This makes me a very happy lady.
Good news, Alan. I’ll pass it around.
RWG (and thanks for keeping us all up on this kind of thing)
I would literally die happy if this got a Blu-Ray release.
I had no idea that Terriers had the possibility of NOT being on DVD or BR, so one big PHEW on that. Obviously, I’m going to buy the hell out of the DVD/BR (BR would be better, but the DVD would suffice).
Thanks for staying on this, Alan! I can’t wait to own Terriers!
Thanks for the update on such an awesome show.
“Fox Home Video is in talks with a major, major company to do an exclusive ‘Terriers’ DVD release.”
Criterion!
Haha wouldn’t that be a treat.
I’ve been harassing John Landgraf, Shawn Ryan and FOX on twitter for 2 months now. I’d like to think it’s going to get done just to shut me up lol.
I’m actually a little depressed even hearing about Terriers, to be honest, but I’m sure I’ll be glad when it comes out.
I hear ya. It’s like ripping off a scab.
I’m glad there seems to be movement on this front.
If it takes too long to get released though, I’m probably just going to go with Amazon video on demand. I’d much prefer to own the DVDs, but I’m glad that there’s at least a safety net of some sort out there for owning the series.
Terriers. Chicago Code.
I know which one I would pick if there was a choice of a series…
Love for it to be shout factory. Look at their freaks and geeks set.
This was my first thought too – Freaks and Geeks is one of my favorite DVD sets because they went to such lengths to really give fans as much extra material as possible. I really hope to see the same for Terriers – I’m still depressed about the cancellation and would love some new stuff to watch like deleted scenes, interviews, commentaries, etc.. As a Canadian, I never was able to watch it legally or contribute to the ratings, and we can’t access it on iTunes, Netflix or Hulu, so the dvd set is the only option – I’m adding my name to the notification list on Amazon now.
I read about the Tia Mowry show “The Game”. Had ratings of 1 million viewers and was cancelled by whatever network it was on (BET?). Three years of the show being rerun ALOT, marathons and the show was optioned ( three years later) by another network. The ratings are now phenomenal.
Just saying!
It was on The CW with no promotion. After years of build up of reruns and a heavy promotion campaign it worked on BET.
This needs to be in glorious 1080p Blu-ray, but I’d settle for HD streaming on Netflix.
Damn this was such a good show. I would love to see more adventures with these characters. Hey give us a mini series of a tv movie or two? Anyways even if there is never anymore at least on DVD it would be a complete story.
I hope it is available internationally (ie. Amazon, not Best Buy) and not region locked. None of the Australian networks seem to be interested in showing this show, so it would be nice to see it legally.
Ditto that. I have friends in Europe that have no other way to see many of these shows either. :( I was shocked when someone told me what they would have to go through in order to see an actual american movie. Something like travel 200 miles to a major city to see it in a theater 1 year after the release. Well, maybe not quite that bad, but bad enough.
I feel better now too! And renewed hope for mankind. :)
This show should have never been canceled
gads i was devastated when this was canceled i need those dvd’s!
any new info on this?
The minute I found out Terriers wasn’t being aired in Canada, I signed up to be notified about the dvd at Amazon, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. Why can’t dvds be set up like print-on-demand book?
When my teenager leaves home….all he wants to take with him is his boxed set of ‘The Wire’….boxed set ‘The Shield….boxed set ‘The Godfather’ and his lone disc of ‘Terriers’….says it all!
What’s the news on this now? I would LOVE for Terriers to be on DVD or even Blu-Ray….