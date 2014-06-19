AMC renews, postpones ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off ‘Better Call Saul’

Better stop holding your breath for “Better Call Saul,” folks. In a good-news, bad-news press release, AMC announced that the “Breaking Bad” prequel series, focusing on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman, has already been renewed for a second season, but now won’t premiere until sometime in early 2015, rather than the previously-announced November 2014 plan.
Season 1 will be 10 episodes, and season 2 will be 13. The release also says that the show will be paired with the second half of the next two seasons of “The Walking Dead.” (“TWD” hasn’t technically been renewed beyond this upcoming season, but that’s just a formality for the highest-rated drama on television.) With a November premiere, at least part of the first season would have still aired next to “Walking Dead” episodes, though, but this gives AMC more promotional time.
Also of note: “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, who has a co-creator credit on “Better Call Saul” with Peter Gould (who wrote the episode that introduced Saul), will now direct the new series’ premiere, and will now co-run the show with Gould. (See above for a picture of Odenkirk on the set with Gould and Gilligan. As usual, the New Mexico sky looks great.)
What does everybody else think? I have sensed some ambivalence about the need for any kind of “Breaking Bad” spin-off. Does AMC’s apparent confidence in it, and Gilligan signing on full-time, make you more excited? Or does it seem like AMC is just desperate to have another successful show alongside “The Walking Dead,” given the struggles of most of their other recent dramas?
I’ll definitely be watching. And the fact that Gilligan has now joined the show full time tells me that it meets with his seal of approval. That’s all I need to know.
I’m confused about Gilligan “directing the new series’ premiere”. Does that mean they will be reshooting the pilot?
No, same pilot. I think the new info is about Gilligan as co-showrunner.
It’s the pilot that they’re shooting (a first time) now. Not reshooting. This was straight-to-series, not pilot, then we’ll see.
There is no pilot for this show. It was already ordered to series. Episode 1 is being shot now and is directed by Vince.
I see. I was under the impression they had already shot some of it, I guess.
I was never skeptical about this show, figuring that Gould cut his teeth under VG, created Saul, and pretty much knows what he’s doing. If the postponement gives them more time to produce a quality show, I’m OK with the longer wait, and I’m now downright excited knowing that VG will be more involved as a co-showrunner. The talent’s there, so I don’t see how this can be bad.
Said a guy with a Walter White avatar!
Super-excited.
Did we NEED this? Maybe not. But I see no reason to be skeptical about it. Should be nothing but fun.
Gilligan being co-show-runner can only be perceived as a ‘bad’ thing because it prevents him from creating something else (entirely new) while he’s doing it… but I did think it unlikely he’d be able to step too far away from Saul’s first season… maybe for the second, it’ll just be Gould’s then…
Leave Gilligan alone. I can count on one hand the number of “showrunners” in the entire history of TV who achieved anything like Breaking Bad’s success and then went on to equal or greater success. He’s due to come down a notch, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Give the guy a break. He did something exceedingly rare in the history of pop culture, let alone TV, and expecting him to easily replicate that is asinine. Better Call Saul will be that much better as a result.
I was never a huge Breaking Bad fan; though I watched it and often enjoyed it, it wasn’t one of my Top 10 shows in any particular year it aired. And because of that I’ve been assuming that this Better Call Saul will not interest me, because it seems like a lesser thing.
But, on the other hand, what even is this show? Certainly it can’t really be that much like Breaking Bad in content or tone. So maybe it will actually be so different from Breaking Bad that I’ll end up loving it. So I guess I’m cautiously optimistic now.
I wouldn’t say I’m more excited but I’m now more confident it will at least be up to Fargo/Americans quality.
VG as showrunner and director and the fact that they’re taking their time are good things.
Having said that…
I’m tired of spin-offs. I don’t like the idea of a show about Saul and I think this world should’ve ended with Felina.
Paired with the second half of The Walking Dead seasons? From the standpoint of AMC programming logic, that is pretty dumb. The Talking Dead gets great ratings by AMC standards, and even the first repeat of any new Walking Dead episode does quite well. So what is Better Call Saul going to bump? AMC should save BCS for after The Walking Dead’s season ends.
The thing that worries me with this idea, is that the beauty of Saul was he was the comic relief in very dark times thru out BB. I worry that his snarky remarks will be overdone if he’s in the lead front and center. Sometimes characters like this (Roger Sterling, on Mad Men for example) are their best within an ensemble. With him being the lead, I kinda don’t know what his whole character will be like and if the balance will work. We have only seen the one side of him on BB. Should be interesting….
Irrespective of whether or not this show turns out to be good, the very fact that it exists is proof that AMC is pretty much out of the prestige television game. Halt and Catch Fire is an uneven attempt to recreate some of the period magic of Mad Men, and this show is clinging desperately to the coattails of Breaking Bad.
What AMC did is they got overly fixated on the ratings of Walking Dead – which was like their version of True Blood: popular, but ultimately mediocre genre fare. What HBO does differently, though, is they ride their big hits to the bank while still indulging their less popular – but more acclaimed and prestigious – shows. After Mad Men goes, AMC’s creative dearth will be more apparent, with very few new prospects that don’t also feel like echoes of past greatness. I watch Halt and Catch Fire and find myself wishing that they had kept Rubicon – that was the AMC I used to be interested in. Their creative rut is especially noticeable if you compare them to FX, a network that has managed a much better balance of popularity/buzz to quality – and, like HBO, as a result, sometimes the two intertwine.
I must disagree. If this show is great it somehow signals that AMC is in decline? True, not everything they do is magic, but they do put on some good stuff.
