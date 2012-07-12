AMC to live-stream ‘Breaking Bad’ premiere for Dish customers

The new season of “Breaking Bad” premieres on Sunday night at 10 on AMC, but because of a contract dispute between Dish and AMC’s parent company, AMC has been yanked from the satellite provider’s channel lineup. The show is available by other means (episodes appear on iTunes early the following morning, for instance), but AMC has offered Dish customers a free alternative for at least the season premiere.

The website Breaking Bad 4 Dish allows Dish customers to register (beginning Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern) for a chance to watch a live-stream of the premiere on Sunday night. It sounds like a one-shot deal, as the press release states:

AMC wants its loyal DISH viewers to experience the excitement of the “Breaking Bad” premiere at the same time as their friends and neighbors, and we want to give DISH customers an extra week to switch providers so they can enjoy the rest of the season.

But it’s something, at least.