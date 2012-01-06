Alec Baldwin extends ’30 Rock’ contract, says NBC chairman

If “30 Rock” returns to NBC next season, Alec Baldwin will return with it.

Though the Emmy-winning actor has stated publicly in the past that he might want to leave the series after his contract finished, whether to return to movies or move into politics, NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that Baldwin had already extended his contract through next season, pending renewal. The deal was closed in the fall, Greenblatt said.

“30 Rock” returns to NBC’s schedule for its sixth season this Thursday night at 8. The show was held for mid-season because Tina Fey went on maternity leave, and because NBC had a comedy surplus and a timeslot deficit. Given its Emmy wins, critical praise and decent (by NBC standards) ratings, it is very likely to be back next season – and now will have Baldwin along with Fey and the others.