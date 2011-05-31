AMC sets ‘Breaking Bad’ July premiere date for season 4

That “Breaking Bad” season 4 would be premiering on July 17 at 10 p.m. has been something of an open secret. (Last week’s Entertainment Weekly had a big season preview with that date, for instance.) But AMC didn’t make it official until today, announcing the date and releasing a season 4 trailer – which, in a good move for spoiler-phobes like me, seems to be comprised entirely of season 3 footage and dialogue:
The best drama on TV can’t get back soon enough for my money. As mentioned a while back, I made a brief trip to New Mexico to interview Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and several other castmembers, and to tour the set, and video from those interviews and a set tour post of some kind will be going up closer to the premiere.
Also, in a bit of fortuitous timing, blog reader Benjamin Birdie sent me the link to his “Breaking Bad”-inspired Muppets t-shirt contest design at almost the exact moment the premiere date press release came in, so I might as well share the joy with y’all.
I had remembered hearing there was only going to be four seasons of Breaking Bad, this isn’t the last season is it?
I think I read an interview where Vince Gilligan said that season 5 will probably be the last, but i don’t think they’ve actually decided yet.
At this point, I think the ratings are going to decide more than Vince will. But he’s definitely wavered on the whole “I think there’s only four seasons worth of story here” thesis.
Alan you really think it could go longer than 5? Six at the most?
Well, I’m going to be nervous about those ratings.
I think 5 seasons is prefect, anything more might be too much and they might. but then again, less than a year has gone by in the timeline of the show, so if it does get to a season 6, then it would probably only be about a year and a half of Walter’s life- an insanely crazy year and a half.
In some ways, The Killing not becoming a critcs darling helped BB to maintain its place in AMC. TWD gets the most ratings, but has mixed critical response. MM and BB remain the identity of AMC, so VG will be able to make however many seasons he wants, as long as the quality remains high. Ratings (barring a total nosedive) wouldn’t be an issue.
Alan, since pretty much the renewal for season 3, I’ve thought that Breaking Bad was a case of auto-renew until it’s finished, similar to Mad Men. What makes you think this might not be the case anymore? In spite of their treatment of Mad Men recently (which I don’t know much about, so won’t comment), surely they won’t cancel Breaking Bad at the end of this season if it doesn’t rate highly enough?
I just finally caught up when AMC replayed the whole series earlier this year, and man do I regret not starting sooner. Very excited to follow along in real time finally.
“The best drama on TV”? Editorializing much? Season 3 was great and the show seems to be improving each year, but I don`t see how anyone could make a convincing and reasonable argument that Mad Men is inferior to Breaking Bad. And if they tried, they`d probably merely state some stupidities about how there aren`t any axe-wileding cartel members in Mad Men.
Well how can you make any argument that Breaking Bad is inferior to Mad Men? If you tried you’d probably just say there aren’t any alcoholic admen. It’s all opinion. I personally would say Breaking Bad is better.
Tulse, I guess you’re not familiar with this blog, but Alan does a top ten list each year and his 2010 number one was Breaking Bad. You can read his “convincing and reasonable argument” at the link below. I think you’ll also find that a lot of people here agree with that argument.
Well, I think Breaking Bad is better because I enjoy watching it more… it’s really pretty simple. If you like Mad Men better that’s cool too.
He’s allowed to “editorialise” (in fact, that’s not even the right word, as he’s a TV critic and not meant to be impartial on such matters). Don’t be so heavy-handed in your defence of Mad Men, people are allowed different opinions.
The writing is definitely sharper and more intellectual on Mad Men. However, Breaking Bad`s cinematography is more diverse, and its vistas more grandiose.
Cranston is a more versatile lead than Hamm, while Mad Men does a much better job with its female characters.
@Fifty, can you give me some examples of how the writing is sharper on Mad men?
Breaking Bad IS the best show on TV, probably the best show since The Wire and The Sopranos went off the air. At any rate, I love that you’re taking Alan to task for “editorializing.” That’s his job. He’s not a reporter. He does some reporting, but mostly he’s paid to write reviews and give his opinion. Good grief.
Anyway, I did want to point out one inaccuracy in this post. Alan says that the preview is entirely made up of Season 3 material, but there’s clearly material from both Season 1 (the exterior shot of the building explosion) and Season 2 (Walt bunching the paper towel dispenser, Jesse spinning the revolver, Walt walking out of the Raks hardware store, the explosion in the desert, etc.)
At any rate, I’m with Alan. The best show on TV can’t get back soon enough.
I think the best way to put it is that one is 1a and the other 1b. I love both shows but picking one that’s better is really just personal preference.
Breaking Bad is the best show on television. Sorry Mad Men. You’ve never had an entire season that was nearly as good as Season 3 of BB.
Tulse, I agree that season 3 of BB was outstanding, from start to finish. Consider how the series started, and one can make the case that season 3 is the most complete. Unlike, how season 1 didn’t finish until the first two episodes in season 2. Nevertheless, I am most definitely looking forward to season 4. As for comparing BB with MadMen, both show appeal to different audiences, but at the core of both shows are two men that make awful choices in life.
Alan,
Do you know if AMC is going to offer Breaking Bad Season 4 as a subscription on iTunes? I thought this option worked well for Mad Men. Sell the previous seasons at blowout prices in the weeks leading up to the season premier. And then offer day-after-broadcast downloading of the current episodes.
AMC did this for Breaking Bad season 3 as well as The Walking Dead and The Killing, so I imagine they aren’t going to stop.
I love Breaking Bad, can’t wait for it to come back, but they should not have called that a trailer. I want new footage!
I love Benjamin Birdie’s contest entry. It’s fantastic.
Salivating at those interviews and set tour posts.
The wait for this show has been agonizing, so this news completely made my day. There is no other drama on television that has me so enthralled and on the edge of my seat with every episode. I absolutely cannot wait to see the fallout from the season three finale.
Hi Alan — Is there a way I can find your reviews of Breaking Bad on the NJ site without having to scroll through endless pages of other reviews? I’ve just gotten started watching the show on the Wednesday late-night repeats and would love to have your thoughts on some of these amazing episodes!