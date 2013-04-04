‘Arrested Development’ to return on May 26 on Netflix

I’ve viewed this entire process of Netflix making a fourth season of “Arrested Development” with some skepticism, taking the default assumption that Mitch Hurwitz and company are simply staging an elaborate prank on Jeffrey Tambor. I won’t believe these new episodes are real, I told myself, until I’m sitting in front of my computer watching them.
I now have a date for when this will allegedly be happening: Sunday, May 26.
Netflix announced this morning that the fourth season – which will now feature 15 episodes, rather than the 14 that had previously announced – will be available to all Netflix territories beginning at 12:01 a.m. Pacific on the 26th (i.e., just after midnight on Saturday the 25th).
Back in January, Hurwitz – who still views this fourth season as a prologue to an “Arrested” movie he hopes to make if there’s enough interest in the new episodes – explained that each episode will focus on a different member of the Bluth family and what they’ve been up to since the beloved but low-rated comedy ended its run on FOX in early 2006. Jason Bateman will be the only castmember appearing in all episodes, and though Hurwitz has a specific viewing order in mind, he’s said they can be watched in any order that viewers want.
And now we know the date and time when people can start binging, if they want.
Taste the happy MIchael
Tastes so much like sad
Look at Banner, Michael. ‘Family Love Michael’
By my estimation, there are 10 main members of the Bluth family, right? Which makes sense why there was a 10 episode order originally. Be interesting to see who gets the extra episode spotlights, unless there are a handful that are more group orientated. Or maybe we get the delight of an Annyong episode.
According to Wikipedia, Fox inadvertently revealed the episode titles back when 14 were planned. The characters with two listed episodes are Michael, George Sr., Lindsay, George Michael, and Gob. Oscar (I assume the tenth person you’re referring to) does not have an episode. Not sure who the fifteenth episode will focus on.
I’m thinking it could be a Everyone, like Skins does with its season finales.
it probably won’t be an extra persone. maybe they decided to split one of the episodes in half, after they realized that there’s too much stuff for one ep.
Wait, Alan watches Netflix on his computer? No Roku/AppleTV/etc. to watch on your TV?
In all seriousness….May 26 can’t come soon enough. I bet this debut will annihilate the House of Cards numbers, which were supposedly very good for Netflix (not that we’ll ever know for sure). AD is the perfect binge-watching comedy.
Will these be out on dvd at some time?
House of Cards is coming out on DVD/Blu-ray in June, so probably.
They just announced that House of Cards will get a DVD release, so I’d presume Arrested Development will too.
In what order would Mitch Hurwitz recommend watching the episode?
The order they’ll be listed in on the Netflix website, I’m sure.
I’m afraid I just blue myself…
Alan you’re doing it wrong if you have to watch on a computer. I cannot wait for this show and I guess I’ll have to renew my cancelled membership. I just hope they’re able to return to the genius the show had its first 3 seasons. I’m a little skeptical they can do it but I really hope I’m wrong.
I watch it on my computer, too, only I have a thunderbolt to HDMI cable to hook up to the tv.
It’s a trick!
No, it’s an illusion!
tricks are what whores do for money!
Or cocaine/candy!
“…taking the default assumption that Mitch Hurwitz and company are simply staging an elaborate prank on Jeffrey Tambor.”
A prank that will be concluded with “…and that’s why you don’t try and teach your sons lessons!”
Any idea why they decided to release on the Sunday of a holiday weekend? Seems like an odd choice, though I guess if you’re not traveling you have an extra free day to spend watching the show.