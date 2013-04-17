AMC announces ‘Breaking Bad’ will return in August

The final 8 episodes of “Breaking Bad” will debut on Sunday, August 11 at 9 p.m., one of many announcements made today at AMC’s upfront presentation for advertisers.
We always knew the “Breaking Bad” conclusion would air in summer, but this is nearly a month later than the first part of season 5 began (on July 15, 2012). That makes it a longer wait, but also (looking on the bright side) prolongs our relationship with Walter White and company a bit.
Those final “Breaking Bad” episodes will be used to launch “Low Winter Sun,” a new crime drama starring Mark Strong and Lennie James. It’ll air at 10 p.m. starting the same night, and lead into “Talking Bad,” an hour-long discussion of each “Breaking Bad” episode in the same vein as “Talking Dead” as been for “The Walking Dead.”
More to come in this post in terms of the other renewals and series pick-ups.
UPDATE: Okay, here are the other notable announcements from the AMC upfront:
* “Small Town Security” will be back on Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. A few weeks later, it’ll be joined on Thursdays by “Showville,” another reality series about a traveling small town talent show. It’ll air at 9 p.m. starting May 23.
* More Thursday reality starting August 15, with the new “Owner’s Manual” (two guys compete to master technology, one reading the manual and one not) at 9 p.m. and the return of “The Pitch” at 10 p.m.
* “Talking Dead” has, unsurprisingly, been renewed for a third season. I think this kind of show may be the wave of the future for breakout hits that don’t seem to have a compatible lead-outs. If “The Walking Dead” had somehow debuted years before “Lost,” I imagine “Lost” would have been followed by something like this, rather than years of failed imitators like “Invasion.” (That AMC is sandwiching “Low Winter Sun” in between “Breaking Bad” and “Talking Bad” suggests that old habits die hard, however.)
* AMC also renewed “Comic Book Men” and “Freakshow.”
* Lots and lots of new shows in development. On the scripted side, it’s heavy on period and science fiction: “King,” a ’60s political drama from Joe Scarborough and ex-“Sopranos” writers Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider; sci-fi drama “Ballistic City,” from “Pacific Rim” writer Travis Beacham and “Oblivion” director Joseph Kosinski; “Ashland,” set in ’50s Kentucky and created by indie film queen Allison Anders; “White City,” about journalists and diplomats living in Afghanistan; an untitled drama from “Mad Men” writer Dahvi Waller about two brothers running a New York automobile business in the ’20s; an untitled sci-fi series set in a future where we’re on the verge of a second American revolution; and “The Wall,” an espionage drama set in ’60s Berlin.
* Unscripted development: “Majority Rules,” a “light-hearted” look at the democratic process; “All-Star Celebrity Bowling,” which is exactly what you’d think; and “Cancelled,” in which six families compete to see whose reality show within the show will last the longest.
I still think they should have called the discussion show “Breaking Blab”.
What I don’t understand is why I would want to watch Talking Bad. I don’t watch Talking Dead because they don’t actually critique the show…they just have guests come on and gush about how good the show is, or the guests give cryptic answers about future plot lines. I enjoy the forums and message boards much more because I can read peoples’ theories and complain about the shows I like (or talk about what I love about these shows).
I’m not sure Talking Bad will really do much for me.
sorry…my comment should have been posted in the conversation immediately below this.
The absolute worst part of Talking Dead is how they cut to commercial immediately after some big emotional moment in the show (YMMV, but they are moments that are at least SUPPOSED to be emotional) only to have Chris Hardwick yelling “WELL NOW THAT LORI IS DEAD WHAT’S NEXT FOR CARL? WE’VE GOT SARAH WAYNE CALLIES TO TALK ABOUT HER TIME ON THE SHOW AND KEVIN SMITH COUNTS DOWN HIS TOP 10 SUPERVILLAINS” – It absolutely kills any emotion they’re trying to achieve.
Now think about a show like Breaking Bad, which is actually a good show with real emotion behind it, doing the same thing: “WELL I GUESS IT’S TIME TO SAY REST IN PEACE TO MIKE EHRMANTRAUT. WE’LL TALK TO JONATHAN BANKS ABOUT HIS UPCOMING PROJECTS AND TODD MACFARLANE IS HERE TO TELL US ABOUT HIS NEW ACTION FIGURES”.
It’s killing me just thinking about it.
So let me just get this straight. They’re going to air a new episode of Breaking Bad at 9. Then Low Winter Sun at 10. THEN shift to Talking Bad? Seems … odd, no?
It is. I get why they’re doing it but it’s kind of annoying.
Trying to get you to watch Low Winter.
As long as this means that Breaking Bad can air at 9pm instead of 10pm, I’m all for it.
