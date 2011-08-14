AMC renews ‘Breaking Bad’

AMC has renewed “Breaking Bad” for a final batch of 16 episodes that will conclude the Emmy-winning series’ run.
Production on those 16 will commence early next year, though AMC has yet to commit to plans on how to air them. Several published reports about the renewal have suggested the 16 might be split into two mini-seasons aired over two years or some other extended period.
But regardless of that not-small detail, this brings closure to what had become yet another messy, public behind-the-scenes negotiation between AMC and one of its top shows. A couple of weeks ago, published reports suggested that AMC, as part of a sweeping campaign to control costs, was trying to get the final season shrunk down to between 6 and 8 episodes, even though “Breaking” creator Vince Gilligan expected one more standard-length season to conclude the story of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. (Once upon a time, he’d said he saw this as a four-season show, but his plans have expanded since then. Either way, he never said it was a show that was designed to run forever.) There were even suggestions that if the negotiations fell apart, Sony would then shop the show to another network (maybe FX, which had originally developed Gilligan’s script), which would in turn require Gilligan to keep the show going for several more seasons to make it worth the new network’s while.
Fortunately, most of these situations tend to work out with the show staying where it is, and so “Breaking Bad” will end where it began – though whether it ends in 2012 or 2013 remains to be seen.
UPDATE: AMC put out the official statement about the renewal, including this comment from Vince Gilligan:
“It”s a funny irony — I”d hate to know the date of my own last day on earth, but I”m delighted to know what Walter White”s will be (episodically speaking). This is a great gift to me and to my wonderful writers. It”s knowledge which will allow us to properly build our story to a satisfying conclusion. Now, if we don”t manage to pull that off, we”ve got no one to blame but ourselves.
“‘Breaking Bad” has been a dream job these past four years. Working with the best cast and crew in television has no doubt spoiled me for future projects. I”m lucky to get to work with them on sixteen more episodes, and I will always be grateful to both AMC and Sony Television, who from the beginning, believed in our show and supported me creatively and professionally. We have been able to take risks with ‘Breaking Bad” which would not have been possible on other networks.”
Good to see the show is going out on it’s own terms. I wonder if Kurt Sutter’s words had anything to do with this deal getting finished finally. He had some very public words about how AMC runs its business and it’s refreshing to see someone in Hollywood be so honest and unfiltered.
All due respect to Kurt Sutter, but I would guess he had absolutely nothing to do with this. It was a business negotiation, pure and simple.
I hope SOA gets to go out on its own terms without Sutter prematurely scuttling it.
I hate split mini-seasons. That’s not natural storytelling for a season designed as a season.
Well, hopefully they’ll know beforehand whether the season will be split in two or not, so Gilligan and company can plan a natural break/arc for the the two halves. If that happens, the mini-seasons should be just fine.
Sad to know it’s going away, but glad to see it go out sooner rather than later. Even the best and brightest eventually run out of good storylines, and I didn’t want BB to go out as a bloated joke a la The Sopranos.
Excuse me??
Agree completely. Do even the most devout “Sopranos” fans rewatch that final season? Great that “BB” will end on its own terms sooner than risking a prolongued, watered-down departure.
Absolutely I watch Sopranos to this day. It is IMHO the finest TV series ever made. The Wire comes in a close second. Not sure where I’d rank BB but not above those two. It is a very, very, very good show but not quite the same calibre are Sopranos and The Wire.
Typo above. Meant to say:
“but not quite the same calibre AS The Sopranos and The Wire.”
Don’t like the mini-seasons idea that much, but I’m glad they end on theur terms.
Clearly AMC is going to split it 8 & 8. The “last” season will be a promotional platform for whatever drama will follow. It gives them their trio of hits (Mad Men/Walking Dead) through the 2013 television year.
Though I HATE split seasons I’m glad this got done and that Breaking Bad will have a proper ending right where it started.
And the idea that Kurt Sutter had ANYTHING to do with this is laughable. He’s a blowhard that had no business weighing in the first place.
I can promise you when the contracts for SOA are up, Sutter won’t be taking one penny less than he thinks he deserves much like he blasted Weiner for in his “Mad Men” negotiations. Sitter won’t be thinking about “Justified” or any other FX show when it comes time for him to get paid.
Don’t really care if it’s split seasons, Vince Gilligan and Co will tell the story they want and I’m sure it’ll be fantastic.
BRAVO OR WHAT i MEAN IS AMC came through. I have no idea when the next season will begin, but I sure hope it’s not going to be that length of time between seasons 3 and 4. Its seems someone is compromising. It a shame incredible shows like breaking bad have to sweat out if they will continue or not because a network is holding them back. SO FAR LOOKS LIKE WALT will have plenty of time to recover.
Opposite situation from The Wire. Critically acclaimed drama gets 3 additional episodes for fifth and final season rather than 3 less.
