ABC announces ‘Toy Story That Time Forgot’ Christmas special

One of the very best things ABC aired last fall was the “Toy Story” Halloween special, “Toy Story OF TERROR!,” a half-hour adventure featuring Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang (plus a few new characters like Combat Carl) stuck in a motel on a dark and stormy night when strange things were happening to the toys. Though the toys probably exhausted their usefulness for full-length films with the amazing “Toy Story 3,” they’re sill incredibly valuable for shorter stories like that one, which dealt with Jessie’s claustrophobia and turned Mr. Pricklepants into the “Toy Story” version of Abed from “Community.”
“TERROR!” was so good, in fact, that I hoped it would just be the first of many holiday specials, and today ABC granted that wish, announcing the new Christmas special “Toy Story That Time Forgot,” which will air this year during the holidays.
According to the press release, “During a post-Christmas play date, the ‘Toy Story’ gang find themselves in uncharted territory when the coolest set of action figures ever turn out to be dangerously delusional. It’s all up to Trixie, the triceratops, if the gang hopes to return to Bonnie’s room.” The cast includes Kevin McKidd from “Grey’s Anatomy” as Reptillius Maximus.
As a fan of these characters and of Kristen Schaal (who plays Trixie), sign me up.
What does everybody else think? Would you rather the gang take a break for a while, or does this seem a good way for them to live on without undoing the sense of finality from the last film?
I love the idea of using shorts and specials to keep the characters out there without making a movie (both because I think they’ve already got three great movies and because I hope they back off of making so many feature sequels). Excited to have this one confirmed!
Quality aside, I kind of feel like these (and the shorts that Disney/Pixar have run before some of their features) tarnishes the perfectly bittersweet ending of Toy Story 3.
I THINK I agree with this. Loved the Halloween short, but I wondered if it was “worth it”. The four-corners of the Toy Story Trilogy are exceptional, and complete.
Every time you dip back into the well, you risk ruining that. Both by adding something that is inferior in quality (which so far hasn’t happened) but also by expanding too far. Ask someone if they’ve seen the Toy Story Trilogy and they’ll probably say yes. But follow it up with “and all the specials, tie ins, spin offs, etc” and it gets more complicated. Toy Story was a shared experience, and it’s becoming just a little bit less-so which each addition.
Plus, my roommates deleted the original airing off our DVR, and it took me months to re-record. So I’m bitter.
I don’t see why it would affect your regard for the movies because there have been shorts, specials and other tie-ins. The original “Star Wars” trilogy was not diminished by the “Star Wars Holiday Special,” widely regarded as one of the most awesomely bad TV shows of all time.
Funny, b/c the holiday special is exactly what I was thinking of. But with the Star Wars franchise, it’s gotten so massive that it’s become something completely unique. I’m a fan of the Expanded Universe despite some detours being hit/miss.
Cars 2 was the first Pixar movie to raise eyebrows in terms of possibly cashing in. So there’s a little bit of that in terms of my concern. I think it was Ebert who said that all these “director’s cuts” and “alternate endings” takes away from the shared-experience of films. Again, loved the Halloween short, so I’m looking forward to this Christmas one, but I’m doing so with SOME reservations.
Not Kevin McKidd from Grey’s Anatomy — Kevin McKidd from *ROME*.
As a Roman Empire Dinosaur.
This? Will be awesome.