Talking Bad is as boring as Talking Dead, then I don’t really care when they air it. The Breaking Bad Insider podcast is the only post-show discussion to listen to. Great stuff from, ya know, the people that make the show.
I was very late to the Breaking Bad party. Very, very late. So late that I need to watch the first half of season 5 before the second. I hope they get part 1 of season 5 onto Netflix a while before this so I can watch it and be ready when this finally debuts.
I doubt they will, but I would guess that they’ll air the first 8 again sometime in the summer
Also, at the moment, Sundance Channel is showing the entire Breaking Bad, two episodes each Monday night. They’ll eventually get up to Season 5 as well. But so will AMC – they’ll show season 5 part 1 at least twice before Part 2 begins.
But, yes, amazon.com is showing that Season 5, Part 1 is available for pre-order and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 4.
If you have On Demand, it will likely pop up there too, as well as in reruns on AMC.
That surprises me because the whole show up to S05E08 is on Netflix here in the UK.
It’s terrible that I have to wait until August for new episodes. The only good thing is that it’s on my birthday so I’ll take it as AMC’s present to me. I don’t like that I can’t watch “Talking Bad” right after the episode. That doesn’t make much sense to me.
I am curious as to to who will host.
Why is “Cancelled” a thing?
In the UK, Game of Thrones is followed by a 15-minute show talking about the episode, Thronecast. You might be able to watch it here (spoilers, obviously): [skyatlantic.sky.com]
It’s only 15 minutes, as the show has commercials in the UK, and airs from 9-10:15PM.
Anyone ask about better call Saul?
Doubt anyone else would agree with me onthis, but that late of a start date sucks. This past season was perfect because it ended before football season so the two didnt bleed into eachother. Now they do.
What the hell would Breaking Bad have to do with football? If you mean they’re on at the same time, just DVR Breaking Bads while you’re watching football and watch it when the game is over. That way you cam skip the commercials too – it’s better. I always do that, nothing to do with football.
I agree with Champ. I always watch it live. I don’t want to risk spoilers.
Will Talking Bad replace the BB Insider podcast?
If “Breaking Bad” airs for eight consecutive weeks starting August 11, and “The Newsroom” airs for 12 consecutive weeks starting July 14, both shows will have their respective series/season finales on September 29… the same night as the “Homeland” season three premiere. That’s kind of insane. Even with DVR, does one of these shows shift their schedule a week?
“The Newsroom” is an OK show, but against Breaking Bad? It isn’t even a contest. Even Homeland isn’t on the same level.
Honestly, I’m watching the Breaking Bad series finale over anything. Unless the world has ended by then, I’ll be there. I can always watch Homeland a bit later, and I refuse to watch The Newsroom under any circumstances.
This seems like a ridiculous move by AMC. The last few episodes of one of the most critically adored shows ever, will go up against the network televisions new series premiers. Each season has increased in viewership, and this would’ve undoubtably continued had it premiered mid July like last year. Not that the ratings matter anymore, I would still like lots of people to watch live.
I really doubt anything on the networks is going to be so MUST SEE that it will drain viewers from the final episode of Breaking Bad. Seriously, are you kidding?
Are the networks suddenly trying to compete onSundays again?
TWD has mad ratings, but BB doesn’t (even if it’s a far superior show), so how much would this really help with launching a new show sandwiched between BB and talking bad?
It will give SOME sampling to Low Winter Sun. After all, Breaking Bad will easily be their highest rated program on summer.
Talking Bad has no future (for obvious reasons), it’s just something they know will give them some ratings for a very cheap amount.
That said, I do agree that it makes a lot more sense to try to launch new shows after The Walking Dead. Just air that stupid Taking Dead at 11pm, the geeks will still be up by then.
@Greg — Have you not listened to Alan and Dan’s latest podcast? They talk about ABC’s futile attempt to appeal to the geeks who watched Lost by programming geek-friendly dramas after Lost. The geeks simply shut their TV’s off after Lost and went on the internet to talk about Lost with fellow geeks. I think AMC has been shrewd to learn a lesson from that and not delude themselves that they can launch a new drama by scheduling it after The Walking Dead. The Talking Dead gets better MUCH ratings than any new drama would and it is pure profit since the show costs nothing to make.
A drama from Joe Scarborough? Morning Joe? Scarborough Country? That Joe Scarborough? Yuck.
Says the guy with the word “Left” in his username. The drama in question is about the fight for civil rights for blacks in the ’60’s, which is not exactly something people on the Left would dislike.
My dislike, as should be obvious from the post, is for Joe Scarborough. I know nothing else about the show. As to the idea that the subject matter makes it a worthwhile project, the fact is a show about the civil rights movement can be shallow, inaccurate, or ineptly executed. I have no way of knowing how good or bad this one will be, but based on the awful track record of political and social “insight” that Joe Scarborough has shown on his “news” programs, I’m betting on the latter.
