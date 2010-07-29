‘American Idol’: The Ellen DeGeneres experiment ends abruptly

Ellen DeGeneres never fit in as a judge on “American Idol,” but at least she had good sense to recognize that, which is why she’s bowing out after only a single season even though she signed a multi-year contract.
“A couple months ago, I let FOX and the ‘American Idol’ producers know that this didn”t feel like the right fit for me,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “I told them I wouldn”t leave them in a bind and that I would hold off on doing anything until they were able to figure out where they wanted to take the panel next. It was a difficult decision to make, but my work schedule became more than I bargained for. I also realized this season that while I love discovering, supporting and nurturing young talent, it was hard for me to judge people and sometimes hurt their feelings. I loved the experience working on ‘Idol’ and I am very grateful for the year I had. I am a huge fan of the show and will continue to be.”
The “it was hard for me to judge” excuse was the same one given by the show’s first attempt to expand its initial judging pool, as New York DJ Angie Martinez quit after only a week on the job in season two. And certainly that was Ellen’s biggest problem. It was clear that, like Paula Abdul before her, criticizing the contestants caused her severe emotional distress, but without the memorable insanity that came from Pauler’s attempts to find nice things to say about tone-deaf massacres of the works of Alannah Myles.
Ellen would be critical, but only if someone else was critical first. The first week of this season’s semi-finals, the producers tried rotating the order in which the four judges spoke, and it was a disaster anytime Ellen had to speak first – even if she had something nice to say, she stammered and took forever to form a coherent way to express that. Very quickly, the producers inserted her permanently in between Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi, so she would always have another judges’ voice to cue her – which, of course, meant that mostly we got Randy Jackson’s thoughts delivered twice.
And about the last thing “American Idol” needed was more of the wit and wisdom of Randy Jackson, especially projected, ventriliquist-style, through a woman who very quickly made it clear she didn’t want to be there.
Ellen sounded great in her first Hollywood episodes, but once the live shows began – and her nervousness couldn’t be hid by editing – it became clear quickly that she wasn’t going to become the new “Idol” star and enable the show to survive Simon Cowell’s departure.
So now Simon’s gone, Ellen’s gone, and former producer Nigel Lythgoe is on the verge of returning, with a reported mandate to clean house to help the show survive both Simon’s exit and a low-rated, underwhelming ninth season. During Nigel’s two years away from the show, he publicly objected to the idea of a fourth judge (which wound up eating into the number of songs that could be performed each week, and often led to timeslot overruns) and suggested that when Simon left, he’d rather get rid of the entire judges’ panel and start over from scratch.
In other words, if I were Randy or Kara – who have been floating in the wake of Simon and the show itself for years – I would be exploring other options, ASAP.
There have been rumors that Lythgoe wants Elton John or Justin Timberlake or someone else on that level, but those are pipe dreams. More likely, the new panel will include Lythgoe himself (who’s already a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance”) and a couple of new, hopefully more articulate second-tier music insiders.
[Editor’s note: AP reports Jennifer Lopez is in negotiations to replace DeGeneres on “Idol.”]
I haven’t read this yet, but one of the best things about this site is just how quickly you guys get new content on this site when breaking news happens. You rock Alan.
Lythgoe, Jessica Simpson, and?… Timberlake would be great, but I don’t see it happening. Who could be the 3rd judge? I suppose they could keep Randy…
Honestly, I’d rather have Kara over Randy. Kara’s annoying, but Randy is utterly insipid, a quality for which I have less patience.
That’s why Ellen didn’t work out. The show is about talent right and if so it needs music biz people who have actually worked in the industry.
The only reason Idol *might* get ratings this upcoming season is because people are going to be curious about what is likely going to be an entire reboot. I don’t watch that dance show with Lythgoe (or any dance show, for that matter), so I don’t have an opinion of him one way or the other.
Ultimately, though, I don’t think AI will ever really recover from Simon Cowell’s departure.
You really think Ellen chose to leave and that this isn’t just spin to make it look like she didn’t get canned?
I wish they’d get Jaymes Foster from the WB’s short-lived Popstars. She was a music industry vet and had no trouble being harsh like Simon was.
Lythgoe could be great as a judge – I loved him when he started all these shows off with Popstars in the UK in the “olden days” – if he can be as nasty as he was then, then Idol may have a chance…….
Hey Alan. What are your thoughts on Chris Isaak as a judge? His Showtime show was great and he’s got a quick wit in concert and in interviews. I remember you or Matt being impressed with him doing press for the tv show several years ago. Don’t remember if you liked the show or not though.
If Lythgoe is a judge I will never tune in.
I thought this would fail but not for the reasons it did. I thought Ellen was too big a personality to fit into a show that didn’t make her the center, who knew she would be nervous and twitchy?
“There have been rumors that Lythgoe wants Elton John or Justin Timberlake or someone else on that level, but those are pipe dreams.”
I don’t know. Elton’s press guy went ballistic at the rumor, but Timberlake is the voice of Boo Boo in the new Yogi Bear movie. So dude’s clearly up for any piece of crap that throws cash at him.
Timberlake is trying to build “actor cred.” Don’t know if Idol helps him do that, but it explains the voice acting in Yogi Bear.
Amazing to me that anyone still watches this show. Fantasia is the only bonafide superstar generation defining vocalist the show has ever selected (Tamyra Gray was robbed in Season 1), which makes her win a fluke.
I hope they just cancel it. Thought I doubt it.
Seriously? You have to pick someone as the sucessful winner and you’re picking the barely-seen, barely-heard Fantasia? I’m not saying she’s bad, but I don’t think hitting the top of the billboard charts for two weeks in a six year career qualifies you as generation-defining.
Jennifer Lopez was actually a pretty decent “mentor” a couple seasons ago. and I would love to see them replace Randy/Kara with someone like a Guy Oseary or Benny Medina.
Cyndi Lauper would be the PERFECT Paula/Ellen replacement — She’ll look for ways to praise and build up the contestants and in doing so, she’ll be ridiculously random and hilarious — anyone who saw her on the Celebrity Apprentice, back me up! Bonus points for having real music biz credibility
I actually enjoy Kara as a judge, and I’m not sure it’s fair to lump the two-season veteran with randy yo dude dog let me say nothing but with ghetto style jackson who has been 90% useless since the beginning.
I rallied for paula to leave, and I rallied for them to just leave it at those three judges, and if the impression is that randy is tired, that’s fine, but I’m not sure that kara doesn’t deserve to return.
NY Times is reporting that J-Lo is the replacement for Ellen:
[www.nytimes.com]
Smart move for J-Lo. Her career stalled and she’s lost relevance in the pop and acting scenes, so she’s basically doing the same thing Paula Abdul did.
J-Lo in. Kara fired. Randy not fired? Let’s hear it Alan!
They like this
Hallelujah and the saints be praised!
Anyone who saw Ellen’s stint as a guest judge last year on SYTYCD knew she would not be a good judge on Idol. She cleary did not have the dance vocabulary necessary to give even a pedestrian dance critique, and she clearly does not have the musical vocabulary to do the same for vocalists.
It’s time to cancel this show.