The news is bittersweet. While I’d love for there to be another 50 episodes, it’s nice that it’s getting a proper ending. I don’t know what I’m going to do without Breaking Bad or Mad Men in 2-3 years
V. Gilligan is gracious.
But I’m not sure if I like not having one final full length series, 13 episodes, Season 5, or two more series, 8 episodes, Season 5 and 6. I understand AMC wants to make money, and not pay for two more seasons, is one point of view. As fans we get an additionally three bonus episodes, but artistically the rhythm may suffer?
I’m just glad for the creator and writers of this show will have plenty of time to methodically plot the final two seasons, and that fans like me will enjoy.
When you think about how poorly AMC has promoted this show, it is amazing to me that so many people have found this show–and it is truly a find.
Consider how AMC re-aired seasons 1, 2, and 3, not at 10pm or at 11pm, but at 1am and as late as 4:30am? Is that the way to pick up new viewing fans?
It’s good news as far as “Breaking Bad” goes, but I’m a little concerned about the idea of AMC embarking on a big cost-control campaign.
I get that they have to make the numbers balance in order to stay in business, but we’ve seen what happens when networks fixate on the costs of their programming. I just don’t want to see AMC trying to sell us a show about Snooki’s post-“Jersey Shore” life because it’s cheap to make.
Once BB and Mad Men are done I mostly likely be done with AMC. They simply got extraordinarily lucky with those two shows–they don’t have any sort of development talent.
I’m happy to hear that it’s renewed and that there’s an end point in sight. I wish more shows ended earlier instead of running until they’re out of gas. I look forward to the show wrapping up nicely.
Man, and I was thinking of starting to watch this show, unless it’s not too late, although it’s probably a serial drama
NOOOO. IT CAN NEVER END! but i can see Jesse and Mike having their own spin-off based on their excellent raport from “Shotgun”
Sounds very likely that they’re aiming for two short seasons of 8 episodes each, similar to how ABC arranged for Lost to go out on 3 short seasons. They’d rather have the show around another year than bang out one last mega-season – it makes them more money, even if the number of episodes is the same.
Anyway I’ll take whatever I can get of “Breaking Bad,” and am curious to see how they handle the short seasons. No doubt they’ll come up with an adequate solution. I like the often deliberate pacing of Breaking Bad, but if they were forced to a bit less deliberate I think I’d like that version of the show just as much. (Lost was more deliberate prior to season 4 as well, but the crazy borderline-action movie version of the show they did in seasons 4 and 5 was a lot of fun.)
This means I assume the series will end after another 16 episodes after this season. Even though we want more there is a compromise.
I ALSO THINK IT IS POSSIBLE the actors have many opportunities to do other things. I wouldn’t mind if it was going to stay. I still feel they better not wait a long sabatical inbetween the next season.
Glad I didn’t have to decide whether to blame Matthew Weiner for BB’s early demise, that would have been a real Sophie’s Choice.
I’m going to guess 10 + 6. A slightly/somewhat shortish season next year, 10 episodes, then a half-season extension of 6, like Sopranos had.
I don’t think AMC would want to cram 16 in next year. Instead get 2 seasons for a bargain 16 instead of regular 26. Gilligan probably would have been happen to have just one more season of 13, but 16 doesn’t change the planning too much, and AMC gets two “seasons” out of it. For Gilligan, it makes no difference, aside from working in a cliffhanger between seasons if there are two, how or if it gets divided up.
I think we may look back in Season 3, when the writers were going by the seat of their pants, improvising their way out of tight corners on next to no time (as they told us), as the peak year of the series, for its rapid-fire inventiveness. But that’s when the series was still opening up. Now we’re moving slowly but surely into closing. From here on, or next year on, it needs to be plotted carefully to reach its inevitable doom.
That’s the thing about the “long form” of serialized drama. It doesn’t work well with typical network commercial decisions on an extension a few weeks before the end of the current season (see Rubicon). that would ruin BB. No wonder Gilligan is happy. Knowing he’s got exactly 16 episodes left after the current season, he can start planning now.
What is up with AMC and all its messy behind the scenes negotiations?
Not surprised by a set end date (which is a good thing really – and thinking back, S1 was shortened, so BB will end with something akin to 5 seasons totes, not far off from VG’s first proposed 4 seasons), but am weirded out by the ‘messiness’ of it all.
I imagine it’ll be broken into 2 half seasons of 8, but it really doesn’t matter. I trust the writers will find creative ways to deal with whatever schedule it ends up airing.
tho with MM’s also messy negotiations earlier that led to S5 being pushed to 2012, BB and MM might end in the same year after all.
Oh, poop.
It matters to me if they break up in into 2 more years instead of one. (Not that *I* matter to them :) But 2 years is an awfully long time, it was bad enough waiting a year for this season, but that’s not my main point.
Anything, anything, could happen in two years. Sure we all like to plan like we’ve got control over our lives and what we do with them, but as someone once said, “When you make plans, God laughs.” I know, I’ve been there, it’s true. I hope I’m still here in 2 years if it comes to that. Now how’s that for ending on a downer?
Correction, I meant to write, that I hope *everyone* is still “working their plans” in 2 years. Yet how could we possibly ignore that fact that America is turning into the country it wasn’t supposed to be? What a messed up combination, ie; personal plans and America’s plans. It’s enough to make one Break Bad.