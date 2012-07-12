AMC to live-stream ‘Breaking Bad’ premiere for Dish customers

#Breaking Bad
07.12.12 6 years ago 13 Comments

The new season of “Breaking Bad” premieres on Sunday night at 10 on AMC, but because of a contract dispute between Dish and AMC’s parent company, AMC has been yanked from the satellite provider’s channel lineup. The show is available by other means (episodes appear on iTunes early the following morning, for instance), but AMC has offered Dish customers a free alternative for at least the season premiere.

The website Breaking Bad 4 Dish allows Dish customers to register (beginning Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern) for a chance to watch a live-stream of the premiere on Sunday night. It sounds like a one-shot deal, as the press release states:

AMC wants its loyal DISH viewers to experience the excitement of the “Breaking Bad” premiere at the same time as their friends and neighbors, and we want to give DISH customers an extra week to switch providers so they can enjoy the rest of the season.

But it’s something, at least.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BAD

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP