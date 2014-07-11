AMC teases new ‘Better Call Saul’ plot details

In about 10 or 20 minutes, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are going to be at press tour to discuss the “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul,” but AMC just released the first real fixed plot details, plus a full cast list, so here we go:

In addition to Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks reprising their roles as Saul Goodman and Mike Ehrmantraut, the full cast will include Michael McKean as Chuck, Rhea Seehorn as Kim, Patrick Fabian as Hamlin and Michael Mando as Nacho – “characters that will represent both legitimate and illegitimate sides of the law.”

As for the plot details, here’s what the press release says:

The series is set six years before Saul Goodman meets Walter White. When we meet him, the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny, and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut, a beloved character introduced in ‘Breaking Bad.’ The series will track Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “Criminal lawyer.” The series’ tone is dramatic, wove with dark humor.

Back shortly with the live-blog.