‘Arrow’ – ‘Pilot’

Senior Television Writer
10.10.12 22 Comments

I posted my review of the CW’s “Arrow” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Whether or not you’re a fan of the Green Arrow comics, what did you think of the show? Did Stephen Amell seem suitably superheroic for you? Does anyone want to try his workout regimen? Was the character too Batman-esque, or is that the best way to approach the character in live-action? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

