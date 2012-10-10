‘Arrow’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of the CW’s “Arrow” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Whether or not you’re a fan of the Green Arrow comics, what did you think of the show? Did Stephen Amell seem suitably superheroic for you? Does anyone want to try his workout regimen? Was the character too Batman-esque, or is that the best way to approach the character in live-action? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Firstly, I gotta say that the sound on that was very…aggressively…mixed. I could barely hear dialogue when the score was going at the same time.
That said, it was a decent enough way to kill an hour that, for now, seems rather barren from where I sit. I’ll give it a few more…
I’m also a bit intrigued by the significance of the short shot of Deathstroke’s mask on the stake. Here’s hoping that gets light shed on it later…
I noticed the audio as well. It wasn’t as bad as the pilot of Elementary, but i had to rewind a few times.
I saw the second half of the episode. Visually, too much blackness — it looked like one of those low-budget ’90s adventure shows like War of The Worlds, or NBC’s abortive reboot of Bionic Woman. Suspension-of-disbelief-wise, I can’t believe that he wasn’t mowed-down by automatic gunfire within 5 seconds. If he was the Punisher, I could believe he made it through that phalanx of security guards, but not as a guy armed with arrows. Characterization-wise, this isn’t Oliver Queen. The comic-book Queen is a smart-mouth skeptic with an anti-authority attitude — he definitely is not Batman (in fact, he has a like/dislike relationship with Batman). Oliver Queen is also an engineering genius. This guy is too stoic, and definitely no genius. They needed a TV version of Robert Downey Jr., not a 21st century Lee Majors.
Umm no. Just no. Green Arrow was a direct clone of batman. For most of this character’s run he was just Batman with a bow.
To be fair he only had 2 lines in costume, so he could get a little funnier later.
Ummm no-just-no back. It doesn’t matter what GA was in the 1940s. He hasn’t been a Batman clone for decades, and he isn’t that now.
You’re arguing that he should be nothing like batman, when he was a shameless copy. He became a more politically motivated hero when he started teaming with GL sure.
The guy did invent an arrow that has wifi/hacking capabilities, so they may just take him that direction after all.
It was a 50m pilot, give them some time to cement the character. After all, smallville spent 10 seasons with clark being afraid of heights lol.
Every single comic book adaptation through the years have made fundamental changes to the heroes/villains, whether to their origins or to their character, they’ve created new stories, blended characters etc – it just has to be done right. Tim Burton did it with Batman, as did Christopher Nolan. Bruce Timm et al did it with Batman: The Animated Series and with the Justice League series. X-Men, Spiderman…
I’m okay with the changes to the character of Oliver Queen. It’s a comic book adaptation – the key word being adaptation. Every character that’s come off the page to the screen has had to change somehow. Some work (Nolan), some don’t (damn you Schumacher). I think we should give Arrow a chance before damning it to comic book blasphemy hell.
Could have done without the voiceover. Interesting setup for a character decidedly uninteresting. I setup a series recording, hopefully we’ll either see influence from Supermax or this will get the ball rolling again.
If they had changed the gender and made the lead a young woman it would have had a good chance of finding an audience. What I saw was too bland to make a mark.
Relatively entertaining, probably one of the best CW pilots I’ve seen (add joke here, if you choose). Also, Stephen Amell and Garret Dillahunt should play brothers in something. There’s definitely a resemblance there.
I liked it, in spite of the grammatical errors in the dialogue. (Is the Russian housekeeper also the script editor?) Looking forward to them looking backward and filling in the outline.
I love how Katie Cassidy is basically playing the midpoint between Katie Holmes’ Rachel Dawes and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Rachel Dawes. Apart from that, I thought it was fun, escapist and satisfyingly low on cheese. As a comic book nerd who loves this stuff, I hope it rates well and sticks around! Good stuff.
Yeah – that scene where she berates him for being a playboy was straight out of Batman Begins!
Arnell is a solid cast as the lead (though those voice overs are pretty atrocious). The show needs to decide if it’s going for gritty realism or escapist adventure because Arrow should have died a couple dozen deaths from all that gunfire.
Oh and give Cassidy more to do. Boring love interest doesn’t suit her!
Can’t help but wonder: was mentioning Lost supposed to make fun of people that think “they were all dead” or does the writer actually think that? I’m leaning towards the former, but I’m not quite sure.
I may return to this show just to find out how Oliver learned new foreign languages and all those skills on the island, because boy, is that not plausible. I am also creeped out at the dad’s insistence that only one would survive–to the point where he shot himself. What the hell? In front of an island? And he left a little book of revenge behind?
So far the character himself isn’t terribly interesting, though.
I thought it was interesting enough that I’ll watch another episode. I enjoyed the Easter eggs, though I’m more of a Marvel guy, so perhaps missed them. Curious if Speedy will end up becoming a sidekick (which could make a nice dynamic, actually) or just have the drug problem. Was also REALLY confused by “Laurel” Lance, as I recognized the last name, though the final bit with Merlyn cleared that up. Thought that was also a good nod to their relationship with Ollie cheating on her with her sister (since that certainly seems like soemthing he’d have done).
Besides Dinah Laurel Lance (aka Black Canary) and Deadshot’s mask on the island, a couple of other Easter Eggs that nobody has mentioned yet: Hunt’s pet Judge Grell, named after long-time “Green Arrow” comic writer and artist Mike Grell; and Merlyn, who was one of Green Arrow’s arch-enemies (as well as his inspiration) and a member of the League of Assassins. In the “New 52”, Tommy Merlyn was/is a friend of Oliver Queen’s. (see [en.wikipedia.org])
Alan, if you had mentioned that parkour was one of the skills he picked up on the island, I would have made the time to watch this sooner! This show could definitely fill the ridiculous but entertaining slot in my TV watching (oh dear departed The Cape – I am probably the only person that misses you).
There are definite similarities to Bruce Wayne/Batman – playboy billionaire with dead parent and social justice vigilante, but enough fundamental differences in the origin story to make it a stand-alone.
And as a girl who loves superheroes, I gotta say that this is right up my alley. I thought Stephen Amell was great (so are his abs), and I loved all the easter eggs (Deathstroke, Speedy, Dinah Lance). I thought the story was intriguing, and I can’t imagine anyone watching this and NOT wondering what the hell happened to him on that island.
I finally watched this.. It did enough to make me watch again but we are only one episode in so I’m sure we’ll see some more character development. But other than that it was thoroughly entertaining. And yes, Stephen Amell and Garrett Dillahunt could be brothers, they look so much alike!!