I agree that “Walking Dead” is ultimately generic fan fare… even as I watch every week.
Where exactly can I find this generic fan fare anywhere else? There’s nothing like it anywhere else and I think that makes it “creative”.
FX is in the ascendant right now, but what will they do next? I tend to applaud any of these cable channels that put some great stuff on. It sure beats most of what else is on TV, n’est pas?
Yes, Rubicon was better than anything that came later (aside from the last episode they mangled to do a conclusion). But the people at AMC who commissioned Mad Mane, Breaking Bad and Rubicon are long gone. Rubicon was their last hurrah, and they lost out to the suits. Creativity has moved over to FX, where it seems to be thriving.
@Mattlac — AMC has never stopped being in the “prestige televisiona game.” When you make prestige drama, you inevitably find yourself pitching over the heads of the crowd, and even the heads of many professional TV critics. The Walking Dead is wildly popular, but it is in no way “populist.” From the beginning it has been something akin to an existentialist philosopher’s idea of zombie fiction. As for Hell On Wheels, The Killing, Low Winter Sun, Turn, Halt And Catch Fire — tell me which one of these is sunny, lightweight, or “broad” enough to air on a network, or on USA or TNT (the two cable channels that make it their business to air network-y, popcorn shows)? None of them fits that bill. People used to call USA’s brand “Blue Skies” TV. From Mad Men to Halt And Catch Fire, AMC has never made a single drama that isn’t “Gray Skies” or “Dark Skies” TV, and I respect the hell out of that.
Won’t Gilligan be busy with “Battle Creek” or whatever his CBS show is called?
David Shore has always been set to run “Battle Creek.”
So what is Gilligan’s role in Battle Creek? Is he still involved?
Wrote the pilot (years and years ago, but did a brush-up, too). Will be a credited Executive Producer (and have the ‘Created By’). Not much day-to-day involvement, I don’t think…
AMC spent years trying to kill BB. Delays, no ads, late night broadcasts while they promoted other shows.
Don’t be a troll. BB had horrible ratings its first two seasons, but AMC got it on Netflix as soon as they could, they ran reruns constantly along with weekend marathons to promote each season, and they ran copious ads to promote early seasons when NO ONE was watching. Seriously, you’re like those douche bags who claim FOX didn’t support Arrested Development when those of us actually alive and paying attention know that is BS. People simply weren’t watching this show early on, troll. Have fun.
So you are telling us that BETTER CALL SAUL which was going to premier this fall is postponed till 2015! That’s the bad news. The good news is you have to wait, no one saw, but it’s so good, AMC renewed it. How disappointing is that. We are still in withdrawal from the end of BB. This show has been discussed for so long. I bet tomorrow you are going to announce it’s going to be nominated for best comedy series for an Emmy in 2015! Cheers
I don’t think that remark is called for or troll worthy. Firstly, from the very first episode of BB I was watching it. The first year was the writers strike they had 7 episodes. They were always deciding what to do. Not enough ads for the show etc.!AMC was confused, they had a diamond in their possession so it became a small growing audience and if it wasn’t for Net flux the majority of people would have never taken the time to watch it last summer. Bragging they binged bb. No way did they derive the pleasure of participating reviews from this site. Discussing watching it.
For sure,!i think this delay of BcS is AMC wondering what to do? It has to be great. No stopping it after the finale. Saul was a special character. They will do a great spin off. That will be funny and serious. I don’t like the delay very much. But I have no choice.
Bob Odenkirk is a God. That being said I hate prequels. That being said this prequel just might be worth watching. I’m sure the tone will be much different than Breaking Bad, like how the tone of Boston Legal was much different than what it spun off from The Practice. Either way given the creative team behind it, and Bob Odenkirks involvement I have very high hopes for this series.
Seeing Odenkirk play a totally different buffoon on Fargo gives me a lot of hope for this show. I always worry about over-reliance on side characters (Seinfeld) but there’s a lot of places you can go with this character. Help me, Oh Bob Odenkirk, you’re my only hope!
O-Bob-Wan Ken-Odenkirk?
Bob played the bejesus out of that role (and, IMHO, made him a full, complete person rather than the cartoonish buffoon a lesser actor would have played).
I’m surprised Alan’s not more on board with this after being greatly impressed, along with the rest of us, by Odenkirk’s rapidly growing skills. At this point, I’m looking forward more to B.O.’s touch than to the B.B. Universe connection. Dude needs a vehicle.
I think we will be in for a big surprise. These writers are great and now we are dealing with big egos.
I will not even try what to expect. This is going to steal the spot light and it going to be everyone’s favorite show. I know it will be mine.
Its easy to take for granted how brilliantly creative those three people in that picture are. Most of us could barely write a 500 word short story. BCS will be a huge challenge being in the shadow of BB, but hopefully these guys and gals can produce a quality show.
I’m pretty ambivalent still but will certainly check it out.
Can we talk about Halt and Catch Fire? I’d like it to stick around..
How good can the show possibly be? No tension, just a bunch of in jokes — is that Badger? is that Tuco?
It’ll be AfterMASH for the cable era. But what the hell. Shawn Ryan hasn’t made anything good since The Shield, so there’s no guarantee Gilligan would hit a homer again if he wasn’t playing around with a pre-existing character whose fate we already know. I’m glad to see him get the paychecks.
What has he done since The Shield? I know what’s on his imdb page, but other than Terriers (RIP) and Chicago Code (meh), I don’t know which of them he was actually involved with day-to-day (I rather enjoyed Lie to Me, for example, but I don’t know how much he had to do with it).
“Shawn Ryan hasn’t made anything good since The Shield…”
The afformentioned Terriers begs to differ.