ABC gives full-season orders to ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Happy Endings’ and ‘Last Man Standing’

ABC has given full-season orders to “Once Upon a Time,” “Happy Endings” and “Last Man Standing,” and has ordered 5 additional scripts for “Pan Am.”
“Once” has been one of the biggest freshman success stories so far this season, with both of its episodes so far performing strongly opposite the NFL and (once) the World Series. “Last Man Standing” has dipped a bit since its premiere but is still doing well for ABC on a night where they haven’t had comedy success in a long time, and “Happy Endings” has done decently at retaining the “Modern Family” audience (and hit a series high last week when the World Series was rained out) while drawing increasingly strong reviews and buzz.
“Pan Am” had a strong debut but has tailed off sharply ever since. Despite that, the show recently hired former “Lost” executive producer Steven Maeda to join the writing staff in anticipation of a back-9 pick-up. The script order is the kind of compromise you often see with shows a network likes but is concerned about in terms of creative or ratings. It shows faith in the series, gives them a bit more money, allows the network to see where things are going and buys a little more time to make the call on the back-9.
great news for happy endings!
I’m so excited Happy Endings got a full season!
Pam Am has me scratching my head. Was that fairly strong episode in Berlin just a fluke or can they match that level of creativity again? I can’t understand why they’ve given their strongest cast member (Karine Vanasse) such precious little to do since then.
A quick (and friendly) correction: Happy Endings aired all 13 of it’s original episodes, just back to back over six weeks last spring(with one left-over one airing in August).
Yup. This is what happens when I race to get a story up before returning to a house that still has no internet. Thanks for the reminder.
What is the status of “Suburgatory?”
It was already picked up for a full season.
I’m glad Happy Endings got a full season pick up. Good stuff, thanks Alan. I feel like it’s the strongest ensemble comedy on T.V. right now. I’m not a fan of Modern Family, so I guess take that for what it’s worth.
Pan Am is atrocious. I gave it a few episodes, but finally threw in the towel. Of course, I lasted longer than my friend who turned the pilot off after 10 minues because the background music was so loud and irritating.
It’s hard for me to watch Pan Am. Christina Ricci is just frighteningly thin.
I’ve peeked on Last Man Standing and they’ve chucked most of the racist, homophobic and misogynist humor. Now it’s basically grumpy Tim Taylor with a more interesting family.
I hope Once Upon a Time experiences a Happy Endings-like improvement, cause otherwise I will be very ticked at its continued existence.
I’m happy that ABC has given Pan Am more time, for I looove that classy 1960s show !