Although I am liberal, the main reason Left is in my usernames is that its similar to the first syllable of my last name.
@Jonas.Left — You don’t know Joe Scarborough as an executive producer (and not even the actual showrunner, or creative force) of a TV drama. Scarborough’s personal politics are irrelevant in this context. And I have enough admiration for AMC to bet against any drama they do being shallow or ineptly executed (though “inaccurate” is almost a certainty in this case, because this project is historical fiction with a central character who is completely the product of imagination).
If they didn’t want the show judged with Scarborough’s involvement in mind they wouldn’t be promoting his involvement. Since he hasn’t produced drama I don’t have any other basis for forming an idea of what he would bring to the show except his body of work in the political talk format, which I consider abysmal. Presumably that body of work is what gave Scarborough the caché with AMC that they committed to his show.
As many have noted in the wake of Hell on Wheels and The Killing, AMC dramas are not the sure things they once seemed.
Historical fiction can be accurate even with heavily fictionalized elements as long as it depicts real people and events in an honest way.
@Jonas.Left
(1). “Promoting” Scarborough’s involvement? AMC listed seven scripted series in development. All of the executive producers and writers are listed with the seven different series. About 40 different names. Were they supposed to HIDE Scarborough’s name?
(2). Why would AMC commit to a show about the fight for civil rights for blacks in the 1960’s based on Scarborough’s name? Because right-wingers who like Scarborough will let his name persuade them to watch a 1960’s civil rights show? If any names drew AMC’s interest, it is those of Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider, well-regarded writers in Hollywood known for their work on Northern Exposure and The Sopranos — not exactly right-wing shows. Why Scarborough is involved I don’t know, but he is probably just a financial backer of Frolov and Schneider’s project. That is what a lot of credited “executive producers” on TV series are.
(3) Historical fiction can be either quite faithful to known historical facts, or it can be loosely based on an historical event while inventing characters and facts to fit within a “period” framework. From what is known about the project under discussion, it would be about a Southern Democrat named King Carmichael getting elected to the Senate largely because of the support of white segregationists, but he is tapped by Lyndon Johnson to champion the civil rights cause. So, that sounds very much like an invented rather than a true story. What I care about is simply this: Is there a story there that will make for effective drama? To me, it sounds promising.
You’ve convinced me that this could well be the first watchable television show involving Joe Scarborough.
Teehee:)
This smacks of stunt-producing — his pal Mika is also a producer, which tells me all I need to know about their dramatic bonafides.
And, um, ain’t a caution that there are no African-Americans announced as attached as producers or writing staff? One would think that would be important, in crafting a narrative about good-yet-naive white people (as in Northern Exposure!) finally getting up the courage to end Jim Crow, so they’re a better people, afterwards… with Special Guest Villains Malcolm X and the Commie-symp Panthers.
*sigh*
CGEYE I hope Willie and Mike Barnicle will be there to agree with all of Joe’s ideas. If the scripts need punching up, maybe Mike could contribute some great George Carlin jokes.
That’s awesome. Now I have time to watch the first half!
Is “All Star Celebrity Bowling” going to be a Chris Hardwick/Nerdist production, as in a spinoff of the You Tube channel version?
Absolutely.
Maybe I missed it … did the announcement include who is going to host “Talking Bad”? Is it Chris Hardwick?
Good question. I have not been able to find the host online. I am just psyched that there is going to be a Talking Bad at all. While I think The Walking Dead is an entertaining show, I have always thought it has by far the least depth of the 3 main AMC shows. I always thought it was amazing TWD got a discussion show before Breaking Bad and Mad Men. Both BB and Mad Men warrant 10 times the discussion of TWD, even on a slow episode. That’s not to say TWD is a bad show, it just isn’t that deep. Waiting until 11 will be annoying, but at least the show will exist.
What if the new delay announced 2 days after the Boston Boming and one day after Obama was mailed ricin. Is why they are delaying it? Maybe they have to edit or remove scenes or something now?
I hope that isn’t the case. Obviously the ricin cigarette has been a long-running part of the show and is probably key to the writers’ plans for the final season. I hope they would remain true to their vision without being swayed by public opinion.
The ricin thing was actually a promo for the show.
i am a dish network subscriber and therefore missed the first 8 episodes of s5. is there any info on whether those episodes will be rerun sometime prior to august?
Ideal Talking Bad hosts: Bob Odenkirk, Krysten Ritter, Steven Michael Quezada, David Cross, Bill Burr, Giancarlo Esposito, Stephen King, Joshua Malina, Zach Braff, Seth Meyers, Matt Jones.
Alan Sepinwall (Idea from Mo Ryan)
Agree, they would be great choices. And Alan or Dan. Also I think Keith Richards, he is apparently a fan.